Comic Con, Straight-Up!

photography NOAM OSTER

From Homelander to Kiki, Merlin to Ghost, MCM London Comic Con was a hall of alternate realities, and everyone had a story, or at least a favorite scary movie. Between Swarovski sparkle, foam armor, and the quiet panic of long lines, the vibe was chaotic in the best way. Maybe it was the almost-Halloween energy, but everyone seemed a little extra this year—scarier, sparklier, sweatier. It’s the kind of place where you can admit you’re scared of bugs, capitalism, or the bathrooms, and no one even blinks.



So we asked around. Turns out, everyone’s afraid of something—even the ones in capes.

Sam, 22, and Dan, 24

Who are you dressed as? Travis Touchdown and Taiga Saejima. What scares you? Having to use the toilet at Comi Con. Favorite scary film? Friday the 13th and Hereditary.

David, 28

Who are you dressed as? Tony Tony Chopper from One Piece. What scares you? The dark. Favorite scary film? The Thing.

Nesu, 25

Who are you dressed as? Bronco Knight from Ace Attorney. What scares you? Not being the best. Favorite scary film? Friday the 13th.

Jess, 31

Who are you dressed as? Merlin, from The Sword in the Stone. What scares you? Capitalism. Favorite scary film? The Nightmare Before Christmas.

Charlie, 29

Who are you dressed as? Clint Eastwood. What scares you? The unknown. Favorite scary film? House of the Dead.

Bradley, 28

Who are you dressed as? Ghost from Call of Duty. What scares you? Nothing. Favorite scary film? Friday the 13th.

Mariella, 20

Who are you dressed as? Yukari Akiyama. What scares you? Hair. Favorite scary film? Saw.

Jasmine, 25

Who are you dressed as? Kiki from Kiki’s Delivery Service. What scares you? Crowded spaces. Favorite scary film? Edward Scissorhands.

Frankie, 22

Who are you dressed as? Kris Dremur from Deltarune. What scares you? Death. Favorite scary film? Alien.