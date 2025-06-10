Central Saint Martins BA Class Unleashes the Next Wave

Few shows in the graduate fashion calendar carry quite the same weight—or unpredictability—as Central Saint Martins’ BA Fashion runway. This year’s class delivered a kaleidoscope of ideas, spanning the full breadth of the course’s pathways: from sharply cut menswear and poetic womenswear to concept-driven marketing collections, textured textiles, and experimental knitwear.



The L’Oréal prize went to Myah Hasbany, whose collection reimagined the 1897 Aurora, Texas UFO crash. According to local legend, a spaceship hit a windmill, killing its alien pilot—who was quietly given a Christian burial. Hasbany imagined the townspeople mutating in the aftermath of the cover-up. A surreal, obsessive vision that’s already turned heads beyond the runway, including Erykah Badu’s.



Other highlights included Timisola Shasanya’s soft-sculptural menswear grounded in personal history; Linus Stueben sending a robot dog down the runway in a commentary on intimacy and futurism; and Isobel Dickens, whose raw, romantic womenswear crackled with punkish emotion.



As ever, this was more than a graduate show—it was a declaration. These designers aren’t waiting for permission. They’re already shifting fashion’s center of gravity. See the full 2025 BA cohort below.

Izzy Dickens

Izzy Dickens. Izzy Dickens. bbbA AA CLOU D Izzy Dickens. Izzy Dickens. Izzy Dickens. Izzy Dickens. bbbA AA CLOU D Izzy Dickens. Izzy Dickens.

Lucy Gladders

Lucy Gladders. Lucy Gladders. Lucy Gladders. Lucy Gladders. Lucy Gladders. Lucy Gladders. Lucy Gladders. Lucy Gladders. Lucy Gladders. Lucy Gladders. Lucy Gladders. Lucy Gladders.

Yuura Asano

Yuura Asano. Yuura Asano. Yuura Asano. Yuura Asano. Yuura Asano. Yuura Asano. Yuura Asano. Yuura Asano. Yuura Asano. Yuura Asano. Yuura Asano. Yuura Asano. Yuura Asano. Yuura Asano.

Ming Lim

Rebecca Maynes Rebecca Maynes Rebecca Maynes Rebecca Maynes Rebecca Maynes Rebecca Maynes Rebecca Maynes Rebecca Maynes Rebecca Maynes Rebecca Maynes Rebecca Maynes Rebecca Maynes Rebecca Maynes Rebecca Maynes Rebecca Maynes Rebecca Maynes Rebecca Maynes Rebecca Maynes Rebecca Maynes Rebecca Maynes Rebecca Maynes Rebecca Maynes Rebecca Maynes Rebecca Maynes Rebecca Maynes Rebecca Maynes Rebecca Maynes Rebecca Maynes Rebecca Maynes Rebecca Maynes Rebecca Maynes Rebecca Maynes Rebecca Maynes Rebecca Maynes Rebecca Maynes Rebecca Maynes Rebecca Maynes Rebecca Maynes Rebecca Maynes Rebecca Maynes Rebecca Maynes Rebecca Maynes Rebecca Maynes Rebecca Maynes Rebecca Maynes Rebecca Maynes Rebecca Maynes Rebecca Maynes Rebecca Maynes Rebecca Maynes

Zainab Mansary

Rebecca Maynes Rebecca Maynes Rebecca Maynes Rebecca Maynes Rebecca Maynes Rebecca Maynes Rebecca Maynes Rebecca Maynes Rebecca Maynes Rebecca Maynes Rebecca Maynes Rebecca Maynes

Linus Stueben

Rebecca Maynes Rebecca Maynes Rebecca Maynes Rebecca Maynes Rebecca Maynes Rebecca Maynes Rebecca Maynes Rebecca Maynes Rebecca Maynes Rebecca Maynes Rebecca Maynes Rebecca Maynes Rebecca Maynes Rebecca Maynes Rebecca Maynes Rebecca Maynes

Hannah Dixey

Rebecca Maynes Rebecca Maynes Rebecca Maynes Rebecca Maynes Rebecca Maynes Rebecca Maynes Rebecca Maynes Rebecca Maynes Rebecca Maynes Rebecca Maynes Rebecca Maynes Rebecca Maynes

Sara MiKorey-Shpigler

Rebecca Maynes Rebecca Maynes Rebecca Maynes Rebecca Maynes Rebecca Maynes Rebecca Maynes Rebecca Maynes Rebecca Maynes Rebecca Maynes Rebecca Maynes Rebecca Maynes Rebecca Maynes

