What was on your 2025 vision board? Probably not a collaboration between J-pop legend Hikaru Utada and avant-garde pop doyenne Arca—and yet, like magic, here marches along Arca’s remix of “Electricity,” a highlight from Utada’s 2024 greatest hits comp Science Fiction. It’s the kind of thing dreams are made of—a lush, spangly club track that Arca wanted to feel like “a sonic bouquet of harmonic flowers” surrounding Utada’s voice. The vibes are low-key and aqueous, less harsh in tone than some of Arca’s recent remixes but just as unpredictable, shapeshifting from glitchy IDM into glittery nu-rave over the course of the track. The pair spoke to i-D via email about their first impressions of each other, relationship red flags, and what’s next for their newfound collaborative kinship.

Photo: Adriana Roslin

How did you meet, and what were your first impressions of each others’ work?

Hikaru Utada: We met for the first time for this shoot, in Barcelona. I think we both felt a bit shy at first because the shots were set up quite intimately, like resting our heads on each other’s laps and leaning into each other, but I relaxed into it quickly. There was a sympathy and trust that was immediate or already there, from knowing each other’s music.

Arca: As soon as we met there was already a warm mood of mutual appreciation. Hikaru really has an aura of serenity and confidence. Their graceful and calm joy is very nourishing to be around. I was purring.

You both work in very different worlds – do you see links between your music, or how you approach art?

HU: I think those differences are just illusions, and Arca and I both express through music feelings that we all share as human beings, including the feeling of being an outsider. Maybe that partly comes from having international backgrounds.

A: I don’t think we work in different worlds at all, actually. I feel we are very much in the same heroic journey of finding the strength to create from the heart and follow the music bravely through the entire range of emotion.

Hikaru, why did you feel like Arca would be a good collaborator for this remix? And Arca, what qualities in Hikaru’s music did you want to bring out?

HU: For the reasons I [just said], and because this song is about the invisible and mysterious bonds between people and all things in the universe that might be an irreducible part of being.

A: Hikaru’s warm and elegant voice has a uniquely comforting timbre. The sincerity in their singing is palpable. For “Electricity”, I wanted to create a sonic bouquet of harmonic flowers, so to speak, that would morph around the vocal hypnotically.

As you’ve gotten to know each other, what’s surprised you or most fascinated you about the other?

HU: I had no idea that she had been listening to my music for many years… or that she would greet me and my team in Japanese.

Hikaru, this remix is your latest collaboration with an experimental producer, after working with A. G. Cook and Floating Points on Bad Mode, and self-producing or only working with a small circle of collaborators for years before that. Why did you begin to journey out of that zone after Hatsukoi?

HU: I used to love working alone and having control of everything, but as I mature as a person I grow more comfortable around others. I feel very fortunate that I get to work with such incredibly creative and generous people.

Photo: Adriana Roslin Photo: Adriana Roslin

Arca, when working with a high-profile musician like Hikaru, do you see it as your duty to uphold the image fans might have of them, or are you looking to totally change the context that they’re usually in? Do you ever get nervous when reworking pop songs?

A: Hikaru is a legend and their music is a part of my musical life for sure. I’m really grateful for the opportunity to create with them.

The lyrics of “Electricity” are so romantic – when you meet someone, what are the first signs of electricity or chemistry?

HU: It’s too hard to explain that feeling in words… hence the song! But I can say I’m definitely drawn to sensitivity, kindness, and open-mindedness. The biggest red flag for me would be people who are sensitive to their own feelings but not of others.

A: Magnetism and playfulness, mutual care.

And, on the other hand, what are your ultimate red flags – anti-electricity?

HU: The biggest red flag for me would be people who are sensitive to their own feelings but not of others.

A: Defensiveness.

Do the two of you have plans to work on any more material together?

HU: We’re talking about getting together and trying something soon. I love the remix and I loved hearing how it progressed so I’m looking forward to do what happens when we just hang out and work in person.

A: I’d love to! Very much so!

Hikaru, it’s been 15 years since you last played in London. Can we expect an international tour anytime soon?

HU: I know, it’s been too long! I feel the need to make new music at the moment and I don’t have any more touring planned… but I’d love to do more shows in Europe and places outside of Japan. The shows in Hong Kong and Taiwan were my personal highlights from last summer’s tour.

Photo: Adriana Roslin

Photographer: Adriana Roslin

Arca Stylist: Ai Kamoshita

Hikaru Stylist: Kyohei Ogawa

Arca Glam: Rubén Marmol

Hikaru Glam: Ryoji Inagaki