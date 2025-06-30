Getting Wet at AMI Paris Spring 2026

AMI is to Paris what iced coffee is to New York—essential to the fabric of the city. In honor of the brand’s Spring 2026 runway show, global editorial director Steff Yotka and head of social Robby Kelly compare notes from Place Victoire.



Steff Yotka: Robby, before we get to the AMI show, I need to know: This was your first-ever trip to Paris. First impressions?



Robby Kelly: This was my first time in Paris and even as a New York resident, I can see where the Paris GOAT city argument comes from. Convenient to get around, lovely architecture, and a cute little cafe on every block. This show, in particular, sitting around the Place Victoire, I felt like I had stepped onto the set of a Parisian film as an extra—a live-action Ratatouille remake, perhaps.

Images courtesy Ami Paris Images courtesy Ami Paris Images courtesy Ami Paris Images courtesy Ami Paris

SY: I am ashamed to admit I have never seen Ratatouille. But the charm of Paris comes so much from wandering around the streets and just discovering things—my friends always get mad at me because no matter what time of night it is, I will walk back to my hotel from anywhere in Paris. At least two centuries of art has been made about the wonders of wandering Paris, that’s my justification. I think Alexandre Mattiussi did a great job making a wardrobe for wandering with this collection. Slouchy, layered, unpretentious but still cool. I love these two denim looks, kind of well-suited for any environment. Any faves for you?



RK: I have such a (guilty?) pleasure for anoraks, I think they get a bad rap. There is admittedly no graceful way to take one off, arriving at a dinner or your friend’s apartment. Seeing this yellow, leather one walk down the runway, I wanted to stand up and cheer in support of my fellow anorak truthers. The sort of high-low styling with the collared shirt too, you don’t often see an anorak like this, let alone one put together in a semi-formal, business casual look. I’ve been called “Georgie” (from It) when I wear my yellow, raincoat pullover so I will be keeping this particular look as style inspiration in my back pocket for many years to come.

Image courtesy Ami Paris

SY: I’m glad you mentioned the anorak because I have always known you to be prepared for the rain. The show took off without a hitch, some light droplets but nothing scandalous, but then we stopped to chat with Benny Skinner (so cute!) and that meant that both of our walks home were in the rainpocalypse. You could have used the anorak for that.



RK: The energy of being outdoors as storm clouds are blowing in is truly unique, the wind starts to pick up and you can smell the rain. It made the finale feel very climactic. Were all the models and attendees about to get drenched? You can’t pay for that type of cooperation from mother nature. I’m sure the locals who were watching overhead from their chateaus had a good laugh at us as we scattered off into the rain.



SY: Getting laughed at by a French person is also an important rite of passage. Any last thoughts on AMI and/or Paris? Mine is: Always go where Catherine Deneuve goes (she was at the show too) and always pack an umbrella.



RK: If you want to feel like you’re in a French movie, an AMI show is a good place to start. A close second is running through the streets of Paris in the rain!