Rose Seekings

Rebecca Maynes Rebecca Maynes Rebecca Maynes Rebecca Maynes Rebecca Maynes Rebecca Maynes Rebecca Maynes Rebecca Maynes Rebecca Maynes Rebecca Maynes Rebecca Maynes Rebecca Maynes

Patricia Aileen

Rebecca Maynes Rebecca Maynes Rebecca Maynes Rebecca Maynes Rebecca Maynes Rebecca Maynes Rebecca Maynes Rebecca Maynes Rebecca Maynes Rebecca Maynes Rebecca Maynes Rebecca Maynes

Hannah Smith

Rebecca Maynes Rebecca Maynes Rebecca Maynes Rebecca Maynes Rebecca Maynes Rebecca Maynes Rebecca Maynes Rebecca Maynes Rebecca Maynes Rebecca Maynes Rebecca Maynes Rebecca Maynes Rebecca Maynes Rebecca Maynes

Marie Schulze

Rebecca Maynes Rebecca Maynes Rebecca Maynes Rebecca Maynes Rebecca Maynes Rebecca Maynes Rebecca Maynes Rebecca Maynes Rebecca Maynes Rebecca Maynes Rebecca Maynes Rebecca Maynes

HongJi Yan

Rebecca Maynes Rebecca Maynes Rebecca Maynes Rebecca Maynes Rebecca Maynes Rebecca Maynes Rebecca Maynes Rebecca Maynes Rebecca Maynes Rebecca Maynes Rebecca Maynes Rebecca Maynes

Haseeb Hassan

Rebecca Maynes Rebecca Maynes Rebecca Maynes Rebecca Maynes Rebecca Maynes Rebecca Maynes Rebecca Maynes Rebecca Maynes Rebecca Maynes Rebecca Maynes Rebecca Maynes Rebecca Maynes

Minjoo Jade Kim

Rebecca Maynes Rebecca Maynes Rebecca Maynes Rebecca Maynes Rebecca Maynes Rebecca Maynes Rebecca Maynes Rebecca Maynes Rebecca Maynes Rebecca Maynes Rebecca Maynes Rebecca Maynes

Seoyoun Shin

Rebecca Maynes Rebecca Maynes Rebecca Maynes Rebecca Maynes Rebecca Maynes Rebecca Maynes Rebecca Maynes Rebecca Maynes Rebecca Maynes Rebecca Maynes Rebecca Maynes Rebecca Maynes Rebecca Maynes Rebecca Maynes

Rufus Seagrim

Rebecca Maynes Rebecca Maynes Rebecca Maynes Rebecca Maynes Rebecca Maynes Rebecca Maynes Rebecca Maynes Rebecca Maynes Rebecca Maynes Rebecca Maynes

Doyeon Jeong

Rebecca Maynes Rebecca Maynes Rebecca Maynes Rebecca Maynes Rebecca Maynes Rebecca Maynes Rebecca Maynes Rebecca Maynes Rebecca Maynes Rebecca Maynes Rebecca Maynes Rebecca Maynes

Alona Nelly Cohen

Rebecca Maynes Rebecca Maynes Rebecca Maynes Rebecca Maynes Rebecca Maynes Rebecca Maynes Rebecca Maynes Rebecca Maynes Rebecca Maynes Rebecca Maynes Rebecca Maynes Rebecca Maynes

Lucas Lidy

Rebecca Maynes Rebecca Maynes Rebecca Maynes Rebecca Maynes Rebecca Maynes Rebecca Maynes Rebecca Maynes Rebecca Maynes Rebecca Maynes Rebecca Maynes Rebecca Maynes Rebecca Maynes

Andy Pomarico

Rebecca Maynes Rebecca Maynes Rebecca Maynes Rebecca Maynes Rebecca Maynes Rebecca Maynes Rebecca Maynes Rebecca Maynes Rebecca Maynes Rebecca Maynes Rebecca Maynes Rebecca Maynes

Jada Tudor

Rebecca Maynes Rebecca Maynes Rebecca Maynes Rebecca Maynes Rebecca Maynes Rebecca Maynes Rebecca Maynes Rebecca Maynes Rebecca Maynes Rebecca Maynes Rebecca Maynes Rebecca Maynes

Phoebe Bor

Rebecca Maynes Rebecca Maynes Rebecca Maynes Rebecca Maynes Rebecca Maynes Rebecca Maynes Rebecca Maynes Rebecca Maynes Rebecca Maynes Rebecca Maynes Rebecca Maynes Rebecca Maynes

Dieter Vlasich

Rebecca Maynes Rebecca Maynes Rebecca Maynes Rebecca Maynes Rebecca Maynes Rebecca Maynes Rebecca Maynes Rebecca Maynes Rebecca Maynes Rebecca Maynes Rebecca Maynes Rebecca Maynes

