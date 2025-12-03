Amelia Gray Gets Miu Miu’d 

Amelia Gray is the moment. In the span of a few seasons, she’s walked for the biggest luxury houses on earth: Chanel, Balenciaga, Versace, Miu Miu, the list stretches on. Designers trust her with their sharpest silhouettes and strangest ideas because she wears clothes like she already knows their secrets.



The daughter of Harry Hamlin and Lisa Rinna—Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum slash chaos theorist—Amelia’s long since broken orbit. She’s built her own fashion frequency that’s a little weird, extremely chic, and guided by an instinctual styling gene most people would kill for.





It’s exactly that sensibility that made her the perfect pick for Miu Miu Select, the brand’s ongoing tradition of letting fashion’s favorites create their own micro-world inside a Miu Miu boutique. Past curators include Chloë Sevigny and Alexa Chung—women with taste baked into their DNA. Amelia slides right in, but in a way only Amelia could.



Amelia’s Bond Street edit feels like stepping inside her brain: plaid shearling, “high girl” boots, unexpectedly major fleece with something to prove, and holiday styling rules that only make sense if she’s the one saying them. She gave us the download.



What vibe did you want your Miu Miu Select to radiate?



Individualism and self-expression!





What was the first piece you knew had to be in your edit?



The plaid shearling coat. Oh and my boots. The high girls!



Three words that sum up your entire selection.



Gemini,Mrs. Prada.



Did signing those hand-sewn tags make you feel like a designer or a pop idol?



They made me feel like I made it lol.



Were you curating for Real-Life Amelia, Fantasy Amelia, or Holiday-Movie Amelia?



Real life Amelia! She’s all of those.





If your selection had a theme song…?



“Sweet Escape” by Gwen Stefani.



What’s one styling rule that only makes sense in the Miu Miu world?



Layering and whatever doesn’t make sense, makes sense.



If your edit were a character in a film, who is it?



Probably someone from a Wes Anderson film. Maybe Gwyneth Paltrow as Margot from The Royal Tenenbaums.



What bizarre object would you sneak into the window display just for fun?



LOL ummmmm me!



What’s one holiday tradition you swear by?



I love eating food with my family and cooking and staying home and just being cozy. I think the holidays are all about family and that’s the most important thing in the world!