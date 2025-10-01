Wellness, But Make It Paris Fashion Week

photography SOFI ADAMS

Naomi Campbell swept into Hôtel Plaza Athénée and the room tilted in her direction. SAINt Jhn, Stella Lucia, Shanina Shaik, Toschika, and Kyle Luu were already orbiting the ballroom—a guest list that felt more like a cultural snapshot than an RSVP sheet. On a week where parties blur into each other, this one stood out before the first drink even landed.

Naomi Campbell

The ballroom itself was dripping in old-world glamour: chandeliers glowing, mirrors catching flashes from iPhones, velvet curtains framing the scene. DJ Cruz and Andy 4000 took turns on the decks, moving from house to hip-hop to edits that made even the most nonchalant shoulders loosen up. Waiters in crisp white jackets floated through the crowd with flutes of Moët and cocktails named after crystals: the smoky mezcal punch of the smoky quartz margarita, the bright citrine-tini, and the charged quartz espresso martini. Food was just as sharp—wagyu sliders vanished in seconds (sorry), truffle fries passed from hand to hand, avocado crispy rice snapped for stories before being demolished (again, sorry).



For ALO, the night doubled as a cultural statement. The brand has been steadily carving out space in the luxury world, now with its debut bag collection photographed by Steven Meisel and styled by Carlyne Cerf de Dudzeele. Handcrafted in Florence and paired with crystal charms, the bags reflect ALO’s belief that wellness and fashion can occupy the same runway. It was a message that landed clearly in Paris, a city where heritage and new ideas collide every season.

Flowerovlove and Daniel Millar Joshua Woods Michiel Steur, Summer Nacewicz, and Thom Bettridge Young Emperors. Kyle Luu Andy 4000 Stella Lucia Etienne Russo Fiffany Luu





Beyond the party, ALO is also anchoring its PFW presence with an “Oasis” suite at the Plaza, open for the duration of fashion week, of IV drips and vitamin shots. It’s a separate space from the party, but a fitting counterpoint: nightlife on one side of the week, recalibration on the other. Together, they paint a full picture of ALO’s universe, where glamour and recovery aren’t opposites but part of the same lifestyle.



Paris Fashion Week is saturated with soirées, but this one cut through the noise. Naomi set the tone, DJs kept it alive past midnight, and ALO showed it’s not just in the wellness game anymore—it’s ready to play in fashion’s top tier.

Yvesmark Chery

Shanina Shaik (left) Steff Yotka Francesco Nazardo (second from left) Karen Binns Marcelo Gutierrez and Alex Kessler Vogue_X Toschika

Morgan Maher (right)

Alex Kessler and Michiel Steur Lola Clark Toschika Vogue_X