Sam Fisher

Rebecca Maynes Rebecca Maynes Rebecca Maynes Rebecca Maynes Rebecca Maynes Rebecca Maynes Rebecca Maynes Rebecca Maynes Rebecca Maynes Rebecca Maynes Rebecca Maynes Rebecca Maynes

Megan Alloh

Rebecca Maynes Rebecca Maynes Rebecca Maynes Rebecca Maynes Rebecca Maynes Rebecca Maynes Rebecca Maynes Rebecca Maynes Rebecca Maynes Rebecca Maynes Rebecca Maynes Rebecca Maynes

Luke Hemingway

Rebecca Maynes Rebecca Maynes Rebecca Maynes Rebecca Maynes Rebecca Maynes Rebecca Maynes Rebecca Maynes Rebecca Maynes Rebecca Maynes Rebecca Maynes Rebecca Maynes Rebecca Maynes Rebecca Maynes Rebecca Maynes

Joe Fearon

Rebecca Maynes Rebecca Maynes Rebecca Maynes Rebecca Maynes Rebecca Maynes Rebecca Maynes Rebecca Maynes Rebecca Maynes Rebecca Maynes Rebecca Maynes Rebecca Maynes Rebecca Maynes

She Carmona

Rebecca Maynes Rebecca Maynes Rebecca Maynes Rebecca Maynes Rebecca Maynes Rebecca Maynes Rebecca Maynes Rebecca Maynes Rebecca Maynes Rebecca Maynes Rebecca Maynes Rebecca Maynes

Joshua Cornwell

Rebecca Maynes Rebecca Maynes Rebecca Maynes Rebecca Maynes Rebecca Maynes Rebecca Maynes Rebecca Maynes Rebecca Maynes Rebecca Maynes Rebecca Maynes Rebecca Maynes Rebecca Maynes

Ayham Hassan

Rebecca Maynes Rebecca Maynes Rebecca Maynes Rebecca Maynes Rebecca Maynes Rebecca Maynes Rebecca Maynes Rebecca Maynes Rebecca Maynes Rebecca Maynes Rebecca Maynes Rebecca Maynes

Antonio Femia

Rebecca Maynes Rebecca Maynes Rebecca Maynes Rebecca Maynes Rebecca Maynes Rebecca Maynes Rebecca Maynes Rebecca Maynes Rebecca Maynes Rebecca Maynes Rebecca Maynes Rebecca Maynes Rebecca Maynes Rebecca Maynes

Yuze Li

Rebecca Maynes Rebecca Maynes Rebecca Maynes Rebecca Maynes Rebecca Maynes Rebecca Maynes Rebecca Maynes Rebecca Maynes Rebecca Maynes Rebecca Maynes Rebecca Maynes Rebecca Maynes

Isaac Lizarrraga Curiel

Rebecca Maynes Rebecca Maynes Rebecca Maynes Rebecca Maynes Rebecca Maynes Rebecca Maynes Rebecca Maynes Rebecca Maynes Rebecca Maynes Rebecca Maynes Rebecca Maynes Rebecca Maynes

Matthew David Andrews

Rebecca Maynes Rebecca Maynes Rebecca Maynes Rebecca Maynes Rebecca Maynes Rebecca Maynes Rebecca Maynes Rebecca Maynes Rebecca Maynes Rebecca Maynes Rebecca Maynes Rebecca Maynes Rebecca Maynes Rebecca Maynes

Timisola Shasanya

Rebecca Maynes Rebecca Maynes Rebecca Maynes Rebecca Maynes Rebecca Maynes Rebecca Maynes Rebecca Maynes Rebecca Maynes Rebecca Maynes Rebecca Maynes Rebecca Maynes Rebecca Maynes

Poppy Sendell

Rebecca Maynes Rebecca Maynes Rebecca Maynes Rebecca Maynes Rebecca Maynes Rebecca Maynes Rebecca Maynes Rebecca Maynes Rebecca Maynes Rebecca Maynes Rebecca Maynes Rebecca Maynes

Daisy Knight

Rebecca Maynes Rebecca Maynes Rebecca Maynes Rebecca Maynes Rebecca Maynes Rebecca Maynes Rebecca Maynes Rebecca Maynes Rebecca Maynes Rebecca Maynes Rebecca Maynes Rebecca Maynes

Mason Tomsett

Rebecca Maynes Rebecca Maynes Rebecca Maynes Rebecca Maynes Rebecca Maynes Rebecca Maynes Rebecca Maynes Rebecca Maynes Rebecca Maynes Rebecca Maynes Rebecca Maynes Rebecca Maynes

Myah Hasbany