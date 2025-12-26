Bangkok, Straight-Up!

words Nalin Satearrujikanon

photography Scotty Tsunami

casting The Peppers Casting

In the heart of Bangkok’s fashion scene, diversity has always been a well worn fabric, a beloved fusion dish in which difference is folded together with an open heart. It’s this unexpected and eclectic mix that makes Bangkok feel so uniquely alive. Each person, outfit, and street corner is a celebration of different flavors and influences working together in harmony. Here, the fabric of the city and its distinct energy and attitudes are captured Straight-Up style.

Carbomb, 24

What do you do? I currently work with one of Bangkok’s top fashion brands, IWANNABANGKOK. What are you wearing today from head to toe? Adidas cap, a secondhand top my boyfriend found at a 2nd hand market, shorts are from IWANNABANGKOK and they match with everything. It’s been flooding lately, flip-flops are my best friend. What do you love most about Bangkok? Bangkok has everything, it’s full of different cultures, whatever vibe you’re craving, the city can deliver. Your favorite food spot? Suki Chang Phueak Where’s the best place to dance or party? House party What’s the craziest thing that ever happened to you in Bangkok? A car accident! But luckily I wasn’t hurt What song are you currently playing on repeat? Kiss of Life Any tips for someone visiting Bangkok for the first time? Bangkok is bigger and more diverse than you might expect. Finish the sentence: Bangkok is a city that… Never sleeps

Alyssa, 22

What do you do? Right now I work as a stylist, and I model from time to time depending on the opportunity. What are you wearing from head to toe? Top & fan from Nalinchan Studio, Balenciaga City Bag, Dsquared2 belt, the skirt I found at Red Building Vintage, heels picked them up from Watergate Pavilion. What do you love most about Bangkok? What I love most is how this city never sleeps. People live their lives fully here both day and night. Bangkok lets me be who I am without shame — unlike back when I lived in the countryside. Here I can wear whatever I want, however I want. Best place to eat? Somtum and Isaan food! It fills my soul every single time I eat it. Best place to dance? Chow Cafe & Bar — I love it there, the music is fabulous. Song you have on repeat? I Feel Love – Donna Summer Any advice for someone visiting Bangkok for the first time? Try to find yourself in this city. Sometimes a sleepless place like this might hold the future you’re hoping for, but don’t get lost in the bright lights. Stay grounded and keep chasing what you truly want for your future. Only in Bangkok… can you truly live. This is a city of life, a city of the future — where everyone comes to soak up joy and find opportunity.

Mran, 21

What do you do? I’m a model and I’m passionate about fashion, photography, and creating cool visuals. What are you wearing today from head to toe? A laid back street look. A worn in sleeveless tee, distressed denim with chain details, and leather shoes for an easy but edgy vibe. What do you love most about Bangkok? The mix of energy and calm. You can find busy streets, creative people, and good food everywhere. Your favorite food spot? Local street spots and small restaurants. The simple places always hit best. Where’s the best place to dance or party? Chill places with friends. It’s more about the vibe and the music than the party. What song are you currently playing on repeat? Runaway by Kanye West Any tips for someone visiting Bangkok for the first time? Stay open minded. Try the food, explore new things, don’t rush. Bangkok is best when you take it in slowly. Bangkok is a city that… Never feels boring.

Guitar, 24

What do you do? Sales Manager at the IWANNABANGKOK flagship store, also a freelance stylist. What are you wearing today from head to toe? Blackdog crop top layered with a crochet top, Remake skirt, red polka dot socks, sandals What do you love most about Bangkok? There are so many different neighborhoods to explore, each one gives a completely different mood and vibe. Your favorite food spot? Jay Kiang on Banthat Thong Road. Where’s the best place to dance or party? Horn.bkk What’s the craziest thing that ever happened to you in Bangkok? I got into a super old and reckless taxi on my birthday. It got so scary I had to yell at the driver to stop. I ended up walking the rest of the way to the restaurant myself! What song are you currently playing on repeat?

Bittersweet by Madison Beer Any tips for someone visiting Bangkok for the first time? I always recommend friends stay around Ari. There’s great food and it’s close to the BTS, so it’s super easy to get around the city. Bangkok is a city that… is full of diversity

Dormon, 25 + Polly, 22

What do you do? Dormon: Work stuff. I do freelance video and shoot for @fuxury, modeling, commercials, whatever pays. I love money. Polly: Currently a model and also working freelance in fashion and art. What are you wearing today from head to toe? Dormon: Vintage Budweiser tee, Adidas belt, pants, sandals by FUXURY. Polly: Tank top by Fallen Angels, button necklace and shorts from Stylist Shop, my go-to cap from Matter Makers, bag from Crying Center, boots by Dr. Martens. What do you love most about Bangkok? Dormon: The buildings. I like the expressway because you can see so many buildings. If I ever get rich, I’d buy a high-rise condo. Polly: The realness, the diversity, and the freedom of people here. All ages and types of people. Even a motorbike taxi uncle or someone in a small job role. They all have stories worth discovering. What’s the best food spot for you? Dormon: Right now I’m really into the chicken rice stall at True Digital Park food court. Don’t remember the name though. Polly: Lab Lab Lab on Pridi 43. It’s Isaan Japanese fusion and it surprisingly works. The spiciness of Isaan and the freshness of Japanese food together is wild. Best place to party or dance? Dormon: Rolling Loud. Polly: I usually go to events. Bangkok has so many options for every gender and friend group. If you’re looking for a fun party try Yumm To The World. Craziest thing that ever happened to you in Bangkok? Dormon: An earthquake. That was a once in a million thing. But I was lucky… I slept through it. Polly: One time I was shooting a campaign for I Wanna Bangkok wearing Hulk heels walking around Chong Nonsi. So many people stared, it was crazy and so much fun. What song have you been playing on repeat lately? Dormon: Just Like Heaven by The Cure and Baller by Sexski. Polly: Relationships by Haim and Jai Chan Tam Tur Pai by Youngohm. Any tips for someone visiting Bangkok for the first time? Dormon: GrabBike — you need to know it. But Bolt is cheaper. Polly: Let go and enjoy. Be yourself, dress wild, and don’t forget to be kind to people you meet. Bangkok is a city that… Dormon: Has traffic, but I’m addicted to the chaos. Polly: is free in its diversity. You’ll never get bored of looking at it.

