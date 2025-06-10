Central Saint Martins BA Class Unleashes the Next Wave

Few shows in the graduate fashion calendar carry quite the same weight—or unpredictability—as Central Saint Martins’ BA Fashion runway. This year’s class delivered a kaleidoscope of ideas, spanning the full breadth of the course’s pathways: from sharply cut menswear and poetic womenswear to concept-driven marketing collections, textured textiles, and experimental knitwear.
The L’Oréal prize went to Myah Hasbany, whose collection reimagined the 1897 Aurora, Texas UFO crash. According to local legend, a spaceship hit a windmill, killing its alien pilot—who was quietly given a Christian burial. Hasbany imagined the townspeople mutating in the aftermath of the cover-up. A surreal, obsessive vision that’s already turned heads beyond the runway, including Erykah Badu’s.
Other highlights included Timisola Shasanya’s soft-sculptural menswear grounded in personal history; Linus Stueben sending a robot dog down the runway in a commentary on intimacy and futurism; and Isobel Dickens, whose raw, romantic womenswear crackled with punkish emotion.
As ever, this was more than a graduate show—it was a declaration. These designers aren’t waiting for permission. They’re already shifting fashion’s center of gravity. See the full 2025 BA cohort below.