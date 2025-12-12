Is Menswear Okay? Chris Black Has Thoughts.

PHOTOGRAPHY BY Max Tardio



Chris Black, known digitally as one-half of the podcast “How Long Gone”, has seen it all. In the foreground, he’s spent the last five and a half years interviewing everyone from A-list to underground celebrities about their cultural tastes. In the background, he’s been steering brands like J. Crew, Thom Browne, New Balance, and more than a decade as a creative consultant, advising them on how to surf the constantly turbulent world of “cool”.



Last week, Black entered the fashion scene not from his familiar post as a puppeteer, but as the face and founder of Hanover, a down-to-earth, Americana-inspired clothing line looking to cut through the noise of what menswear’s overstrained ecosystem has become. Between clinking wine glasses and a surprise set from the modern indie-rock legend Rostam Batmanglij, we caught up with Black to learn more about Hanover, the large and increasingly confusing world of menswear content, and his favorite tracks from The Killers.

The big headlines around fashion and e-commerce this year have been pretty bleak. Can you take us to the moment Hanover clicked and you decided it was something you wanted to pursue?



Chris Black: I just realized I had both the audience and the perspective. Everything is so expensive or fussy; this was a chance to make affordable clothes that everyone can wear without overthinking or overpaying.



A lot of young men get stuck in a loop about finding their personal style. Do you think personal style is made out to be more complex than it actually is, or should it be approached with a certain level of specificity?



There are too many voices and images pulling young men in different directions. Finding personal style should come from within, go where your heart takes you, and drill down when something feels right. Leave the algorithm behind and go with your gut.



Where do you think people should find inspiration when it comes to clothes?



People watching: The best way to see authentic style is to sit on a bench in New York City, London, Paris, Milan, or Tokyo and just watch the freaks walk by. With zero context, free from the jail of the internet, the style speaks for itself in a much more powerful way.



Is there a piece of advice that’s stuck with you?



I kept this whole project very quiet before launching, which was hard for me, someone with a loud mouth who actually talks for a living. The best advice was to hold my ground creatively. Don’t bend for a quick buck, and actually consider the long-term effects of every move being made.

If you could put an end to one thing in fashion right now, what would it be?



Giant pants. They look bad on everyone. I wore them in middle school and regret it every day. Also, Labubus are embarrassing and will be remembered as a blemish on society. Don’t get me started on Crocs.



What’s the happiest a piece of clothing has ever made you feel?



The first pair of black suede Clark’s Desert Trek boots I got right after high school. Liam Gallagher wore them, and I had been eyeing them for a long time after seeing pictures of him in NME and Spin. At the time, everyone else was in Wallabees or regular desert boots. I felt like I was onto something different, which made me very happy.



Who is one person (dead or alive) that you’d like to see in Hanover?



I can’t name just one! Cat Power, Mel Ottenberg, Bret Easton Ellis, Jack Draper, Michael Stipe, Alexa Chung, Sonic Boom, Jeff Tweedy, Olivia Dean, Tish Weinstock, Waxahatchee, Alex G, Jerry Hsu, Issy Wood.



Are the kids okay?



They have never been worse!



The top 5 songs from The Killers are. . .



“For Reasons Unknown”



“My List”



“I Can’t Stay”



“Glamorous Indie Rock & Roll”



“Here With Me”