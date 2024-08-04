ago
Chanel takes a vaycay to Lake Como for their Cruise 2025/26 show. Set at Villa d’Este—the Chanel of hotels you could say—the fashion house presented one of the final in-house team’s collections before Matthieu Blazy’s debut. Strings of pearls, minaudières, oversized poolside bags, and second skin gloves were all in show. Taking in the opulent waterside spectacle were VIPs like Keira Knightley, Margaret Qualley, and Sophia Coppola (who also directed the show’s teaser video). What could be more glamorous?
ago
Puma x Aries round two lands with fight-ready energy. Neo-tribal graphics, plush towel sets, and a reworked Mostro lead the second Puma x Aries drop—fronted by Muay Thai star Anna “Supergirl” Jaroonsak.
ago
The bell rings for Corteiz. From a viral shoebox in London to a yellow bus in Harlem, the Honey Blacks land today. A high school takeover marks the brand’s first U.S. drop with Nike. Attendance: limited. Energy: unmatched.
Articles
Latest News
ago
ago
ago
Jacquemus goes to Hollywood. The French brand heads west, taking on America’s sun-soaked coast. Shot in Los Angeles, La Croisière stars Jon Gries—of The White Lotus—in a playful ode to California, celebrating the opening of its newest boutique. Go bananas.
Stone Island taps Gene Gallagher for new Tela Resinata drop. “Stone Island’s been around me and in my wardrobe my whole life,” says Gene Gallagher, fronting the Spring 2025 campaign in the new Tela Resinata block color jacket—a modern, colour-blocked spin on the brand’s original Tela Stella. “It was a chill day on set, and the team were great.”
Antler’s Heritage Collection: A new classic for the modern voyager. The collection has officially landed—a modern evolution of 110 years of British craftsmanship. The Stripe Cabin, Stripe Trunk, and limited-edition Heritage Tote fuse archival design with future-proof engineering: hand-built frames, repairable wheels, and lifetime durability. Two years in the making and built to last a lifetime, these are cases made for journeys that matter. Discover the collection.
Lorde girl summer? It’s so on. Lorde’s “What Was That” single and video are here and once again we have to ask: Did she acquire the proper permits?
A24 are taking over the Prince Charles Cinema in London. A24/7 will see them bring seven of their most celebrated movies – among them Moonlight, Lady Bird and The Lighthouse – to the big screen once again. A merch spot will also pop-up at the West End cult movie spot for the series too, where UK movie heads can buy some A24 garments, accessories and memorabilia for the first time. It kicks off on 9 May, and you can head to the Prince Charles website for more info.
Miu Miu hits the court with Coco Gauff. The American tennis phenom joins forces with Miu Miu and New Balance for a courtside capsule that fuses elite performance with baby-girl edge. This collab serves pure style—no sidelines.
Celine brings summer to Selfridges’ Corner Shop! The brand has launched its latest fragrance Un Été Français alongside a very French wardrobe and lifestyle collection… think Celine branded cushions, hammock and beach towels. Who wouldn’t want a bit of the French Riviera and Saint Tropez in their home?
A big win for the @wireditgirls community. Listen to Addison Rae’s new single “Headphones On” with your headphones on.
Are you wearing the— the Jacquemus Timberlands? Yes, yes I am. Brand new and in the It color of the spring butter yellow.
Jonathan Anderson succeeds Kim Jones at Dior Men. Fresh off his Loewe exit, Anderson is set to debut his first Dior Men collection this June at Paris Fashion Week. LVMH confirmed the move, while speculation lingers around potential shifts in womenswear and haute couture. Is this JWA soft-launching his Dior takeover? Time will tell.
Duran Lantink named Jean Paul Gaultier’s first permanent creative director. The Dutch designer is putting his namesake label on pause to take the helm at Jean Paul Gaultier, becoming the house’s first-ever permanent creative director. “I see in him the energy, audacity and playful spirit… the new enfant terrible of fashion,” says Gaultier. Lantink will show his debut ready-to-wear collection in September, followed by couture in January 2026.
Everybody cool says “I do” in ShuShu/Tong… or other radical designers like Aaron Esh or Simone Rocha, included in SSENSE’s new bridal collections. No boring bridal looks here.
Story mfg. and ASICS made a sneaker for people who like long walks and zero urgency. Hiking, picnicking, weaving, wandering—the new Gel-Venture 6 is for hobbyists, not hustlers. Available in two gingham colorways and with extra laces (for flair, not speed), this collab is a wearable tribute to doing things slowly—and beautifully. Out 18 April. Take your time.
Making MSCHF again with Blurberry, Blucci and Blendi. The brand, known for their satirical designs, launches three new takes on their viral Global Supply Chain Telephone Bag.
Want to get your work shown in the V&A? If you’re high off the fumes of Design Week in Milan and want to try your hand at your own creation, the luxury homeware brand Wedgwood have set up a programme to find a new designer. The competition Jasper 250 allows users to digitally customise their own piece of stoneware. The best one will actually get made, and will appear at a June exhibition at the V&A. Check it out here.
Baguette. Peekaboo. All You. Fendi debuts Fendi For Yourself, a new campaign spotlighting the Baguette and Peekaboo through the lens of personal style—featuring Nara Aziza Smith, Jordan Daniels, and Katseye.