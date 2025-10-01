Aspen, Straight-Up!

Tucked deep in the Rockies, Aspen is best known as the ski playground of the rich and famous. But beyond the private jets and après-ski chalets, it’s also home to a community of characters — from musicians and rangers to pizza chefs and farmers. We sent Maisy Lewis to meet the people who make Aspen what it really is, Straight Up!

Hana, 23

What do you do? This summer, I was a gardener. What are you wearing? I’m wearing a pair of Ariat boots that my uncle gave me, a pair of Wrangler jeans I got at the Aspen Thrift store, a leather belt I stole from my grandma, and a white Hanes T-shirt but I can’t remember where it’s from. Maybe my brother. What brought you to Aspen? My dad was born and raised here, and my grandma moved here in 1962. So I’ve been coming since I was a kid. What do you love about Aspen? I love the land. I think it’s a very special place so high up in the Rockies. Where to hike? American Lake is a classic. Where to eat? Grateful Deli. Great sandwiches. Any advice for someone visiting Aspen? Try not to get wrapped up in the glitz and the glam. Aspen Winter or Aspen Summer? I used to be hardcore winter, but now I think summer. Only in Aspen … Are the billionaires pushing out the millionaires.

Ben, 24

What do you do? I skateboard, snowboard, hike, and cliff jump. What are you wearing? Emerica skate shoes, Polar Skate pants, a Grateful Dead shirt, and a wrist guard. What do you love about Aspen? How beautiful it is. It has everything I want, from snowboarding to skateboarding to hiking. Where to hike? Above the Maroon Bells, or anything on Independence Pass. Where to eat? Big Wrap because it’s cheap. Any advice for someone visiting Aspen? Do stuff outside. Aspen winter or Aspen summer? I love snowboarding more than anything, but there’s a lot more to do in the summer.

Emily VanAmburgh

What do you do? I’m the general manager of New York Pizza. I make pizza, lots of it. What are you wearing? Levi’s jeans, Vans chef shoes, a Dickies top branded with New York Pizza, my apron, and a NYP Pizza-to the People hat—it’s Grateful Dead. What brought you to Aspen? We both came here for school, but met separately in Aspen. What do you love about Aspen? Working here. We’re such a family. We have a huge year-round working staff, and most people have been here for 10+ years. Where to eat? The cafe on top of the Aspen Art Museum, Clark’s Oyster Bar, and Bosque. Any advice for someone visiting Aspen? Come to New York Pizza. Great people watching. Only in Aspen … Do you see dogs being pushed in strollers.



Tom VanAmburgh

What do you do? I’m the assistant manager of New York Pizza. It’s been here since 1992, and we’ve worked here for 25 years. What are you wearing? Same shirt as Emily, work shorts, cushy shoes, a Yankees hat, and a Grateful Dead pin. What brought you to Aspen? School. And we met when I was playing local bars with my band at the time in the late 90s and early 2000s. Where’s good for live music? Belly Up or Home Team BBQ. What do you love about Aspen? Family, friends, and the mountains. Where to eat? Las Montañas, great happy hour. Any advice for someone visiting Aspen? Go up to the top of the gondola.

Penelope, 23

What do you do? I’m a musician and a naturalist at Aspen Center for Environmental Studies. What are you wearing? A bolo necklace from my ex, a dress from my cousin, a silver and turquoise belt from my grandma, and she also gave me these boots and my rings. What do you love about Aspen? I love the Elk Mountain Range. Where to hike? The Maroon Bells in the Snowmass wilderness. Where to eat? El Korita. Where to dance? Mountain Fair. Where’s good for live music? Belly Up. Any advice for someone visiting Aspen? Go up Independence Pass. Aspen Winter or Aspen Summer? Summer. I love plants. Only in Aspen … Jeff Bezos in a Kemo Sabe hat.

Julio, 25

What do you do? I’m a vegetable farmer. What are you wearing? LaCrosse AlphaTerra boots, Carhartt cargo pants, a thrifted Arches National Park shirt, a Uniqlo chore coat, and a hat from my farm. What do you love about Aspen? I’m from New York City, so getting the chance to be outdoors and go on hikes, it’s a different lifestyle. Where to hike? Ride a bike up the Maroon Bells. Where to eat? The Whole Empanada. Any advice for someone visiting Aspen? Come with an open mind and enjoy yourself. Only in Aspen … Can you walk off the sidewalk onto the side of a mountain.

