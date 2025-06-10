  1. Instagram
    Central Saint Martins BA Class Unleashes the Next Wave

    Central Saint Martins’ graduates came out swinging—delivering sharp cuts, strange tech, and clothes that feel like protest as much as performance.

    Fashion

    Alex Kessler

    JUNE 10, 2025

    Few shows in the graduate fashion calendar carry quite the same weight—or unpredictability—as Central Saint Martins’ BA Fashion runway. This year’s class delivered a kaleidoscope of ideas, spanning the full breadth of the course’s pathways: from sharply cut menswear and poetic womenswear to concept-driven marketing collections, textured textiles, and experimental knitwear. 

    The L’Oréal prize went to Myah Hasbany, whose collection reimagined the 1897 Aurora, Texas UFO crash. According to local legend, a spaceship hit a windmill, killing its alien pilot—who was quietly given a Christian burial. Hasbany imagined the townspeople mutating in the aftermath of the cover-up. A surreal, obsessive vision that’s already turned heads beyond the runway, including Erykah Badu’s. 

    Other highlights included Timisola Shasanya’s soft-sculptural menswear grounded in personal history; Linus Stueben sending a robot dog down the runway in a commentary on intimacy and futurism; and Isobel Dickens, whose raw, romantic womenswear crackled with punkish emotion. 

    As ever, this was more than a graduate show—it was a declaration. These designers aren’t waiting for permission. They’re already shifting fashion’s center of gravity. See the full 2025 BA cohort below.

    Izzy Dickens

    Lucy Gladders

    Yuura Asano

    Ming Lim

    Zainab Mansary

    Linus Stueben

    Hannah Dixey

    Sara MiKorey-Shpigler

    Rose Seekings

    Patricia Aileen

    Hannah Smith

    Marie Schulze

    HongJi Yan

    Haseeb Hassan

    Minjoo Jade Kim

    Seoyoun Shin

    Rufus Seagrim

    Doyeon Jeong

    Alona Nelly Cohen

    Lucas Lidy

    Andy Pomarico

    Jada Tudor

    Phoebe Bor

    Dieter Vlasich

    Sam Fisher

    Megan Alloh

    Luke Hemingway

    Joe Fearon

    She Carmona

    Joshua Cornwell

    Ayham Hassan

    Antonio Femia

    Yuze Li

    Isaac Lizarrraga Curiel

    Matthew David Andrews

    Timisola Shasanya

    Poppy Sendell

    Daisy Knight

    Mason Tomsett

    Myah Hasbany

