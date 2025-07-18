Ben Healy Is the Coolest Guy in the Tour de France

These days, athletes are rock stars. They date rock stars, launch brands and podcasts, show up at fashion weeks, and go viral for their tunnel fits. Cycling isn’t usually the first sport in the zeitgeist that comes to mind when you think of swagger or standout personalities. It takes a specific kind of focused, technical athlete to grind up and down mountains for 23 straight days across an entire country. But Ben Healy, the unequivocal breakout star and people’s champ of this year’s Tour de France, is here to change that (whether he knows it or not).



The Wordsley, England-born Irish cyclist grabbed the yellow jersey for two stages, after winning the stage in Vire, this week, making him the fourth-ever Irishman to wear it— the first since 1987. Healy rides for EF Education-EasyPost, the down-to-earth cycling team known for donning Palace Skateboard kits and bold, sometimes experimental, race tactics. Fresh off his historic stretch at this year’s Tour, we flagged Healy down between stages to learn more about his love for Issey Miyake, anime, Nutella crepes, and more.

Robby Kelly: What music are you listening to right now? Any go-to songs or albums while training?



Ben Healy: I’m actually going to a Sub Focus concert in Toulouse after the Tour, so I’ve been scrubbing up on their music. While training, there’s a set they did a couple of years ago at a festival called Rampage—Sub Focus and Wilkinson—that’s a classic for me. Gets me going.



Do you have a favorite anime series?



Hunter × Hunter, by far.



What’s your favorite movie of all time?



I think The Shawshank Redemption is my favorite.



You’ve got some great holiday dumps on Instagram. Are there any travel spots currently on your radar?



Honestly, I’ve got a long bucket list of places I would like to visit. High on the list is Copenhagen, Denmark—mostly because I have two Danish teammates. I also really want to go on a Safari in South Africa. That’s probably number one.

Your vacation outfits are also elite. How would you describe your style? Any fashion inspirations?



On my vacations, I try to go for a bit of a theme, you know? I like to buy a few staple pieces—one example is the Issey Miyake stuff, which I really like—and then I mix it with some classic, simple pieces. I don’t have anyone I look to in particular, but I definitely follow a couple of fashion influencers and pull inspiration from all over.



I have a long-standing favorite item that I think everyone has seen me wear, which is my Issey Miyake trousers. They look good, they pack small, they’re casual, they’re smart—they do everything.

The aforementioned trousers.

When the Tour’s over, do you have a cheat meal in mind?



I’m a massive foodie, so I end up stuffing my face with everything and anything. That’s one of the reasons I love cities—there’s always good food. Especially in Paris, I’d say a classic steak and frites restaurant would be high on my list after the Tour wraps.



What are your go-to snacks during the Tour?



I’m on a pretty strict diet while racing, so nothing too exciting. But I’ve been absolutely smashing crepes in the morning, especially crepes and Nutella made by our chef, Owen Blandy. That’s definitely my comfort food right now.



Ever ridden a Lime bike?



I’ve done some Citi biking, but I usually stick to my Cannondale. I gravitate towards electric bikes. They’re great, you don’t have to try that hard, and it’s easy to get around. The non-electric ones are a bit harder—you’ve got to work for those (laughs).

You’re the fourth Irish cyclist in history to wear the yellow jersey. Did you sleep in it? And what was it like putting it on?



I can’t say I slept in it—it was pretty hot—but I kind of wish I had. So off the record: I didn’t. On the record: I did.



The first word that comes to mind is “stressful.” But not in the way everyone would expect. There’s a lot that comes with the yellow jersey. A lot of media and, honestly, the first stage was absolute chaos.



I didn’t really get a chance to enjoy it. But now I’ve lost it and a couple of days have passed, it’s starting to sink in. In the shower after today’s stage, just like “wow.” The last few days have been a dream. Even though I lost the jersey today, that final climb was unreal. With the fans screaming my name, it was honestly a dream come true.