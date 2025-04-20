Who’s In Your Dream Blunt Rotation?

Happy 420, whether you’re basking in the sunshine or forced to attend Easter lunch with the family. In celebration, we’ve rounded up a list of the pop culture divas who we yearn to smoke up with.



We are drawn to celebs and successful people who love a smoke, since they dispel the notion that stoners are lazy or unaccomplished. Use responsibly, though. As Sam Jackson said in 1997’s Jackie Brown: “You smoke too much of that shit, that shit’s gonna rob you of your ambition.” (To which the stoner diva responded, “What if your ambition is to get high and watch TV?”)



Young women apparently now consume more weed than young men, according to a 2023 study conducted by the University of Michigan’s Institute for Social Research. So, roll up your girl blunt and enjoy this list.

Erykah Badu PHOTO COURTESY OF PRINCE WILLIAMS VIA Getty Erykah Badu, the Neo-soul queen—the soundtrack to smoke sessions worldwide. Holding the blunt with manicured nails and fingers stacked with rings, she’s who stoner girls think they are when they light the incense while smoking. At various points, she’s released rolling cones wrapped in rose petals, and even her own cannabis strain called “That Badu.” According to a review, it makes you “relaxed” and “creative.” Figures.

Miley Cyrus PHOTO COURTESY OF JEFF KRAVITZ VIA Getty The year is 2013. Miley Cyrus is no longer Hannah Montana. She’s shedding the Disney star image and stepping into her wild era with the release of the Bangerz album. This brought us a feast of pop culture moments that were derided in the press at the time, but have now taken on a legendary (if slightly cringe-worthy and culturally exploitative) status.



From twerking onstage in a nude bra and panties to swinging naked on a wrecking ball, she knew how to get on people’s nerves. During this era, she was known to light up and even encouraged fans to smoke weed at her shows. In hindsight, it kind of felt like when you first start smoking and make it your whole personality.

Laganja Estranja PHOTO COURTESY OF RICK KERN VIA Getty Need we say more? The drag performer (real name Jay Jackson) is famous for her run on 2014’s RuPaul’s Drag Race Season 6, her formidable dance skills, and her infamous Untucked meltdown: “I feel very attacked!” She was a meme soundboard on the show, providing us with tonnes of now-iconic quotes. One of which was: “If it ain’t green, I ain’t interested!” For her return to the RuPaul’s Drag Race main stage in 2021, she leapt into splits dressed as a bedazzled weed plant.

Jasmine Masters PHOTO COURTESY OF JASMINE MASTERS Jasmine Masters is the second Ru girl on this list. There could easily be others, since many Drag Race queens are known to be partial to a smoke: Raja, Kim Chi, Latrice Royale, Tammie Brown… (Raja especially would be so much fun to talk shit with.)



But the meme queen Jasmine Masters had to have her own entry. Masters (real name Martell Robinson) has made no secret of her love for the herb, frequently smoking on her much-memed livestreams. One such livestream gave us a motto to live by: “I’m ready to talk some shit, smoke some weed, eat some food, make some coins, and love all my friends.”



In 2019, she even posted a YouTube tutorial showing how to roll a blunt. “And as you roll you lick gently… You don’t wanna make it all wet and damp. It’s not a dick.” Great advice.

Rihanna PHOTO COURTESY OF CHRISTOPHER POLK VIA Getty Riri was obviously going to be on this list: she is to girls and gays what Snoop Dogg is to straight men. A blunt is her accessory, completing her luxurious outfits. It’s almost a status symbol—she can smoke up anywhere, because she’s Rihanna.



One particularly memorable moment was at Coachella in 2012, when Riri rolled a blunt on her security guard’s bald head. She was sitting on his shoulders in the crowd, so I guess that was the only surface around? That same year, she dressed as a weed fairy for Halloween.

Lady Gaga PHOTO COURTESY OF JJ/BAUER-GRIFFIN VIA Getty 2012 was a big year for weed-adjacent Halloween costumes, it seems. Mother Monster attended a party dressed as a cannabis princess, complete with marijuana leaf nipple pasties.



The performer has since admitted to being too reliant on the plant in the past (sometimes smoking up to 15 joints a day to ease the symptoms of fibromyalgia) and has since quit—which we respect. Everything in moderation! Still, though, she’s forever in our dream blunt rotation.

Solange View this post on Instagram A post shared by Solange Knowles ⚪️ (@solange.daily) “Beyonce’s stoner sister” is what Radar Online called her in 2013. When your sister is Beyoncé, famous for her impressive work ethic, what’s the point in competing? Solange takes a more relaxed approach to creativity. Like Badu, her music is the perfect soundtrack to a girly smoke sesh, with her sweet-as-honey voice and chill melodies. Her 2008 song “ChampagneChronikNightcap” is an ode to smoking. There’s also a video from 2017 where she sings about smoking weed with Moses Sumney in the most angelic way.

Julia Fox PHOTO COURTESY OF Faran Krentcil Julia Fox was inducted into my personal stoner diva hall of fame when she used her bag to light a joint at the 2022 CFDA Awards. (Although she’d been smoking for much, much longer, owing to her tumultuous youth, which is chronicled in her memoir Down the Drain.) The bag was by Edie Parker, a lifestyle brand merging fashion and cannabis, and contained a slot to put your lighter.



While she once said that smoking helped to calm the symptoms of her OCD, in late 2023 Fox stated that she had stopped because: “I was such a pothead. I stay away from the things I know will derail my life.” We love a self-aware queen.

Mia Khalifa PHOTO COURTESY OF MATT HAYWARD VIA Getty Proof that hot girls smoke weed. The model, media personality, and former notorious porn actress has been vocal about her use of the plant. She even released a line of thonged swimming panties adorned with a cannabis leaf. (Think the famous Gucci thong with the interlocking G’s just above the buttcrack, but the stoner version.)