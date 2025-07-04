Bangkok Doesn’t Try to Be Cool—It Just Is

After a week of soothing mornings and mango-sticky-rice-fueled evenings at my mom’s house in Chiang Mai, I traded temple bells (and Labubus) for big city buzz and hopped down to Bangkok. Not for the humble hostel-and-street-pad-thai experience, mind you, but for something far more luxe: a week of deluxe decadence, cultural immersion, and curated spectacle.



Bangkok is that girl. She’s always been! And right now, she’s having her moment, not just for the gilded stupas and street food, but for the new vanguard of Thai creatives pushing boundaries in fashion, food, art, and design. It’s a city where ancient rituals live in harmony with underground parties, where Michelin-starred chefs reinterpret grandma’s recipes, and where the next It bag might be made from handwoven silk dyed with tamarind pods.



Here’s how to do Bangkok if you’re in the mood for something chicer and a whole lot more invigorating than the average tuk-tuk ride.

Where to stay:

The Kimpton Maa-Lai Bangkok is less hotel, more high-glam urban playground. Think lush greenery, pets-allowed because how could we leave them behind, and the kind of service that makes you feel like a misunderstood heiress returning home. If you can splurge, book the Maa-Lai Suite. Not to be dramatic, but I did literal laps around the room in a silk robe while sipping pandan-infused cocktails. The bathroom? A Roman empire fantasy. The tub alone is a life event, especially with the hotel’s turn-down ritual of rubber ducks and Lush bath bombs. Yes, I said yes to both on every occasion. Oh, and the location? Smack in Langsuan—steps from Lumpini Park, close to all the fashion, food, and delightful mayhem you want.

Where to shop:

Start with the mega-malls for the air-conditioning: Siam Paragon (luxury labels and a basement food court from heaven), CentralWorld (shoppable chaos with a designer edge), EmQuartier and Emporium (sleek and shiny), and Terminal 21, where each floor is themed after a different global city because why not. Then hit up Siam Square, Bangkok’s unofficial Gen Z fashion runway. It’s packed with local designers, beauty products you didn’t know you needed, and a constant thrum of teen energy. Think Tokyo meets TikTok (in the sweltering Thai heat).



If you prefer your commerce with an evening breeze, check out a few of the city’s better night markets (JODD FAIRS is fun and fresh, or go deeper with Talad Rot Fai for retro vibes). But the real retail pilgrimage? IWANNABANGKOK’s flagship store in Silom. Equal parts fashion archive, rave cave, and mind-boggling closet for your coolest friend.

The IWANNABANGKOK flagship. Exactly. Mecca. It's giving mall. Besties. Where global brands and Thai brands collide. Yes, get your Labubu here. Don't sleep on the food courts.

Where to eat:

Start at Potong, the Michelin-starred modern Thai-Chinese marvel from Chef Pam Soontornyanakij, recently crowned the World’s Best Female Chef. Set in her family’s former Chinese pharmacy in Chinatown, the 20-course tasting menu fuses memory, tradition, and innovation through five elements and five senses. Dishes like black chicken broth, “kuay chap” noodles with pork tongue and caviar, scallop satay, and 14-day aged duck showcase her brilliance—alongside pad thai served as a shrimp shot, seabass with beurre blanc, and passion fruit “ta kop.” You’ll leave full, dazzled, and possibly transformed (and maybe a little turnt if you went for the wine pairing, which I did).



Then there’s Saolé, where Thai flavors meet Mediterranean technique in the most unexpected ways. Think Thai-style pasta dishes, crispy fried fish salads, steamed crab claypots, and a spicy prawn curry stir-fry you’ll want to mop up with baked bread shaped like a fish. It’s playful, punchy, and seriously good. Charmkrung is your go-to for playful, local dishes that feel fresh but deeply rooted (and a wine list worth boasting). Try the wok-fried lotus stems with chili jam and salted eg. It’s bright, crunchy, and totally addictive.



But let me put you on to Maru—the new pizza-and-pasta party spot founded by O, the visionary behind cult jewelry label O Thongthai (yes, the one stocked at Dover Street Market). Maru is a vibe. It’s where fashion kids, gallerists, and DJs end up post-event, sipping orange wine and inhaling squid ink spaghetti. It feels like your coolest friend had a dinner party, and it got rowdy.

Maru. Artwork at Maru. Best dirty Martini in town at Maru. Getting turnt up at Maru. Me at Maru lol. House kombucha at Potong. Potong. Yes, please! At Potong. Kuya chap noodles at Potong. Scallop satay at Potong. Thai rice wine at Potong. Phad Thai bite at Potong. Seabass with beurre blanc at Potong. Choose your own chopsticks at Potong. This duck changed my life. At Potong. Potong. Meatballs at Saolé. Saolé. This prawn dish was crack at Saolé. Fried fish at Saolé. Spicy sausage pasta at Saolé. Garlic and bacon (don't knock it until you try it) at Saolé.

What to see:

You can’t come to Bangkok without visiting the classics: Wat Phra Kaew (The Temple of the Emerald Buddha), Wat Arun (The Temple of Dawn—yes, it’s worth getting up early), and Wat Pho (giant reclining Buddha and a fabulous massage school on site). Bring respectful clothes (think long sleeves, pants or skirts that cover the knees, and a scarf or shawl to cover your shoulders if needed), and charge your phone.



But for a taste of the city’s creative heartbeat, go to ATT 19. Founded by Mook Attakanwong, it’s a hybrid gallery, antique showroom, and curated lifestyle store with major aesthetic IQ. The Attakanwong family’s legendary Lek Gallery is just next door, and worth a wander for anyone into heritage art with real cultural clout.



Right beside ATT 19, Mook’s fiancé Teerapoj Teeropas runs a multi-media concept space named Kitt-A-Khon that blends design, textiles, and contemporary artisan collabs—including pieces made with Jim Thompson.