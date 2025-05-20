Brussels, Straight-Up! 

Brussels doesn’t perform for attention—it just exists in its own wonderfully weird rhythm. One minute you’re debating postmodernism with a curator in a club bathroom, the next you’re side-stepping a brass band in the middle of a crosswalk. It’s a city where five languages collide before lunch, art pops up in the least likely corners, and dinner plans regularly end at sunrise.



With The Standard Brussels now open—greenhouse dancefloor included—we hit the streets to get a feel for the place, straight from its dwellers’ mouths. DJs, designers, dancers, and daydreamers gave us their take on what makes this city tick.

Can, 21.

What do you love about Brussels? I love the shape of the city, the people, and the structure of everything. Where’s good to eat? Too many places, but I love the Double Standard. Where’s good to dance? Mirano. Any advice for someone visiting Brussels? Enjoy it. Every place has something to offer. Only in Brussels… We are not tired.

Honey Dijon, timeless.

What do you do? I’m a diva and I want to be famous. What are you wearing from head to toe? I’m wearing Honey Dijon, head to toe.

Elise Viste, 37.

What do you do? I’m the store manager at Stijl Women. What are you wearing from head to toe? An oversized shirt from the new collection of Marie-Adam Leenaerdt, fit-and-flare super-soft trousers from the same collection, and vanilla high-heeled tabis by Maison Margiela. What do you love about Brussels? The freedom to be yourself. Where’s good to eat? So many places around the St. Catherine area… Strofilia for genuine Greek food, Vismet for fish, and Au Vieux Saint Martin for classic Belgian brasserie dishes. Where’s good to dance? Botanique nights or anywhere in St. Gilles—plenty of bars where you end up dancing the night away! What song do you have on repeat right now? “Abracadabra” by Lady Gaga. Any advice for someone visiting Brussels? Don’t miss the STIJL 40+ expo—plus both of our Stijl stores, of course! Only in Brussels… Will you find the most beautiful store curating the best Belgian fashion, all in one place: Stijl Brussels.

Espace Aygo (The brainchild of Sijmen, Line, Jaime, and Salome—together, we are 109)

What do you do? We make decisions and live in them. What do you love about Brussels? We love its beautiful mess and the constant effervescence of non-boring things. Where’s good to eat? Mama Mia Pizzeria, near our Atelier Asifose, where two Italian brothers serve hot pizza with nonstop whistling at hard workers—but ideally, we eat at home in the garden when the sun’s out and the company’s great. Where’s good to dance? Any metro station when they’re playing some of their bangers. What song do you have on repeat right now? “Time” by RiffRaff—our Nicoco (Nicolas Zanoni) played it in the car on the way back from Salone del Mobile, and it’s been stuck in our heads ever since. Any advice for someone visiting Brussels? Don’t call Billy (De Luca). Only in Brussels… Is the calcium level in the water as high as in milk.

Marie-Charlotte Vermeulen, 38.

What do you do? I’m the co-founder of 11PM Studio, a fashion label. What are you wearing from head to toe? An 11PM Studio shirt and skirt, a Margiela jacket, a vintage Chanel bag, and Natan shoes. What do you love about Brussels? I love how different creative disciplines blend together. We collaborate closely with various artists for 11PM Studio—for the clothes, hangers, videos, décor, and more—and all the studios are just five minutes away. Where’s good to eat? I love The Corbier near Sablon and Tatar in Le Châtelain for an intimate dinner. But honestly, my favorite dinners are at my best friend Pieterjan’s apartment while we’re working on our collections. Where’s good to dance? Weirdly, even though I’m shy, I want to—and do—dance anywhere there’s music. From Hangar Festival, to Jealousy Club, to barefoot house parties in a garden. At the opening of The Standard, I danced from 9 p.m. to 4 a.m. in their glasshouse. What song do you have on repeat right now? A custom soundtrack created by Cedric from Sonhouse Studio for our runway show at the Brussels opera house. Any advice for someone visiting Brussels? Always visit with a local and try local things. We have an incredible range of architectural gems and some amazing antique and thrift shops, especially along Rue Blaes. Brussels doesn’t shout—it charms you slowly. On a rainy day, catch a movie at the vintage cinema in the Galeries Royales Saint-Hubert. Only in Brussels… Can you find an old distillery turned into an art space—WIELS—or discover internationally renowned art galleries like Xavier Hufkens, Maruani Mercier, and Gladstone, all within walking distance. And where else could we hold our very first runway show in the national opera house, La Monnaie?

