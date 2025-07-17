Blackpool, Straight-Up!

photography MAX GRANGER

casting THE GIRLS AGENCY



Blackpool is one of the greatest seaside towns on Britain’s northwest coast. Ride the rickety Big Dipper at Pleasure Beach, wander past donkeys and arcades, get your fortune told on the promenade. And towering above it all is Blackpool Tower, with its grand old ballroom—you might’ve even seen it on Strictly Come Dancing. We spent the day on the front. Meet some of the locals.

Malaina, 82

What do you do? I’m a gypsy. What do you love about Blackpool? It’s always been good to me. You can live anywhere where that’s been good to you.

Jeff Kinny, 18

What do you love about Blackpool? The sun, the sea, the piers! Everyone’s quite nice too. What are you wearing head to toe? A coat, Union Jack shorts, Nike shoes, a chain, and my house keys. Jackie, 60

What do you do? I work in the exchange, swapping notes for coins so they can play the arcade machines. What do you love about Blackpool? The sea.

Macey, 17

What are you wearing from head to toe? My uniform. What do you love about Blackpool? There’s so much to do—it’s great for a day out.

Morgan, 18

What do you do? I just vibe—DMB, music. I work in maintenance. What do you love about Blackpool? No one gives a fuck.

Chase, 19

What do you do? Not much, to be fair. What are you wearing head to toe? A pink Monterrain set. What do you love about Blackpool? The people.

Horse, Neighn-ty

What do you do? Gallop. What are you wearing from head to toe? Blinkers, reins, a pink jacket, my chic little hooves, and a fabulous carriage. What do you love about Blackpool? The people, the sounds of the ocean, and the endless slushies.

Matthew, 17

What do you do? I’m just finishing college. I study computer science. What do you love about Blackpool? I love the beach, the arcades, the atmosphere. It’s just fun coming here with friends and family.

Ciara, 19

What do you love about Blackpool? The beach. What are you wearing head to toe? A charity shop dress, walking boots, and some cute vintage necklaces.

Lavinia, 61

What do you do? I tell fortunes. I see the future. What do you love about Blackpool? Nice, different people, and there’s plenty to do.

Joshua, 19

What do you do? Drinking and mooching about. What are you wearing from head to toe? A Nike hoodie, Nike shorts, Nike TN shoes. What do you love about Blackpool? Don’t know yet, I just got here.

Shannon, 27

What do you love about Blackpool? The sea and the beach. Born and raised here. Proud of it. What are you wearing head to toe? A white Bratz top, a denim jacket, flared gym pants, and Nike Air Max—to match my orange hair.