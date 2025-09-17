A Five-Year-Old’s Review of Collina Strada SS26

text and photos by YVES

The Collina Strada fashion show was at a helicopter airport. It’s close to where you find the Governor’s Island ferry boat, which is a medium sized ferry. I’m not sure who Collina is, but I met someone named Hillary who wore big sunglasses that made her look like a bug. She made the party and the clothes people were wearing. She’s nice. I asked Hillary where the helicopters were, and she said they weren’t here today. I’m glad they weren’t. If any girl got smushed by a helicopter, it would have ruined the party. Even one single girl getting smushed would be a disaster!

The show wasn’t going to start for a while, but we were here to do something called “First Looks,” which I liked more than the show itself because I had more time to take my pictures. There were a lot of other people there taking pictures and videos. Some of them even let me use their cameras. It was fun, but I wondered why we all have to take our own pictures of the same thing. Can’t we just share them?

All the people move through the building like it’s a factory. They put on the clothes, then get their face painted, then they take pictures inside, then they take pictures outside. There were also boys. I think only two boys. Everyone in the fashion show had a shadow version. They called this a “concept.” The shadow people looked kind of scary, but they were nice when I talked to them. I could see my building from where we were, which was pretty cool.

After we were done with the first looks, a bunch of other grown ups came inside and hung out next to their chairs. This is always the boring part. I just wanted the show to start so I could see everyone in their dresses one more time.



The music was crazy. It had lots of words but I couldn’t follow them. I wanted to dance to it but I couldn’t. The girls and their shadows started walking out. The shadows walked behind their friends, a lot like a shadow does in real life. The thing is that a shadow isn’t a real person, it’s your body blocking light from the sun. I need to tell Hillary about that next time I see her.