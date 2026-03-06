The Sneaker Entered Its Soft Era 

There’s a house on a regular street doing irregular things. The hedges are puffed up into alien clouds. The lawn rolls in soft humps like it’s breathing. Somewhere between a sculpture garden and a suburban fever dream, a gardener moves through it all in a pair of NEOTIDE sneakers, carving air with oversized shears. Across the road, a grumpy neighbour watches through lace curtains, suspicious of the spectacle. Plot twist: the neighbour is Mathieu Hagelaars. The designer of the shoe.



That tension is the whole point. With the NEOTIDE, ASICS SportStyle leans into the quiet radicalism of shape. Not louder. Not faster. Just rounder. Softer. The silhouette takes cues from the GEL-NYC and runs it through something closer to weather than machinery. Imagine a city after heavy snowfall. The structures remain, but their edges blur. The lines settle. Everything looks gently exhaled into.

Hagelaars, founder of HAGEL, approached the design as nature would. Snow simplifies. Wind edits. Time smooths. “You still recognize the shapes,” he says, “but their hard silhouettes become softened and fluffier.” The NEOTIDE holds onto the performance DNA of the GEL-NYC, but wraps it in calm. The softness is visual. The numbers are not.



The NEOTIDE evolves around circularity, built from ASICS’ own past lives. Old, unsold, or defective pairs from across the EU are dismantled, ground down, and reincorporated into new components. The sole, the laces, key structural elements all carry fragments of former selves.



Nearly 40 percent of the shoe contains recycled material by weight, with 17 percent originating from recycled footwear. In an industry where around 20 percent is often the minimum threshold required to substantiate recycled footwear claims in the EU, that figure comes close to doubling the benchmark. For Arlette Schreurs, the NEOTIDE marks a milestone in ongoing experimentation. “It represents hundreds of experiments of how to use our own waste to create new products,” she explains.

The challenge was turning grinded materials into something that still delivers the comfort ASICS is known for. Trial. Error. Refinement. Repeat. The brand’s Kaizen philosophy stitched into every layer. All of this orbits a bigger belief that movement reshapes more than muscle.



Founded in 1949 by Kihachiro Onitsuka, ASICS takes its name from Anima Sana in Corpore Sano, a sound mind in a sound body. The NEOTIDE stretches that idea outward. A sound body on a sound planet. On that quiet street, the neighbour eventually buys a plant. Then another. The hedges soften. The mood shifts. Change does not always arrive loudly. Sometimes it rounds the edges first.



The NEOTIDE does not scream innovation. It suggests it. It asks you to look twice. Then it waits.



The ASICS NEOTIDE lands across Europe on 6 March, available via ASICS.com and select retailers.