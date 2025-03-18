  1. Instagram
    The Real Show? It Happened Off the Runway

    Forget the front row—this is where the real spectacle went down. Francesc Planes brings you the faces and moments that made PFW.

    Fashion

    Francesc Planes, i-D Staff

    MARCH 18, 2025

    Paris Fashion Week moves fast. The shows are just one part of the chaos—off the runway, another kind of spectacle unfolds. It’s a blur of stars, industry icons, internet names, and those faces you just recognize, even if you’re not sure from where. PinkPantheress, Shygirl, Dove Cameron. Tom Ford, Pierpaolo Piccioli, Rick Owens. And then there are the moments that stick with you, like that fab model shutting down the Matières Fécales show, no effort required. Fashion is as much about the scene as it is the clothes, and photographer Francesc Planes was there to capture it all.

    pinkpantheress
    Shygirl
    Pierpaolo Piccioli
    Tom Ford
    Dove Cameron and Damiano David
    Michèle Lamy
    Rick Owens
    Anna Wintour
    Alex Consani
    Matières Fécales
    Matières Fécales