Jim Becker (left), 42.

What do you do? Manage operations at Kiosk Radio. What do you love about Brussels? The easygoing and cosmopolitan vibe. Where’s good to eat? Ter Ter. Where’s good to dance? Bodies in Space. What song do you have on repeat right now? “Blue Moon Tree” by Lone. Any advice for someone visiting Brussels? Get lost in its neighborhoods and parks instead of the tourist must-dos. Only in Brussels… Can you speak five languages in the same day and still be lost in translation.

Mickael Bursztejn (right), 37.

What do you do? Artistic director at Kiosk Radio. What are you wearing from head to toe? I’m mostly wearing a blend of Kiosk and my friends’ merchandise. What do you love about Brussels? Global warming. Where’s good to eat? Solti—sandwiches & pastries. Where’s good to dance? The Moon Stage (Horst Festival). What song do you have on repeat right now? “You’re the Only One Watching” by Mike. Any advice for someone visiting Brussels? Come to Park Royal :). Only in Brussels… You can find a radio station broadcasting out of a kiosk in front of the Royal Palace!

Lionel Jadot, 55.

What do you do? I am an interior architect and designer. What are you wearing from head to toe? Japanese black worker shoes, Japanese worker jeans, and a blue shirt. What do you love about Brussels? The quiet, mixed with the visual chaos. Where’s good to eat? Maru (Korean food). Where’s good to dance? C12. What song do you have on repeat right now? “Oiseau” by Bertrand Belin. Any advice for someone visiting Brussels? Take your time, and open your eyes—BXL deserves it. Only in Brussels… Can you meet someone in the morning and be eating at their place by the evening.

Baïlo Staumont, 27.

What do you do? I work in the arts and culture world, connecting dots and people. What are you wearing from head to toe? Shoes from Adidas x Wales Bonner, pants from Dries Van Noten, and a top from Cos. What do you love about Brussels? It’s weird in all the right ways. Multilingual, messy, unexpected—like if Berlin and Paris had a lovechild. Where’s good to eat? I love Mexican food, so I’d definitely say La General. Where’s good to dance? The nightlife in Brussels is all about safe spaces. Small collectives are throwing wild, beautiful parties in the most random corners of the city. But if I had to pick a favorite, it’d have to be Horst Club. What song do you have on repeat right now? “meta angel” by FKA Twigs. Any advice for someone visiting Brussels? Don’t come looking for something specific. Keep your expectations high but wide open—you’ll end up having the best time in the most unexpected way. Only in Brussels… Is the scene small enough to feel like a secret, but big enough to keep surprising you every minute. You can end up talking about architecture at 3 a.m. with a drag queen, a curator, and a designer you met a few hours before at the opera.

Billy De Luca, 877.

What do you do? I’m a painter and arts and culture writer. What are you wearing from head to toe? A mohair jumper by Acne Studios, pants by Carhartt, and slippers by JW Anderson. What do you love about Brussels? My friends and how unexpected the city is. Brussels gets a lot of hate, but it’s walkable, eclectic, and buzzing—if you know where to look. Where’s good to eat? Le Longue Vie for dinner, Pasticceria da Giovanni for cannoli. Where’s good to dance? Have a negroni and do some salsa dancing at Salsa Bar Cartagena. What song do you have on repeat right now? “Old Man” by Neil Young and “In Too Deep” by Genesis. Any advice for someone visiting Brussels? Start liking beer and go bar hopping in the sun. Pack for both cold and hot weather. Check out if there are any exhibitions at Bozar or ASIFOSE. Otherwise, call Aygo—or me! Only in Brussels… Will you find a Philippe Starck lamp for one euro at the flea market.