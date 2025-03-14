In the new film Idiotka, actor Anna Baryshnikov––who you’ve likely seen as the fucked up hanger-on Daisy in last year’s Love Lies Bleeding, or as Lucas Hedges’ Boston AF girlfriend in Manchester by the Sea, or in Apple TV+’s Dickinson, if that’s your kinda thing––plays a young Russian-American girlie hellbent on being fashion’s next big thing. So what does one do to make it to the top? Apply to go on reality television, of course!



The film is an offbeat satire about the trappings of promised success, identity in modern America, and what we’re willing to do to make it. And so director Nastasya Popov took it to SXSW, where the the best offbeat American movies tend to debut. The music-cum-film festival known for being the birthplace of Everything, Everywhere, All at Once, Us and Short Term 12, turns Austin, Texas into a feverish cultural hotbed. Stars of the movie, and friends of Baryshikov, came to town. We asked her to take her camera with her and send us back the pictures that summed up here time there. Here they are!

"Benito Skinner and our babushka, Galina Jovovich" "really important party prep" "the ancient form of content creation"

“there was love in the club”

“boots on the ground, baby” “Mimchik designer, Idiotka muse Mia Kazovsky”

“Nerses and Kelly – he plays my brother in Idiotka and looks like a goddamn gorgeous husky. watch this space!!!”