There’s this prevailing attitude that the movie business is chopped. Last year, AI ate it, and then Netflix ate Warner Brothers, even though Paramount wanted a bite. Everything that wasn’t Zootopia 2 flopped. Good movies would never be made again.



Well, guess what? There’s more of them. So many more. 2026 feels like less of a wildcard than last year: the big movies sound more huge than ever, but they will almost certainly make enough money for the studio fat cats to not fire people. And despite the fact that some indie studios are in crisis, the auteurs themselves persevere.



As we look ahead to a year in movies, here are all the things I think will shape it—from The Beatles movie series taking some of the It Boys out of commission, to Zendaya saying “hold my beer,” to the maybe overly hopeful prospect of a Frank Ocean movie.

WARNER BROS The Great Internet Boyfriend Hiatus Spare a thought for Jacob Elordi. As the only white boy not cast in The Beatles, it’s his job to carry cinema for his kind this year, with Wuthering Heights, Euphoria (TV is the new movie, after all), and the summer sci-fi movie The Dog Stars, co-starring Margaret Qualley, on his roster. Timothée Chalamet will be in hiding until Dune 3 all the way in December. Nothing new from Harris Dickinson, and the same for Paul Mescal. No Joseph Quinn until he’s strong-armed into showing up in the new Avengers movie, which is currently set to debut on the same date as Dune 3. Nothing from Jonathan Bailey.



Josh O’Connor, who just dropped three movies in a row, is the closest man to joining Elordi, I’d say, and that’s only because he’s also doing the summer sci-fi blockbuster thing. If that seems incredibly against type for a guy who likes gardening and loathes attention, it’s because Steven Fucking Spielberg is directing it, and you’d be a fool to say no to him. That movie’s called Disclosure Day.

universal pictures Everyone Will See The Odyssey It’s funny… why, in our reductive Internet BF conversations, do we never mention Tom Holland? Is it because he wholeheartedly belongs to Zendaya? Anyway, he’s also one of the few white men showing face in a major way this year, in Christopher Nolan’s The Odyssey, which feels like the kind of behemoth project that swallows up everything else this summer. There is currently no opportunity for a Barbenheimer situation, because every other studio filmmaker is terrified to go up against it. It has two weekends all to itself from the 17 July.

a24 Speaking of Which, It’s Zendaya’s Year In lieu of 100 white boys filling up our screens all year, we have the queen who famously dommed two of them in Challengers. If that movie feels like it happened long ago, that’s because it did. Challengers is practically two years old by now. And while Luca Guadagnino has made two films since then, with a third, Artificial, set to arrive later this year, Zendaya has released zilch.



2026 changes that: She has five projects lined up: The Odyssey, Euphoria, Dune 3, a new Spider-Man movie, and The Drama, a weirdo romantic comedy of sorts, co-starring Robert Pattinson and made by A24, which comes out in April. It feels like we’ve been flirting with the idea of calling her the movie star for a long time, in the same way we talked about the big hitters of the ’90s. Maybe 2026 is the moment it finally falls into place.

a24 The Pop Star’s Non-Music Movies Might Materialize Charli XCX’s position in film, as a producer and actor, has been a hit-or-miss subject for some. But I feel like The Moment, which starts hitting movie theaters on 30 January, will be what clinches her cinephile clout for many. I haven’t seen it yet, but there are folks who have approved of this so-called 2024 period piece.



We know that one is coming, but with the news that Gracie Abrams is set to make her acting debut in the next film from the director of Babygirl, it made me think about those percolating cinema projects from titans of music that have yet to materialize.



First off is Taylor Swift’s directorial debut, announced back in 2022 but, as far as we’re aware, hasn’t even started shooting yet. Many are predicting this is the year she’ll decide to put a pause on music, partly because we’ve been pummeled with it for the last half-decade. It makes sense, then, that she’ll turn her focus to film. You would think if Searchlight Pictures—who madeThe Favourite and Poor Things—had put their name behind it, they would have her script ready to go. Apparently Normal People co-writer Alice Birch gave Swift’s writing a once-over (her team has denied that), but either way, this feels like the right time for her to actually make the thing. She has a tendency to do things in secret. Maybe it’s already finished and we’re acting like dumbasses for no reason.



While we’re here, what’s happening with that Frank Ocean movie? We got “casting announcements” in the form of David Jonsson and Taylor Russell that felt like reticent reveals of information. Until it’s done, it seems like Ocean’s the kind of guy who would have probably liked to keep everything under wraps. But based on what Jonsson has said already, it seems like that movie’s at least been shot. 2026, king? Can we see it?

Neon These Indie Movies Will Eat Okay, we know The Odyssey will slay, and that everyone who gives a shit about the Avengers franchise will see the last-gasp attempt to revive it in December. There are inevitabilities in this industry, but they are boring. What’s more fun is picking out the movies we currently know little about that could become the best of the year.