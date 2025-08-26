Doll Invasion is the Ultimate Queer Celebration

“I’m Fran Tirado, the founder and overall mother of the house of Doll Invasion.



As our organization continues to make history year over year, the third edition of Doll Invasion took over the area’s largest property, The Pines Club, and also took on the task of two days of fundraising for the first time in order to raise as much funds as possible for trans legal services, artist grants, and mentorship programs.



Something else that felt new this year was sentiment around the island—in the Pantry, and via island-based partners and property owners—that there was a noted demographic shift on the boardwalk this weekend. Doll descended en masse and stayed. It was truly something beautiful to behold, and has virtually no precedent.



Doll Invasion is dead set on carving the “T” into the near 120-year “LGB” history of Fire Island as a safe haven and cultural touchpoint for queer people. The island was so hospitable, collaborative, and supported our work with their whole chest.”

