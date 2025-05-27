Cannes, Straight-Up!

There’s nowhere like Cannes—a place where shopkeepers wear head-to-toe designer, ghosts haunt the Carlton, and passersby dish out film tips with the flair of seasoned critics. During the film festival, this sun-soaked city becomes its own kind of cinema: streets turn into runways, everyday people into characters, and everyone has a tip on where to eat, dance, or spot the next Grace Kelly.

Lobby Boy (The Grand Budapest Hotel)

Driving Miss Daisy

Only in Cannes… will you find a rich husband.

James Bond

What do you do? I work in the Gucci store here in Cannes. What are you wearing from head to toe? Full Gucci suit from head to shoes (uniform).

The Security Guard

What do you love about Cannes? It’s a mix between my two favorite cities (Vegas and Paris!).

The Socialite Where’s good to eat? My two favorite restaurants in Cannes are one in front of the other, Bobo Bistro and Le Pastis! You can sometimes get to see famous people. Where’s good to dance? Vertigo and Silencio during Cannes film festival. Otherwise go to Nice!

The Long-Time Local What is your favorite movie? Sunset Boulevard.

Beret Girl What is your favorite movie? Any Agnes Varda. Any advice for someone visiting Cannes… Just relax. Only in Cannes… you’ll see Grace Kelly’s ghost at the Carlton!

The Industry Insider

Any advice for someone visiting Cannes? Get rich before coming here!

Donna Sheridan-Carmichael (Mamma Mia!)

David Hasselhoff

Off-Duty Starfleet Officer (Star Trek)

The Twins (The Shining)

Frank Sinatra