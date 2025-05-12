Copenhagen Fashion Week Doesn’t Need Viral Designers to Make Waves

Copenhagen Fashion Week has unveiled its Spring 2026 NEWTALENT lineup, and it’s one of the most refined, future-facing editions to date. Rather than chasing headlines, the season’s selection is marked by clarity of vision—a thoughtful mix of designers at pivotal moments in their trajectories, building not for the algorithm but for endurance.



Leading the narrative is the return of Anne Sofie Madsen, now joined by Caroline Clante in a quietly momentous relaunch of her namesake label. The two designers share a creative lineage and bring a new depth to their practice—one informed by evolution. “We want to thank Copenhagen Fashion Week for choosing us as part of CPHFW NEWTALENT: we’re both grateful and truly excited to be part of this scheme,” they shared. “Being emerging in business for a new creative endeavor doesn’t mean being straight out of school—we appreciate that the panel has recognized that in their decision with our brand.”

Alongside them, this season’s One To Watch designers—Kettel Atelier, Taus, and Stem—represent the kind of deliberate, independent vision that has become Copenhagen’s signature. These are brands uninterested in gimmicks or trend-chasing. Instead, they’re designing with intention, each committed to craft and narrative. All three will present as part of the official schedule this August.



Two returning names, Bonnetje and Berner Kühl, are entering their final season in the program, having grown in both reach and definition. For Bonnetje’s Anna Myntekær and Yoko Maja Rahbek Hansen, the experience has been foundational. “We admire Copenhagen Fashion Week’s commitment to supporting emerging brands and prioritising sustainability. The scheme gives us the opportunity to showcase our collection to key leaders in the industry,” they said.

Frederik Berner Kühl echoed the sentiment: “Being part of NEWTALENT provides invaluable support from both the Copenhagen Fashion Week team and its partners. Plus, it grants access to seasoned industry professionals who are willing to share their networks and expertise. As a small brand, it’s all about expanding your reach, and NEWTALENT gives you that chance.” That access is no small thing.



Spring 2026 is already taking shape—and this NEWTALENT class is setting the tone.