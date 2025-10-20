We’ve hit mid-October—that blissful breather after the whirlwind that is September’s fashion month. We’ve strutted our way through New York, London, Milan, and Paris, and just when you think the show season might be over, along comes something a little more unexpected: 080 Barcelona Fashion.



Barcelona’s fashion week might not yet have the global chaos of the Big Four, but that’s exactly what makes it exciting. Since its debut in 2019, it’s become one of Europe’s freshest platforms for rising talent sporting It girl labels like Gimaguas and Paloma Wool, and of course Inditex, the giant behind Zara and Mango. This season’s 080 Barcelona schedule brought together a mix of names I’d been following both IRL and online—including REPARTO and DOMINNICO (which Mia Khalifa walked for last year). Seeing it all in person gave me a real sense of how the city’s fashion identity is coming together. The Spanish girls and gays know how to dress, and it shows.

TUESDAY: After a two-hour flight and a quick touch up at the hotel, I arrived at the 080 Barcelona Fashion showspace—the stunning Recinte Modernista de Sant Pau, a former hospital that has hosted the shows in previous seasons. Upon arrival at the shows, I see maximalist queen Sara Camposarcone and my fave internet fashion shopping duo, Jasmina TV and David. It’s always interesting to meet people you’ve known unofficially via living online. My main takeaway from show of the day Nathalie Chandler is that leather motorbike mommy is in.



By 9pm, my stomach was growling. Dinner was karaoke with a side of canapés at a piano bar. I finished the night belting “Unwritten” at the top of my lungs and a McDonalds Happy Meal in bed.

WEDNESDAY: After two helpings of the hotel breakfast buffet, I walked the 50-minute scenic route to the showspace—steps justified. First up Zoe Oms. The brand feels like the hypothetical love child of Cecilie Bahnsen and outdoor brand RAINS. Puffy sleeves, and dresses with a sleek technical touch. Between shows, the street style didn’t disappoint. Despite the Spanish sun and 25-degree heat, almost everyone was in leather—black, heavy, committed. The leather mommy look is making the rounds.



Next up was Aleixandri Studio, which Jasmina TV summed up perfectly as “trans-witchy goodness.” Their SS26 collection, “Nomine Heretica,” drew inspiration from the history of witch trials and the persecution of queer communities. Reparto was next. Who let the high-school goths put on a fashion show? Because they’re doing it right! This season, designers Ana Viglione and Margil Peña built on the idea of inner fears. “We’re very insecure and creative people,” they joked. “Our biggest fear is this brand stopping—we’re having too much fun.” Their SS26 collection, “Rated R”, turned those fears into characters. Backstage, the Exorcist theme thumped through the room. I’m still thinking about the Amy Winehouse-style look, bonus points for the fan that read “cries in Spanish.”



Dinner wrapped things up at La Dama, all gothic romance and dim lighting. Apparently Rosalía once lived upstairs, which somehow felt completely on-brand for the day.

THURSDAY: I grabbed a hotel coffee and hopped in a cab for my first stop of the day, a chat with designer David Méndez Alonso from Outsiders Division. Walking into his studio felt a bit like stepping into a circus—fitting, since the brand’s Instagram bio literally reads “Clothes from the kids’ section, but in adult sizes.” Méndez Alonso tells me the SS26 collection is inspired by a child’s relationship with their grandparents, bringing together nostalgia, imagination, and a cutie collaboration with Carrel, hence the playful prints and colourful shoes.



There’s a hint of Lazy Oaf energy, which designer David Méndez Alonso laughs about. “People always think we’re rivals,” he says, “but we actually love working together—we’ve even collaborated.” His imagination truly runs wild, in the corner of the room I spot a princess-like hoop dress printed with what looked suspiciously like Diddl, the cartoon mouse I used to hoard stationery of as a kid. It turns out Outsiders Division is planning on opening a New York store soon. TBC, but exciting. Next up was Carlota Barrera, whose SS26 capsule asked the question on all of our minds: “What even is masculinity right now?” About the collection Barrera says, “People tell me I should design womenswear because my pieces are so delicate. But can’t menswear also be soft and sensual?” On the runway, garter-inspired details and lingerie touches appeared through tailored pieces—not provocative, just quietly intimate, sensual rather than outright sexy.



Lastly followed by the day’s big finale, DOMINNICO.



Most shows at 080 run fairly on time, give or take 30 minutes (in fashion terms this is punctual). But DOMINNICO? Different story. Guests waited nearly an hour in a Rococo-style set before the show began, but when it did, it was worth every second. The theme? “ROCOCUNT” And honestly, it delivered. Backstage, I spot drag queen Tayce mid-glam, clicking her fingers and fully feeling herself as the stylist perfects her rococo wig. If Marie Antoinette went clubbing with her girls, gays, and dolls, this would be what it’s like. Towering pastel wigs, see-through stripper heels stuffed with Barbie heads and dollar bills—Lelli Kelly could never. The show marked the brand’s 10th anniversary as well as a collaboration with Vinted. Second-hand motojackets were transformed into decadent, DOMINNICO-fied pieces. If anything could cure my fashion week fatigue, it was this show.

FRIDAY: Suddenly the last day arrives, noticeably calmer… or at least everyone’s pretending it is. Habey Club was one I’d been waiting for. Freaky Dobby bald caps are in, ludicrously capacious bags are still trending (strictly for holding, not carrying), and belts are now purely decorative.



All eyes were on the closing show, ACROMATYX. I’d met designers Xavi García and Franx de Cristal over breakfast—both exactly as you’d imagine: bleached hair, black contacts, and Rick Owens-adjacent. Their SS26 “8” show was everything you’d expect and then some: dark and industrial, with deconstructed tailoring and heavy silhouettes all unexpectedly softened by a hit of IKEA blue. Sharp, structured, and just Swedish enough to be functional. Moral of the story: Barcelona Fashion Week hits big.