Top, 26

What do you do? Full-time model What are you wearing today from head to toe? Vintage shirt (inner and outer), Adidas pants, Asics shoes, Nike socks, Hysteric Glamour tote bag What do you love most about Bangkok? Food is everywhere, easy to find and on every corner Your favorite food spot? Chan (ร้านฉันท์), Ladprao 87 Where’s the best place to dance or party? Yumm. What song are you currently playing on repeat? Wonderful Tonight by Eric Clapton Any tips for someone visiting Bangkok for the first time? Wear sneakers unless you want to twist your ankle. Bangkok is a city that… You must visit at least once in your life.

Sun, 26

What do you do? Stylist and Casting director assistant What are you wearing from head to toe? Shirt from 40 Shirt, secondhand skirt, tights and socks from Japan, flip-flops from Thailand, secondhand sunglasses. What do you love most about Bangkok? The people, my friends, and the art. Best food? Gaeng Khee Lek (Thai Cassia Curry) Best place to eat? By Phi Em, a local made-to-order street food stall Best party? The Cayenne Peppers party, and IWANNABANGKOK party Craziest thing you’ve seen in Bangkok? One time I booked a public ride (taxi) and the driver showed up with all three of his kids in the car. Song you have on repeat? รอเป็นคนถัดไป by Takkatan Chollada Any advice for someone visiting Bangkok for the first time? Get yourself ready, but let your heart be free. This is a city full of colors. Only in Bangkok… can a city drive you crazy but make you fall in love.

Boeing, 20

What do you do? I’m a third-year university student. What are you wearing from head to toe? My mom’s shirt, skirt from Misty, heels from Scotty What do you love most about Bangkok? The chaos. Best place to eat? Zaap Sooddd (Ladprao Five-Way Intersection branch) Best place to dance/party? My friend’s bedroom. Craziest thing you’ve seen in Bangkok? Taking Bus No. 8 for the first time — Fast and Furious in real life. Song you have on repeat? 9 by Dean Blunt & Panda Bear, and Xtal by Aphex Twin Any advice for someone visiting Bangkok for the first time? Try wandering down random alleys and stop for street food at places that don’t show up on the map. Only in Bangkok… will you find a city that’s chaotic but full of life.

Marquise, 19

What do you do? I do part time modeling jobs as well as acting, I’m currently an aspiring artist What do you love most about Bangkok? I feel that Bangkok is a city that blends tranquility and liveliness. It has both calm spots and very busy areas. Best place to eat? This is a very difficult question! I feel like there are so many delicious restaurants in Bangkok, but if I had to choose, I would pick chenin. Best place to dance/party? I feel like the nightlife in Bangkok is so much fun! If there are others who enjoy dancing like me, there are many dance studios in Bangkok, such as Myx and Minizize. Craziest thing you’ve seen in Bangkok? I think traffic in Bangkok is really, really bad. There are some days when after work the traffic is insanely heavy — I’ve been stuck for like two hours before. Song you have on repeat? I like the song Anything But Love by Tate McRae. Any advice for someone visiting Bangkok for the first time? I think visiting Bangkok during the late part of the year and the beginning of the year is ideal because the weather is nice. It doesn’t rain much, and the sun shines just right.

What’s your name?

I’m Chin.

Chin, 21 + Eaton, 22

What do you do? Chin: I study and I do modeling. Eaton: I’m a fashion model. What are you wearing from head to toe? Chin: White polo, black jeans, and red boots. Eaton: Plain white T, black slacks, big black boots, some jewelry. What do you love most about Bangkok? Chin: Night time vibes while I’m driving on the highway. Eaton: The city can be so crazy and hectic but at the same time it can be so calming and peaceful. Best place to eat? Chin: Yakiniku like. Eaton: Beast and butter. “best burger in town“ Best place to dance? Chin: ETA club, Sukhumvit 26. Eaton: In the shower. Craziest thing you’ve seen in Bangkok? Chin: How quiet Bangkok was during Covid-19. Eaton: Buildings and bridges shaking during the earthquake. Song you have on repeat? Chin: Think Fast – Dominic Fike. Eaton: Damaged Goods by Gang Of Four Any advice for someone visiting Bangkok for the first time? Chin: I’ll recommend thonglhor area and sathon If you like walking in a pretty chill road. Eaton: Walk around and explore the area, there’s many good local shops, restaurants, and bars. Don’t just go to where Google maps recommends. Only in Bangkok… Chin: serving, even in 37° heat. Eaton: Everything happens.