Kate, 24

What do you do? I’m an intern at Anderson Ranch in the painting and printmaking studio. What are you wearing? My shoes are Dr. Marten Mary Janes. My overalls are from where I live in Montauk. My apron is borrowed from the apron shelf and it’s my favorite because it’s red, short, and I like to tie it. My shirt is handmade by my friend, Cosmo Hamada, who specializes in Japanese embroidery. My hat was handmade by my ex-boyfriend’s mom in Denmark. My red necklace is from a monastery in Bhutan. The other one is my grandma’s emerald necklace that she gave me before she passed. What brought you to Aspen? I came here for this job after living in Denmark. I love being around people who are making artwork and helping others find clarity in their expression. Where’s good to listen to music? The not-very-well-attended Rock Island Oyster bar open mic on Fridays. It’s usually just me and some friends on stage for like two hours. But Julian, the MC, is very encouraging. It’s the first place I sang in front of anyone. Any advice for someone visiting Aspen? Aspen is so well-traveled, it’s easy to get overwhelmed. Go with the flow and allow yourself to have real intimate connections with specific places you happen upon. Instead of “doing” a place, be present and see what that’ll lead to.

Lydia Vane

What do you do? I’m a music producer, a touring musician, and a fiddleist. What are you wearing? My hat is a Supro that I painted. I am wearing Heirlooms on top. My boots and pants are from a shop in Guangzhou, China, from when I went there to teach. What brought you to Aspen? I was brought here by a small record label called Aspen Beat Records with my Afro-Country band, Wink and the Signal, about 10 years ago. What do you love about Aspen? I love how you can really roll around in nature. That’s the real luxury. What’s your favorite nature spot? The lazy river beach area up Independence Pass. Where to eat? The rigatoni at Ellina. Where to dance? The Sterling. Where’s good for live music? The Wheeler Opera House. Any advice for someone visiting Aspen? Check out the dance, theater, and orchestra. Only in Aspen … Can you have an international small town.

Josh, 23

What do you do? I work at Kemo Sabe. I’m working at a restaurant. And I’m a rugby player for the Gentlemen of Aspen club. What are you wearing? I thrifted these cowboy boots and these pants, I got this shirt off eBay, and my hat is Kemo Sabe. What brought you to Aspen? I’m originally from South Africa, so I came here for something different. A slower vibe. What do you love about Aspen? The constant change, all the different people that are coming in and going out. There are a lot of different cultures that come here. Where to hike? Grizzly Lake. Any advice for someone visiting Aspen? Be open, there are so many cool people here.

Kyra, 25

What do you do? I’m a ceramics assistant. What are you wearing? I’m wearing my Keen boots, these are from a vintage store in Florida where I’m from in St. Petersburg. I got this top at a vintage market, also in St. Pete. And my earrings are from Depop. What brought you to Aspen? I was at a point in my life where I was ready to move onto something new. Aspen was the longest shot and the most exciting. What do you love about Aspen? Coming from Florida, the landscape is completely different. What’s a good nature spot? Penny Hot Springs. Any advice for someone visiting Aspen? Leave downtown and explore the whole valley.

Molly, 28

What do you do? I spent the summer commercial salmon fishing in Alaska. What are you wearing? My vest was made in Bolivia and I got it from a vintage store for $10. My belt is thrifted, my jeans are AMO, my shoes are thrifted, and my jewelry is from my friends and family. What brought you to Aspen? I graduated from college during Covid. I was only going to stay for one winter, but here I am, five years later. What do you love about Aspen? I love the community. I feel like it’s rare as you get older to live somewhere surrounded by so many people with the same values and passions. Where to hike? Back in Conundrum Valley is really beautiful. Where to eat? El Korita. I’ve probably spent thousands on their seafood molcajete. Any advice for someone visiting Aspen? Hike as much as you can. Go down North Star or Stillwater. You can see a lot of really cool animals, and great people watching. Aspen summer or Aspen winter? Winter. Only in Aspen … Will you see, like, 20 private jets lined up for takeoff at the airport during a holiday weekend.

Mackenzie, 31

What do you do? I am a registered dietitian. What are you wearing? Frye boots, Abercrombie jeans and top, J. Crew belt, and Kemo Sabe hat. What brought you to Aspen? A friend’s wedding. What do you love about Aspen? The Western charm, which is nice, because I’m from the East Coast. Aspen winter or Aspen summer? Fall, you get a mix of both.

