BACARDÍ drops the BACARDÍGAN – A Limited-Edition Cardigan Made for Moving for All Generations

BACARDÍ drops the BACARDÍGAN – A Limited-Edition Cardigan Made to Move All Generations

The holiday season is right around the corner, which means party season is officially in full swing. But in recent years, something’s been missing. Nights out in the UK just aren’t what they used to be – young people aren’t dancing like they once did. Many of us are guilty of prioritising hyper-curated online personas over real-life moments, and dancing in public has started to feel intimidating. Now, one brand wants to change that, and bring back the fun. BACARDÍ is encouraging people of all ages to shake off their self-consciousness, reclaim their rhythm, and dance with the freedom of the previous generation, and move like the Greats.

Tapping back into that party spirit, BACARDÍ has reimagined one of the most intergenerational wardrobe staples of all time: the cardigan. Loved by style icons, music legends and dance-floor veterans for decades, it is a piece long associated with confidence, ease, and knowing how to move through a room. It is worn by the people who are truly the Greats – not defined by age, but by presence – those who understand the art of a good night out. Reworked into a limited-edition drop, the BACARDÍGAN channels that legacy, inviting a new generation to learn from those who’ve already lived it – and danced their way through it all.

Blending comfort with statement design, the BACARDÍGAN is the ultimate piece to debut at the centre of the dance floor. To bring the vision to life, the brand has tapped London-based father-and-son DJ duo Kojay & The Don, celebrating the confidence and fearlessness of older generations and showcasing how that energy can be passed down. Captured at Phonica Records, the duo dig through crates, trade stories and browse every genre imaginable, hitting the decks and proving how music, movement and style connect us across all ages. The campaign is a reminder that everyone belongs on the dance floor, and that confidence is something that grows from the people around you.

The design draws straight from BACARDÍ’s Caribbean roots, incorporating the brand’s iconic bat logo. The bat symbolises unity, good health and good fortune – a meaning that became central to the brand after its founding in 1862, when Doña Amalia Bacardí spotted a colony of fruit bats in her family’s distillery and adopted the animal as its logo. Before long, locals were asking for “el ron del murciélago” – the rum of the bat – and the rest is history.

Alongside the bat, the BACARDÍGAN also features palms and tropical motifs as a nod to the brand’s island heritage, a boombox representing electric nights on the dance floor, and running through it all is BACARDÍ’s guiding ethos: Do What Moves You. Championing movement as a personal language, it is BACARDÍ’s call to follow rhythm in whatever form it finds you, and reconnect with the simple freedom of dancing.

The BACARDÍGAN isn’t just your average garment, it comes with a bigger story. Whether you unleashed your inner raver in the ’80s and ’90s, or you’re only just discovering basement raves and a new city during your first year at uni, this piece is designed to carry that energy from one generation to the next.

Ready to reclaim your rhythm? The ultra-limited BACARDÍGAN is available to pre-order now, exclusively online. Designed for nights that start on the dance floor and end wherever the music takes you, this piece means you’re guaranteed to move in style. Get yours now before it is too late, quantities are limited so once it’s gone, it’s gone.

photographer MAHANEELA

stylist LOLA CHATTERTON

photo assistant ASYA STEELE