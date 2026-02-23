What’s it like to see movie stars marvel at their newly etched bronze masks on the biggest night of British film? I can tell you: I had a prime spot at Don Julio Tequila’s Winners Bar—the best place to be for last night’s 2026 BAFTA Film Awards.



I arrived as celebrations were well underway, with Don Julio bringing a warm and smooth touch of Mexico to London’s Southbank. Jessie Buckley—who had just won Best Actress for her beautiful and gutwrenching performance as Agnes in Hamnet—had walked in, and was sipping the ‘mini’ Tommy’s Margarita served in their 1942 5cl bottle, alongside her brother, who was washing down the lemon sorbet dessert from an earlier dinner. I got chatting with him—also a writer—who’d just returned from the Antarctic for a work trip. Now, he was raising a glass at the BAFTAs to celebrate his big sister’s win. Talk about a dramatic temperature change!



The winners bar, which first featured at the BAFTA Film Awards in 2025, made a grand return this year, retaining its intimate touch. The orange, brown, and marigold space was designed to reflect the brand’s heritage. Mexican architecture and culture sat at its heart. Winners, nominees, and VIP guests were welcomed through a large, lit-up archway, made to resemble the Agave tequilana leaf, central to Don Julio’s brand identity. Guests on the night were given the opportunity to have their own complimentary bottle of Tequila Don Julio 1942, engraved with their names and gold lettering of their choosing as a memorable keepsake from the night.

That wasn’t the only special addition to the space, i-D and Don Julio teamed up with fashion favorite Lyas, who served as its host, interviewing guests. He rubbed shoulders with director Akinola Davies Jr., who won the Best Outstanding Debut Award for his film My Father’s Shadow. “I’m in the presence of a celebrity!” he declared, upon seeing Lyas. They were all around us: Amongst the suave tuxedos, bow ties, and gowns, notable guests including Leomie Anderson, Tish Weinstock, and Cat Burns stopped by to chat about movies and what they were drinking. Later, as Lyas and I shared a sweet and refreshing glass of Don Julio’s Las Flores exclusive BAFTA cocktail, we spotted Paul Thomas Anderson having a cheeky sip of the mini Margherita bottle after picking up his own Best Director prize forOne Battle After Another.



But perhaps the biggest shock of the night came with the double win from British star Robert Amarayo, who nabbed the EE Rising Star award and pipped Leonardo DiCaprio and Timothée Chalamet to the Best Actor prize too. The I Swear star from Hull stole the show as he bounced into the bar, dancing and sharing kisses with his family in tow. His mum and dad gushed to Lyas about how in awe they were of their son. A beautiful end to a brilliant night.

photography MARCO BAHLER