Alex, 29

What do you do? I do bike stuff in the summer and ski stuff in the winter. What are you wearing? Blundstone boots, Eddie Bauer khakis, Arc’teryx jacket. My Norway hat is made by a local gal who’s raising awareness about new development on Aspen Mountain. Norway is one of the runs that could be in jeopardy in the next couple years if they start developing. What do you love about Aspen? I just like enjoying time in the mountains. Where to hike? The four pass loop. Where to eat? Big Wrap. Where’s good to dance? Belly Up. Any advice for someone visiting Aspen? Take in all the places that are tucked away. Only in Aspen … can you get a worldwide tour when you’re out on the streets. People come from all over with different languages and crazy outfits.

Olivia, 25

What do you do? I’m a Ranger for the city of Aspen. What are you wearing? I found this old Marmot Ranger jacket and had it repatched with the new Ranger logo. My pants are SÜK, which is a sustainable Australian brand. And Solomon trail runners that I get with my job. All my rings are thrifted, and I have my ranger radio. What do you love about Aspen? I love living somewhere that people may only go once in their lifetime. And I love working a job that allows me to share the love that I have for this place. Where to hike? The top of Ute Rock which is up the Ute Trail. It’s steep, but once you get up there you have an incredible view of Ajax and the Gondola on one side. And on the other side, you can see the entire valley. Where to eat? Origin by The Farmer & Chef has amazing brunch and matcha. Any advice for someone visiting Aspen? Take every experience exactly as it presents itself to you. Aspen winter or Aspen summer? Aspen winter. Snowboarding is too fun. Only in Aspen … Do you see Bella Hadid at karaoke and Mariah Carey walking on snow in stilettos.

Conrad Moore, 22

What do you do? I’m an artist that makes work about systems. I’m really interested in how our daily lives are so ruled by algorithms and networks that operate on levels that are kind of hard to perceive. I try to make work that illustrates those in appealing and consumable ways. And sometimes in funny ways, too. What are you wearing? Right now, I’m wearing some old Nike beaters. I think they’re an old ’80s collab. My jeans are Levi’s, thrifted in Aspen. My sweater is Evil Bone, he’s a designer based in LA. And my hat is FIRST Robotics from like eighth grade. What do you love about Aspen? It has a level of seclusion where you can find yourself in these small little moments. There are these bursts of nature that are just so refreshing and rewarding. I really thrive in a place like this. Any advice for someone visiting Aspen? Get a feel for the land. And check out the hot springs. Only in Aspen … Have I seen the most endless and insane views everywhere I go.

Aimee, Turning 60

What do you do? I’m a mommy and a boutique owner. I play tennis, ski, and snowboard. What are you wearing? I’m wearing my father’s army jacket from 1963, Harley Davidson boots, American Eagle jeans, and Sugar Sweet hat. What do you love about Aspen? The natural beauty. Where to hike? Smuggler. Where to eat? Campo. Where to dance? Gala. Any advice for someone visiting Aspen? Take an e-bike to Woody Creek Tavern. Aspen winter or Aspen summer? Winter. Only in Aspen … In two minutes the other night, I saw a rainbow and a black bear.

Nicolette

What do you do? I’m in dental sales. What are you wearing? Vintage Gucci loafers I got from Depop, GRLFRND jeans from Revolve, Skims T-shirt, Zara bomber jacket. I can’t remember where I got the bag or the hat. What do you love about Aspen? The whole setting. Such a chill vibe. Any advice for someone visiting Aspen? Bring hiking stuff.

Harley Ellis, 42

What do you do? I am a singer-songwriter. What are you wearing? Kemo Sabe hat, Native Sons glasses, Zara shirt, Volcom jeans, Thursday Boot Company boots, a vintage silver panther bolo tie, and various vintage brass and turquoise rings. What brought you to Aspen? I was born and raised here. My mom came in 1979 after finishing culinary school back East and my dad came through on tour with Rick Dancko. What do you love about Aspen? The local underground of this town. All the people who do the work. Industry folks, restaurants, construction, hospitality, etc. It’s a tight knit group that really takes care of one another. Where to hike? Hunter Creek and Smuggler Mine are my faves. Where to eat? White House Tavern. Where to dance? Madam Ushi, and Belly Up for the right show. Where to listen to live music? Wheeler Opera House, Benedict Music Tent, or TACAW. Any advice for someone visiting Aspen? Ask locals for the real spots. Aspen winter or Aspen summer? The saying goes, “came for the winter, stayed for the summer.” Only in Aspen … Can you sun tan in a T-shirt on the Sundeck and ski powder in the same day.