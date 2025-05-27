You Want to Guess The Brand of My Underwear

What does it mean to be truly intimate today, at a moment where our culture is plagued both by impossible perfection and gratuitous oversharing? For Rose Colcord, it means creating something for women to feel comfortable in—whether that’s a dinner party, a moderated talk, or a pair of 100% cotton underwear with a rosette motif. Intimacy, both sartorial and emotional, is the foundation of her cult brand Cou Cou Intimates. The brand offers soft cotton underwear alongside Baby-Ts and slip dresses, and is beloved for its everyday approach to beauty and emphasis on community.



I caught up with Colcord on the precipice of launching a new collection and opening up her first brick-and-mortar pop-up in New York City (30 May to 8 June) to chat about all things intimate.

Nicolaia Rips: Tell me about your new collection.



Rose Colcord: It expands the vision of what I call “intimate-essentials”—pieces that are cozy enough to live in, and cute enough to slip on with kitten heels for orange wine with your friends. This Cotton Voile collection has been in development for over two years and is rooted in vintage finds sourced from French archives. Every piece is inspired by something personal—like The Iris Slip and Iris Tank (named after my daughter, but also an ode to the perfect floral French lace that trims all the pieces), which were based on these perfectly simple vintage French slips we found.



I’m also excited about how easily the new collection styles with everything else we’ve made. It all plays together—it’s how we imagine Cou Cou really living in someone’s wardrobe. It’s a little more grown, a little more romantic, while still holding onto the playfulness. It feels like a coming-of-age moment.

What inspires you currently?



Writing—I actually just shared my first piece of writing, Breakfast in Bed, as part of Cou Cou Talks for Mother’s Day. Reading old letters from my nana and the notion of love being passed from generation to generation. My daughter Iris—she’s teaching me so much about time and softness. Her baby clothes! Honestly, half the stuff I buy for Iris ends up on the design mood boards. Joseph Goldstein dharma talks. All the tiny antique treasures we brought back from Biarritz, where we shot the new campaign. And, honestly, most of all, all the women I get to work with every day.



You’re kind of an It-Girl whisperer. How did that start?



From the very beginning, it was never about follower counts or what was “cool” in a traditional sense. I honestly wasn’t even part of the world of Instagram before launching the brand, which, in hindsight, was probably a blessing. I was applying for my masters in philosophy when I had the idea for the brand—so a complete U-turn. I wasn’t caught up in who had clout. I was just looking for women who felt interesting and inspiring—writers, artists, photographers—people I felt embodied the Cou Cou ethos. I’ve always seen it as a canvas for creative collaboration, so I think that naturally drew people in.Once I decided to start Cou Cou (and put a pin in my masters—one day!) before we launched, our Instagram account was just a moodboard to build the world while I worked on the product. I’d post things I found beautiful—old book covers, quotes, vintage references—and that slowly started to attract a community. So when the brand launched, people had a sense of what Cou Cou was about. From there, it’s always been about women and conversations.

Your casting always has such an emphasis on community—who do you see as the Cou Cou girl?



The Cou Cou girl is intentional. Curious. She sees the beauty in everyday things. She’s in her own world but open to yours. She’s living her life with presence and passion—whether she’s making art, writing, mothering, working, dreaming, grieving, or just figuring it out. When we cast, it’s never just about the look—it’s about energy. We often have phone calls before shoots just to connect and see where someone’s really at.



Underwear has been making headlines recently. Addison Rae debuted her new album on the back of underwear, Kim K. just launched another nipple bra. What do you think of the current state of underwear?



Underwear is intimate—literally the closest thing to your skin—so when it becomes a headline, it says something about where we are culturally. I think what we’re seeing is women reclaiming underwear as something to be lived in, not just looked at. It’s less about being seen and more about feeling seen—for you, not them. I think that’s what’s really behind all the nipple bras and viral underwear moments—it’s this sense that we get to decide what’s worth showing, and when. And for us, it’s that every day is worth wearing your favorites, not just special occasions.

Favorite underwear moments throughout pop culture history?



Nicole Kidman in Eyes Wide Shut. Also: Sofia Coppola’s shot of Scarlett Johansson from the back in Lost in Translation, Rear Window by Hitchcock, and that Corinne Day shoot of Kate Moss in ’93 for British Vogue. Oh—and John Kacere’s paintings. I actually have one of his original lithographs framed in our studio, which I’ve brought to New York for the pop-up. They’re so tender and unapologetic at the same time.

Where do you see the future of Cou Cou?



This next chapter is about translating our digital world into something with real and lasting cultural impact. After building such a devoted following and community, I’m excited about turning that digital momentum into something deeper. My intention is for Cou Cou to become the go-to premium intimates and essentials brand for the new generation of women. For Cou Cou, that longevity isn’t just about product—it’s also about ideas. Our Cou Cou Talks—intimate conversations on literature, philosophy, femininity, and perspective-shifting ideas—has become such an important part of what we do. So as the brand grows, that’s the direction, while holding onto what’s special from the start—celebrating the beauty of everyday things, women, and a sense of curiosity.



photos by Lauren Leekley