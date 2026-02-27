Kendall Jenner Checks Into Hotel Superstar

Somewhere between cinema and myth, there’s a place where time politely excuses itself and style takes the penthouse. Welcome to Hotel Superstar, the surreal stage for the latest chapter of adidas Originals’ “The Original Icon” campaign. The concierge? Samuel L. Jackson, gliding through corridors in search of his Superstars. One of the names on the guest list: Kendall Jenner, laced up in the classic black-and-white.



For Jenner, stepping into Hotel Superstar wasn’t just about playing a role. “It really represents the idea that true style is timeless,” she says. In a culture that refreshes faster than your group chat, that idea hits differently. The hotel may bend reality, but its message is grounded. Authenticity outlasts algorithms.





So what actually makes someone a Superstar in 2026? It’s not about followers. Nor is it to do with the noise. And it’s certainly not about the ability to trend before breakfast. “To me, a Superstar is someone who is unapologetically themselves,” Jenner says. Simple, but not easy. Especially when you’ve grown up in front of the world.



Having spent most of her life under a microscope, Jenner says her relationship with confidence has shifted inward. “My relationship with confidence has really evolved into prioritizing my mental well-being.” The older she gets, the more she protects her peace. Less proving, more preserving. Family and close friends keep her anchored, a reminder that identity is something you build quietly, not something you outsource to public opinion.



That sense of self shaped the campaign styling, too. Rather than stepping into a costume, Jenner worked closely with the team to select pieces that feel genuinely hers. “We worked closely together to pick the pieces that are me and that you can find in my own closet,” she says. No heavy character arc required. Just classics, worn like they mean it.





From the Spring 2026 collection, she calls out the Equipment Blocking Red Jacket as a favorite, praising its versatility and ease. And the Superstars? “A no-brainer.” She loves them in black with white stripes, that forever colorway that has survived decades, subcultures, and entire aesthetic cycles. When she slips them on, she feels “a sense of quiet confidence.” Not flashy. Not forced. Just steady.



The campaign cast stretches across music, sport, fashion, and art, a mix of cultural figures shaping their industries in wildly different ways. For Jenner, being included in that constellation reinforces what the campaign is really about. The through line is originality. Different lanes, same energy.



Off set, her current soundtrack leans toward Joni Mitchell, mood-driven and reflective. It makes sense. There’s something poetic about pairing a ’70s-born sneaker with a legendary songwriter from the same era. Timeless on timeless.



At Hotel Superstar, there’s no rush to check out. Just a reminder that the most enduring icons rarely shout. They just show up, exactly as they are.