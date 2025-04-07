So there we have it! Eight episodes down, and another season spent at The White Lotus is complete—its casualty (or casualties—no spoilers here!) kept us guessing the whole way through.



Amongst the drama—shady robbers, snake bites, Republicans, fetishists, white-collar crime and, well, incest—was one of the few to bear witness to the headline-stirring latter: Charlotte Le Bon’s character, Chloe. Ever since she sauntered up to the bar and made friends with Aimee Lou Wood’s Chelsea, the Northern icon who’s had to deal with her own shitty partner, Rick, Chloe has made a beeline for chaos wherever it might’ve started to conjure—sometimes planting it herself. Half the time this more low-key season was threatening to go full Joker Mode, Chloe was almost certainly somewhere in sight.



So as the whole show comes to a close, Le Bon has sent us some behind-the-scenes photos from her time on set. They came with a note: “These are all taken with a small point and shoot Olympus 35mm. I kinda prefer the feel of film, ’cause it got more of that « captured in time » aspect that I just love 💕,” she wrote. “Working on White Lotus was definitely one of the most challenging experiences of my career, but it was worth every little drop of anxiety. I also made friends and that’s really special—to have that sense of community.”



As she puts it: “We’ll never forget Thailand.”