For her Saturday Coachella set Beabadoobee brought cherry blossoms to the desert. Currently the Filipino-British artist is on tour, taking that same lo-fi cool girl energy around Canada and North America. We caught up with the artist to hear all about her first time playing the Coachella main stage, being the face of Guess Jeans, and her music festival do’s and don’ts.

PHOTOGRAPHY BY TARA LEONARD PHOTOGRAPHY BY TARA LEONARD

How’s Coachella!



Beabadoobee: It’s super hot!!! But also amazing fun. It’s been nice seeing friends out here and playing on our new set design. Blossom trees rule.

Talk me through your outfit choices.



I went for a jacket on stage, insane I know, but so cute. Boots, shorts, two belts, fitted black top. I’m wearing a pixie headband backstage.

You’ve said your most controversial opinion is “Don’t Bring A Backpack To A Music Festival.” What would you say to someone with a backpack at your show?



Maybe ditch the bag aha love u tho.

Any new controversial opinions?



Just keeping busy! Making music with my favourite artists that I’ve dreamt about making music with. Watching a lot of British TV and living a lot of life.

Music Festival Must Haves?



Sunscreen, water, your bf’s, things to party with, battery on your phone.

What do you wish people knew about you?



That I can do the Rubik’s Cube and I’ve spent this entire tour writing essays about random things.



What was does it mean to be a Guess Jeans girl?



It’s being confident in simplicity. It’s having a classic cool energy, not needing much, just you and jeans and a tee and a strong sense of yourself.

Do you keep a list of potential new cat names?



I got names but I’m gatekeeping them.





Do you keep a diary in general?



Yes, I have a journal and I write my songs in them too.





Tell me about the Guess Jeans campaign.



The campaign was so fun to shoot. Everything from the cast, photographer, styling, and set design felt very classic Guess Jeans.



What are your fave type of jeans?



Fun cuts, loose fits, fitted 90’s and boyfriends jeans are some favs … and shorts! Guess Jeans shorts are cooool.





Favorite way to style them?



Just with a tee is a vibe, a baby tee or hoodie. Really casual and comfy.

What’s next musically?



Gut wrenching emotional music, very me. The music I’ve always wanted to make.





What’s next personally?



Spending more time in the real world, traveling, hanging with friends, building a studio in my home, hanging with my cats Kimchi and Miso, excited for the London summer and barbecues!!