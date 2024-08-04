Want to get your work shown in the V&A? If you’re high off the fumes of Design Week in Milan and want to try your hand at your own creation, the luxury homeware brand Wedgwood have set up a programme to find a new designer. The competition Jasper 250 allows users to digitally customise their own piece of stoneware. The best one will actually get made, and will appear at a June exhibition at the V&A. Check it out here.