How Ibiza (and Burberry) Made Me a Summer Convert

I hate tanning. I wear leather most days. I dream of winter in the dead of summer. I am never not in a boot or dress shoe. And I’ve always claimed vacations weren’t really my thing. But I have always wanted to go to Ibiza. So when Burberry and The Standard invited me to the island to celebrate their new collab, how could I say no?



We landed in Ibiza and checked into The Standard, arguably the best-located hotel on the island, before hopping into sprinter vans and heading up to Can Palau, a dreamy farm-to-table spot with views over Ibiza Town. I always say: judge a restaurant by its bread, olives and oil. Casa Maca passed the test. Maya Jama later told me it’s one of her go-to spots.

The room

My friend Ch’lita and I tried to fit in a shopping marathon—we call each other our “retail lucky charms,”—but shopping hungover in 90°F heat is its own sport. I had a five stop walking tour planned. We made it to two. So much for strategy.



We did manage to stop by Vicente Ganesha, the legendary shop run by 78-year-old Vicente himself. He’s Ibiza royalty. Outside, its racks of made-in-India pieces. Inside: pure fashion gold. Suede waistcoats, Gianfranco Ferré, velvet blousons, Victorian slips, Hedi-era Dior Homme—treasures from 40 years of collecting. I was told he only shows the real archive to people who “get it.” I must’ve passed the test, or maybe it was my accidental Keith Richards cosplay. Vicente took us across the street to his psychedelic stash, then posted a photo of us on Instagram with the caption: “English style is always good style.” I guess that makes me Ibiza canon now.

Ch'lita + Vicente Ganesha

We made it to Es Torrent for a beachside lunch barefoot and with mezcal in hand. Once a humble beach hut, now a must-visit. Lobster paella, sautéed squid, and John Dory Pedro San Gallo stole the show, alongside the bottomless sangria.



Then came the boat situation. Rumors swirled: “It’s a catamaran!” “No, a yacht.” “I heard it has Burberry sails.” Reality was that it was a boat, then another boat, and finally the boat. It was a massive sailboat, yellow Burberry sails blazing. The sea was wild, the champagne flowed, and all I could think was: this must be what it felt like on the Mary Rose.

Cheers

Dinner was a two-minute walk from the hotel at TKO Tacos Eivissa, a humble taqueria I never would’ve noticed without a tip from multiple people. We sat outside, prime for people-watching. Highlights included the octopus taco, mushroom tortilla, and a frozen strawberry marg that just hit.

At midnight, a “chill night” took a turn when my friend Georgia texted, saying, “Amnesia, now.” The iconic super club was relatively tame that night, but still had that silly-fun energy. One room pulsed with techno and trance, the other hosted DJ Pascal Moscheni, a Jonathan Anderson favorite. I mostly stayed in the main room, with a brief trip to the terrace to catch Northern Irish trance DJ Billy Gilly’s set.

Days were beach club-filled. One standout was Beachouse. Total Ibiza cliché, in the best way. Picture it: “Tranquility” signs, suburban-mom-meets-hippie-chic energy, and full-body massages in the corner. After Olivia Pezzente’s glowing review (“It felt like I’d just been f**ked”), half of us booked slots. Lobster, guac, coconuts, and a giant Burberry cake later—cue birthday girl Sarah Lysander—we were officially inducted into Beach Club life.

happy birthday Sarah Lysander!

Thursday was the big one. The night started with espresso martinis sent to our rooms, a rooftop party at The Standard, and a trip to Chinois for Burberry’s official blowout. I sipped a Negroni in the Burberry-branded elevator. I ate a tuna taco and vegan burger. I chatted with Maya Jama, who insisted DC-10 is the only club that matters. Paris’ MV Tiangue agreed. I had no plans to go until 3 a.m., when I found myself in a sprinter van with Olivia and Andrew en route to DC-10. Divine intervention.



Ibiza is infamous for overpriced water. I always thought that was an exaggeration. Nope. €10 at Amnesia, €12 at DC-10, €11 at Chinois. My normal self would rather pass out than spend that much on a half-liter. My Ibiza self? Didn’t blink.



I came back from Ibiza without my luggage, in Havianas, and with a tan I wasn’t trying to get. And now all I want is another vacation. Call me a summer convert.