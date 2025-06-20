Meet Aydan Nix!

It sounds like a storyline straight out of Gossip Girl. A newly discovered Hadid sister—yes, related to supermodels Gigi and Bella—quietly thriving in downtown New York, recently graduating from Parsons, and totally unfazed by the media swirl. But 22-year-old Aydan Nix isn’t chasing tabloid fame. She’s building something of her own: a life filled with salty snacks, creative self-discovery, and $5 wine Fridays with her besties.



i-D caught up with Aydan just weeks after she was officially welcomed into the Hadid family. In her own words, Aydan shares what inspires her, grounds her, and reminds us all that bloodlines don’t build identity—character does.





On her moodboard.

Aydan Nix: Girls. Frances Ha. Broad City. They’re all really speaking to me right now as a fresh post-grad living in NYC. It makes me feel better about being a little lost and also probably really annoying.



A photo that brings her joy.

One of my best friends works at this coffee shop in the East Village that has $5 wine on Fridays, so as a group we always go in, drink up all the wine, chat loudly, and now someone has coined us as the “chuckleheads.” On one random Friday, we were doing our usual routine and a lovely girl tapped one of us on the shoulder and had drawn us! It was such a sweet day and I love that this moment is now immortalized.





High school energy?

Worst case of senioritis. I remember showing up to graduation and people being genuinely confused that I still attended the same school.



Sweet or savory?

Savory through and through. No question!!! I’m a pickle, olive, and salt and vinegar chip type of girl. Micheladas, Bloody Mary’s, and dirty martinis over a fruity drink any day.



Favorite conspiracy theory.

When everyone thought that app Talking Tom was watching through iPhone cameras. Also, controversial but I grew up watching Shane Dawson’s conspiracy theories and was truly distraught. It was a great time in internet culture.



A surprising fact.

I had (or maybe still have…?) a bit of a prank calling problem. *67 is everything to me. It’s an addiction. The rush I get from a little light telephone harassment is unlike anything else.

On her fashion flex.

It’s everchanging! Every movie I watch or book I read changes my style a little bit. My personality morphs with each character I think is cool. It’s been that way since I was a kid. I was always playing dress up in real life and online (shoutout GirlsGoGames.) Whenever I’d watch a show, my favorite character would always be dependent on their closet. I’ve now grown into my own personal style, influenced by small details in shows or eras, rather than fully relying on references, but I’m still so inspired by just walking around and seeing and being open to new ideas. Just going outside in New York and hanging out with my beautiful talented friends is a jackpot for inspo.



Dreaming big (and real).

For a free, happy, healthy, and recognized Palestine, and for the immigrants who have been ripped from their families to be reunited. No one is illegal and none of us are free until all of us are free!



What she hopes people remember.

There’s a lot of things I hope to accomplish in my life and in my career, but honestly, in the end I hope I’m known for being a really good friend and someone people can lean on. I think every strange and difficult thing I’ve gone through was intentionally given to me in order to give me the tools to uplift the ones I love through rough times. It’s the thing I care the most about. I hope that people think I’m warm and loving.

Best advice she’s received.

My mama always says you teach people how to treat you, and I think that has shaped the way I live within relationships and friendships. If you treat people with grace and kindness that will reflect back onto you, but if someone is treating you badly it’s so important to advocate for yourself. I was always very blessed to be taught self-respect, but I definitely had to relearn that a few times in my teenage years.



Signs? She’s got them.

Virgo sun, Aquarius moon, and Aquarius rising.



If you’re just meeting her.

I’m really sensitive. I come off kind of tough or like I don’t care sometimes, but I do. A lot. I’m a big soft sap and I can’t help it. I cry at everything. When I really need to, I just rewatch La La Land and the floodgates open.