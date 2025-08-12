Bella Hadid Could Sell Us Air

If Bella Hadid told me the secret to immortality was eating three gummy bears a day, I’d believe her. When the woman walks into a room, jawline sharp enough to slice an apple, cheekbones holding a masterclass in architecture, you’re already sold. So when Hadid decided to go from supermodel to beauty mogul with ’Ôrəbella, her line of alcohol-free, skin-loving fragrances, the only real question was what took her this long. Selling is, quite literally, her job—but there’s something almost radical about seeing her take that power and put her own name on the bottle.



Her latest launch, Eternal Roots from ’Ôrəbella, is pure Hadid—smart, intentional, and the kind of thing you immediately want to claim as “your” scent. She calls it “a scent that honors where we come from and who we’ve always been at our core.” In your hands, it looks like something you’d find in an antique store in Paris, except you know it’s going to end up all over Instagram. Scent memory is the anchor: pine needles after rain, salty Malibu wind, raspberry sorbet, lychee cups, vanilla cones with her mom. Perfumer Jérôme Epinette helped spin those moments into something both intensely personal and impossibly wearable.

Courtesy of Orebella. Courtesy of Orebella.

The fragrance walks that high-wire act between grounding and airy, like a red carpet look that somehow works both barefoot on a Malibu beach and under the flashbulbs in Paris. “Strength and lightness aren’t opposites,” Hadid tells me. “They’re partners. Real strength is soft, intuitive, resilient. Lightness is what lets us rise and keep going.” This is perfume philosophy, but somehow you don’t roll your eyes when she says it. Maybe because she’s right.



Of course, Hadid’s real flex is in what’s not in the bottle. No alcohol. No headache-inducing synthetics. Instead, gentle on skin ingredients that work with your body chemistry instead of announcing themselves two blocks ahead. For anyone with sensitivities, this isn’t just a nice-to-have, it’s a game changer. The fragrance world has been slow to shift away from formulas heavy with irritants, even as conversations about skin health and clean beauty dominate other corners of the industry. Hadid’s betting that fragrance can catch up, and she’s building ’Ôrəbella to lead that charge. “I imagine a future where scent is more personal, more connected to our well-being,” she says.

Courtesy of Orebella.





Less “expensive cloud you walk through,” more “emotional armor you choose for the day.” And then there’s the bottle: deep crimson glass, “sexy but strong,” as she calls it, her favorite color finally finding its perfect match. “I wanted it to feel vintage, otherworldly, emotionally grounding. Like a sacred object you keep forever.”



Supermodel. CEO. Creative director. The list keeps growing. And while Hadid’s schedule may be a carousel of campaign shoots and boarding passes, Eternal Roots proves she’s still grounded.