Inside the Radical World of Coconogacco’s Class of 2025

Each April, Tokyo’s cult fashion school Coconogacco hosts an unconventional event: a free, open-to-the-public exhibition showcasing its graduating class. No runway, no hierarchy, just garments-as-installations, judged by both the public and invited industry insiders.



Founded by Yoshikazu Yamagata in 2008, Coconogacco blurs the lines between fashion, art, and philosophy. The 2025 show reaffirmed the school’s reputation as a launchpad for some of Japan’s most visionary design talent. Alumni include Tomo Koizumi, whose explosive tulle gowns have dressed Björk and Lady Gaga, and textile artist Saiko Shirai, known for her poetic, material-driven work. More incubator than institution, the school draws students from diverse creative backgrounds, encouraging wildly personal visions of what a garment can be.



This year’s “Collection of the Year” went to Kouki Saito, who crafted sculptural silhouettes from felt and wadding in bold primary hues. His technicolor pieces stood like wearable architecture that’s playful, surreal, and defiantly oversized. Runner-up Seishiro Beppu (who goes by Bep) presented a conceptual collection rooted in error, deviation, and the chaos of non-linear time. Yuta Matsuda received the “Special Prize” for work steeped in streetwear, occult references, and Japanese subculture—a darker, more introspective vision.



As for the rest of the Class of 2025? Scroll on.



Akira Takahashi

Asuka Kawamata

Baba Ippei

Seishiro Beppu (Bep)

Chiharu Hagiwara

Daisuke Kobayashi

Fang Yiting

Hikari Hayashi

Kazuki Saito

Kento Yamasaki (Kenty)

Kouki Saito

Kousei Matsumoto

Leo Fujimatsu

Masahiro Egami

Massahiro Kashiyama

Matsuno Momo

Minami Saga

Niji

Saki Takagi

Shun Kimura

Sola Hamada

Sumire

Tamaki Miyase

Tamami Sato

Tamio Aihara

Yu Chenchen

Yuta Matsuda