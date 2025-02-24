  1. Instagram
    We Gatecrashed the First Ever Anora Afterparty

    Back at last year's Cannes Film Festival, Francesc Planes ran into Mikey Madison, Sean Baker and Mark Eydelshteyn after the film's splashy premiere. Little did they know their lives would change forever.

    Francesc Planes

    FEBRUARY 24, 2025

    Back in the summer of 2023, we did some digging on what the movie director Sean Baker had been up to. A combination of production notices, whispers in interviews, Instagram selfies and posts on X from social media comedians (we’re looking at you Ivy Wolk) led us to believe that a sex worker comedy was in the works, shot in New York and Las Vegas, and that Scream‘s Mikey Madison was its lead. Of course, by the time 2024’s Cannes Film Festival came around––Baker’s usual stomping ground––not only did we find out that this was all true, but that the film itself, named Anora, was excellent. Its cast, a mix of street cast twenty-somethings, a Russian newcomer Mark Eydelshteyn and that Scream star, were about to experience an earth-shifting life experience, not that they knew it. A few days after its premiere, the film won the prestigious Palme d’Or. Nearly a year later, the film is nominated for six Academy Awards.

    But in the time in-between the premiere and the Palme, Baker and his cast had a few days of relative normalcy, perhaps unaware of what was about to come. Francesc Planes, the Paris-based photographer, had come to Cannes, as he does most years, looking for interesting, kitsch, off-beat subjects to shoot. We asked him to head down to the Anora afterparty and take portraits of the cast. At the time, they were fun, atmospheric party photos of some young actors having the kind of good time that feels atypical to the usually stiff experience of the festival. Now, they’re like a time capsule of the brief transition moment before many of their lives were changed forever.

    sean baker at the cannes premiere afterparty of anora
    Sean Baker
    Mikey Madison
    mark eydelshteyn
    anora cannes after party cast premiere
    Anton Bitter and Vlad Mamai
    a fan holds a sign requesting an anora ticket at the cannes premiere; below, mikey madison and karren karagulian pose for a photograph
    Mikey Madison and Karren Karagulian
    mark eydelshteyn does a forward roll at the cannes premiere afterparty of sean baker anora
    Mark Eydelshteyn
    yura borisov winking at the cannes premiere afterparty of anora by sean baker
    yura borisov
    daria ekamasova at the cannes premiere afterparty of anora by sean baker
    Daria Ekamasova
    Karren Karagulian
    Karren Karagulian
    mikey madison at the afterparty at cannes for sean baker's anora
    Mikey Madison

    Credits
    Photography: Francesc Planes

