    Nicholas Hoult Wants to Be the Bad Guy
    Why is Culture Entering the Uncanny Valley?

    Culture

    Lauren Cochrane

    Why is Culture Entering the Uncanny Valley?

    From “Severance” to Marc Jacobs’ twin campaign, our obsession with doubles, clones, and copies says more about real life than sci-fi ever could.

    Boy Meets World!

    Fashion

    Alex Kessler

    Boy Meets World!

    Geordie Campbell is bending the rules of menswear—with teddy textures, schoolboy nostalgia, and a whole lot of beautiful doubt.

    Women Shaped Black Cinema History. Why Don’t You Know Their Names?

    Film

    Douglas Greenwood

    Women Shaped Black Cinema History. Why Don’t You Know Their Names?

    A new season at BFI Southbank shines a light on the overlooked early work of Black women in film.

    3 days
    ago

    Chanel takes a vaycay to Lake Como for their Cruise 2025/26 show. Set at Villa d’Este—the Chanel of hotels you could say—the fashion house presented one of the final in-house team’s collections before Matthieu Blazy’s debut. Strings of pearls, minaudières, oversized poolside bags, and second skin gloves were all in show. Taking in the opulent waterside spectacle were VIPs like Keira Knightley, Margaret Qualley, and Sophia Coppola (who also directed the show’s teaser video). What could be more glamorous?

    3 days
    ago

    Puma x Aries round two lands with fight-ready energy. Neo-tribal graphics, plush towel sets, and a reworked Mostro lead the second Puma x Aries drop—fronted by Muay Thai star Anna “Supergirl” Jaroonsak.

    3 days
    ago

    Levi’s®

    Xl Straight Jeans

    £100.00

    The XL straight jeans—go wide, stay chill. Big on comfort and even bigger on attitude, the Levi’s® XL Straight brings a loose fit that hits just right. Whether you’re dressing it up or keeping it casual, these jeans show up without trying too hard.

    APRIL 30, 2025

    The bell rings for Corteiz. From a viral shoebox in London to a yellow bus in Harlem, the Honey Blacks land today. A high school takeover marks the brand’s first U.S. drop with Nike. Attendance: limited. Energy: unmatched.

    Articles

    Latest News

    Meet Margaret Qualley—Like You've Never Seen Her Before

    i-D 374 “The Unknown Issue”

    Straight-Ups!

    Music

    Morgan Maher, Shaad D’Souza

    Haim’s New Album is Like “Sex And The City”—Except in Los Angeles

