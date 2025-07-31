A Star is Born

Stylist, model, and It Girl Born—who goes by her first name—is a mystery, and that’s exactly how she likes it. For the past two years, she’s has been throwing increasingly elaborate murder mystery parties, that she writes—under the pen name Born DuBois, in a kind of Lana Del Rey meets Lady Gaga fashion?—produces, and stars in. These aren’t your standard box-set murder mysteries. They’re bespoke experiences packed with New York’s glitterati. Where else would you watch stylist and Interview doyenne Dara passionately argue that the villain isn’t any clone, but specifically the one with a bag over its head? Or see Ella Emhoff in a mustache delivering a mysteriously seductive Southern fuckboy accent?



I had the pleasure of attending her latest event, titled Moonflower, a two-act play set in an ambiguous Hollywood. To quote Born, “A Hollywood if you’d never been to LA.” There were plenty of gasps and finger-pointing, wine spills, cackles, and an original song performed by Born herself.

Nicolaia Rips: I didn’t know you could sing like that!



Born: I’ve always been into theater. In high school, I was, like, choir president. For some reason, I thought Broadway was so much harder than fashion. Obviously, fashion is a hard industry to be in. I really knew how to pick ‘em, I guess.

So. What would you say your job is?

I’m that meme, you know? “Mysterious income girl.” I’m a Pisces, and my horoscope keeps saying I won’t have anyone to base my path off of. That feels accurate. I’m really not in just one lane. With modeling, I always felt like I had more to offer. Then there’s creative direction, styling, photography… all these different paths. I’m just like, yes, you’re gonna see me at the Met. How’d I get there? I don’t know. I’m at Primavera. How? No clue. I’m in Paris. That’s the dream. Like, how does she make money? No one knows. But she’s everywhere.

What started your murder mystery journey?



It was Halloween a couple years ago. Me and my friends wanted to throw a party, and I said, “Maybe we should go to a murder mystery?” I loved the movie Clue. They were like, “Okay, you figure it out.” So I’m Googling “murder mystery NYC.” There had to be something, right? Turns out there’s not. You can’t just go to one with your friends without spending hundreds of dollars to have a bad experience. You don’t even get to participate! The actors are doing the acting. You’re just watching.



So I thought, “Okay, it’s only for rich people? Fine. I’ll print one online.” I started reading it and thought it was terrible. Then, I was just like, fuck it—I’ll write it myself. I had no experience writing, period. I started listening to podcasts about motives, how to write a mystery, why people kill. I watched YouTube videos debunking Agatha Christie plots. I gave myself a week to absorb everything, and two weeks to write. Every guest needs to play. Everyone needs a motive.

Your script was also really funny.



That’s my number one thing. I need jokes—like actual stand-up level jokes. They need to be hilarious. If we’re not laughing, there’s an issue!





What’s next? Where do you see this going?



First of all, we need sponsors. I can’t keep spending any more of my own money. So, call me.

Do you have a dream sponsor in mind?



I’d love to partner with a fashion brand. Even with the whole “quiet luxury” trend, that’s just not me. I’m eccentric. I’m theatrical. I’m gonna have to make room for whatever I want to see.

Your friends are pretty big league in fashion.



Yeah, but honestly, when you think about it, all of these people are artists at the end of the day. `Their work is their art, and it’s taken seriously, so it’s positive to have a space where they can just be people. Like, I’m an artist, I can appreciate this, and I can be silly and creative too. Most fashion events are just shaking hands, kissing babies, and feeling like shit because you got one free Margarita. And then you have a BFA photo, maybe, but you look ugly. Like, damn. The main goal here is fun.

What’s your next mystery?



I really want to do one for Halloween or Fashion Week. I’d love to work with Marc Jacobs Heaven. Or Climax Books.



Speak it into existence!