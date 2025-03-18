The Real Show? It Happened Off the Runway

Paris Fashion Week moves fast. The shows are just one part of the chaos—off the runway, another kind of spectacle unfolds. It’s a blur of stars, industry icons, internet names, and those faces you just recognize, even if you’re not sure from where. PinkPantheress, Shygirl, Dove Cameron. Tom Ford, Pierpaolo Piccioli, Rick Owens. And then there are the moments that stick with you, like that fab model shutting down the Matières Fécales show, no effort required. Fashion is as much about the scene as it is the clothes, and photographer Francesc Planes was there to capture it all.

pinkpantheress Shygirl Pierpaolo Piccioli

Tom Ford

Dove Cameron and Damiano David Michèle Lamy Rick Owens Anna Wintour

Alex Consani