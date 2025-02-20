The World’s Best Fashion Communication Course Just Turned 50—And it’s Still Fab

For half a century, Central Saint Martins’ Fashion Communication course has been shaping how we talk about fashion—and more importantly, how we think about it. To celebrate this milestone, FC 50! (February 21-25, 2025) takes over TANK in London for a deep dive into the course’s radical legacy. Expect an archival goldmine of media, image-making, and storytelling that’s influenced fashion culture as we know it.



Back in 1974, before “fashion communication” was even a thing, CSM launched BA Fashion Communication (known to insiders as FC). Led by trailblazers like Felicity Green, Bobby Hillson, and Kathryn Samuel, the course became an incubator for sharp-eyed journalists, subversive stylists, and radical image-makers. It wasn’t just about reporting—it was about questioning, challenging, and rewriting the rules.

Over the decades, FC has evolved, absorbing everything from fashion history and theory to the fast-moving world of digital media. Its alumni—Campbell Addy, Poppy Kain, IB Kamara, Sharmadean Reid, and more—haven’t just shaped fashion; they’ve changed the way we see and engage with it.



Fashion communication isn’t just about looks—it’s about narratives, power, and the systems that shape them. As pathway leader Dal Chodha puts it: “We aren’t here to echo the industry—we’re here to move it forward.” And that’s exactly what FC grads have done. They don’t just document trends; they dismantle, interrogate, and reimagine them.



From DIY zines in the ’90s to today’s hyper-digital media, FC 50! proves FC has always been ahead of the curve. Whether through editorial, film, exhibitions, or conceptual image-making, students and alumni have consistently found new ways to challenge fashion’s narratives and expose the power structures that shape them.

In an era where AI curates our feeds and content is consumed at lightning speed, the role of the fashion communicator has never been more complex. It’s no longer just about making images—it’s about understanding and dissecting the systems that distribute them. As Dr. Philip Clarke, Course Leader, notes: “AI is changing journalism, but rather than resist, we’re embracing new forms of storytelling—documentary, podcasts, multi-platform narratives—to question these shifts.”



So, what’s next for fashion communication? One thing’s for sure: it won’t be business as usual. As Chodha puts it: “Finding new voices isn’t the problem—our job now is amplifying them above the digital din.” The next 50 years won’t just be about telling stories—they’ll be about reshaping the industry itself. Here’s to another 50 years, FC!



FC 50! runs from 21-25 February 2025 at TANK, 91-93 Great Portland St, London W1W 7NX. Expect archival gems, cutting-edge analysis, and a bold look into fashion’s visual future. Don’t just consume fashion—question it.