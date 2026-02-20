Chamonix, Straight-Up!

photography HELOISE DARCIE

In Chamonix, gravity handles the skiing and everyone else handles the vibes. Beneath the bright, blade-sharp skyline of Mont Blanc, days are etched in powder and afternoons dissolve into beer foam, hot chocolate steam, and the bassline thrum of après. We asked the mountain faithful what they wear, where they thaw out, and their personal formula for happiness. The answers swing from telemark zen to table-top dancing. Altitude edits the personality.





Einar, 28

Where are you from? Norway. What are you wearing? I use Bergans, a Norwegian brand. Swix is also Norwegian and my skis are Atomic. Ski or snowboard? Ski. Where’s best for apres? In Chamonix I go to Chambre Neuf of course. Ideal apres activity? It depends. Today we go out drinking, but yesterday we went to the sauna and the day before went to eat dinner. Beverage of choice? A beer. Best mountain you’ve ever skied? Today at the Aiguille du Midi. The secret to happiness is… Get some powder and sun.

Julie, 26

Where are you from? Norway. What are you wearing? Pants from Norrøna, a Norwegian brand, a Patagonia fleece, and my wool is Norwegian, Swix and Devold. Ski or snowboard? Ski 100%. Where’s best for apres? At my hut, my cabin. Ideal apres activity? Dancing on the tables. Beverage of choice? Aperol Spritz. Best mountain you’ve ever skied? Today, The Vallée Blanche. That was amazing. The secret to happiness is… Surround yourself with people you love.

Andrew, 50

Where are you from? Montreal, Canada. Ski or snowboard? Ski, I telemark. Where’s best for apres? If you’re young, Bar’d Up. If you’re my age, Netflix and no chill. Ideal apres activity? I like to schmooze so Folie Douce is fun, lounge vibe. Beverage of choice? Cattle water, a margarita without the sugar. Best mountain you’ve ever skied? The Vallée Blanche is the most interesting. The secret to happiness is… Breathing into your lower abdomen and being present.

Edwin, 38

Where are you from? Paris. What are you wearing? Cartier sunglasses, Nike balaclava, Decathlon outfit. Ski or snowboard? Ski. Where’s best for apres? Irish coffee in Chamonix. Beverage of choice? Monaco, beer with grenadine and lemonade. Best mountain you’ve ever skied? Here in Chamonix. The secret to happiness is… Live in the moment.

Sophia, 23

Where are you from? Ukraine but I live in Paris now. What are you wearing? A thrifted fur coat and trousers, a black sweater from my colleague, boots from Vinted, headband thrifted for one euro. Ski or snowboard? Ski. Beverage of choice? Mulled wine. Best mountain you’ve ever skied? Saint Gervais. The secret to happiness is… Have a lot of friends.

Hunter, 23

Where are you from? Michigan but I live in Utah in the winter. What are you wearing? Sweatshirt from a LIV Golf event, Burton snow pants, 32’s shoes, Libtech board. Ski or snowboard? Snowboard. Where’s best for apres? Bar’d Up. Ideal apres activity? Drinking. Beverage of choice? Beer. Best mountain you’ve ever skied? Banff by Lake Louise in Canada. The secret to happiness is… Have fun.

Nina, 28

Where are you from? Cheshire. What are you wearing? Goldberg jacket and gloves, fitted trousers, Oakley sunnies, Salomon skis. Where’s best for apres? It has to be Folie. Ideal apres activity? A good sauna and steam room. I like drinking but I prefer relaxing. Beverage of choice? Rosé. Best mountain you’ve ever skied? Probably in Megève. The secret to happiness is… Just relax, don’t stress, enjoy life.



Aurelie, 35

Where are you from? Lyon. What are you wearing? Rain Sisters coat, Belenka boots, gloves from Poland. Ski or snowboard? I do both, no preference. Where’s best for apres? The thermal baths in Saint Gervais. Beverage of choice? Hot chocolate. Best mountain you’ve ever skied? Here in Chamonix is really nice. The secret to happiness is… Take things slowly.

Tony, 77

Where are you from? Essex but I live in Barcelona. What are you wearing? Jacket bought online, sweater from Millets in the UK, trousers bought in Grenada, Tsunami. Where’s best for apres? I was at Chambre Neuf last night, but I normally ski in the Pyrenees. Ideal apres activity? A beer or two then an early night. Best mountain you’ve ever skied? Saalbach in Austria. The secret to happiness is… Apparently it’s still a secret.

Jake, 27

Where are you from? Bournemouth. What are you wearing? Shawl gifted from Vietnam, jacket from a hippie shop in Swanage, ski suit from a vintage shop in Boscombe, boots gifted by my auntie. Where’s best for apres? The bath. Ideal apres activity? A massage. Beverage of choice? Tea with honey. Best mountain you’ve ever skied? This one, Les Houches. There’s something for everyone. The secret to happiness is… Finding joy in the small things.

Aurienne, 22

Where are you from? Normandy. What are you wearing? No suit, Oakley glasses, Salomon goggles, Salomon board. Ski or snowboard? Snowboard. Where’s best for apres? I live in Les Houches and I like Le Solerey. Beverage of choice? Peach beer. Best mountain you’ve ever skied? Le Tour. The secret to happiness is… Snowboard with friends, and the sun.