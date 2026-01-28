Dubai, Straight-Up!

I grew up in Dubai, surrounded by people shaped by migration and displacement, living between cultures, accents, languages, and passports. It influenced everything: how we speak, how we dress, how we move through the world, how we understand belonging. At the time, it felt normal. Everyone I knew was a mosaic of the cultures that surrounded them, beyond just their own. Only after I moved away did I realize how rare it is to grow up in a place where almost everyone is, in some way, from somewhere else.

When I moved to New York for university, I found that explaining myself to people was complicated. I was born in Virginia, raised in Dubai, but originally Egyptian and Eritrean. The subsequent questions about Dubai’s culture only further muddled the matter. The thing is, Dubai is much more than what can be seen on the surface or on social media. Here I’ve taken a more intimate approach, embracing the people who call this city home.

Adam Tesfai, 17

Where are you from? I’m Egyptian and Eritrean. What do you do? I’m a motocross rider for the Al Yousef Yamaha Team and part-time cyclist. What are you wearing? Bell Moto 10 helmet, Alpinestars kit, and Alpinestars Tech 10 boots. What do you love about Dubai? There’s always something to do and something new happening. Where’s best to eat? Eleven Green, they have the best burgers in Dubai. The secret to happiness is…⁠ Doing what you love, set goals, and put in the effort to achieve them. Only in Dubai… In just 20 minutes, you can go from the middle of the desert to the city. Craziest thing you’ve seen in Dubai? A 60 meter deep indoor diving pool.

Sophia Khalifeh, 27

Where are you from? Lebanon. What do you do? I’m a fashion photographer and creative consultant, I also run a culture and book club called Campy Chronicles. Where’s best to eat? ⁠I’m gonna gatekeep a spot or two but Birch Bakery is a hidden spot I adore. For good Lebanese and fish I love Ibn Albahar (Palm location and sit outside!) Where’s best to dance?⁠ I’m really not into clubbing. My friends and I love to go to Timeout Market on a Friday for an ironic night out. There’s a DJ there who plays only euro trash classics, be ready for a weird night. The secret to happiness is…⁠ Surrendering to the ebbs and flows of life, it’s okay to lose control and eat something delicious everyday. Only in Dubai… can you Deliveroo a Labubu 💔.

Rihab Nubi, 31

Where are you from? I’m Sudanese–Egyptian. What do you do? I build brand worlds. I make playful objects and tactile experiments on the side. What are you wearing? A crochet hat I made, Chopova Lowena top, Shabab pantaloons, and Nike Air Rifts. What do you love about Dubai? It’s in its creative adolescence. The energy is kind of addictive. Where’s best to eat? Orfali Bros for fancy, One Life for a third space, local cafeterias for a bang for your buck. Where’s best to dance? Sima Dance Company! Best view of the city? A random parking lot in Jaddaf with a perfect skyline cameo. The secret to happiness is… Following what you love and seeing where it takes you. Only in Dubai… Can you get fuel for your car delivered to your home like it’s coffee.

Josef, 22

Where are you from? Iraq and Palestine. What do you do? I’m a musician. What are you wearing? SN3, a Sudanese label based in Dubai, t-shirt is Carhartt, and New Balance shoes. What do you love about Dubai? There’s opportunity everywhere. If you have an idea you can really go for it. Advice for visitors? Don’t do the touristy things, there’s so much more to Dubai, and so much history here. Ask people. Whereʼs best to eat? Rascal’s Deli. Whereʼs best to dance? Reunion in Business Bay. The DJs they bring in are super eclectic and funk. Best view in the city? In the desert, near Nad Al Sheba. The secret to happiness is… Try to do what you love, find a passion. If you feel like you have a calling for something, do it. Song on repeat? Darlin’ by Jean Dawson. I don’t know who the guy is, I just found the song last week. Only in Dubai… Can you get that stupid chocolate.

Wathek Allal, 29

Where are you from? Algeria. What do you do? I make clothes and I want to become a film director.What do you love about Dubai? You meet so many people from different places and backgrounds. Advice for visitors? There’s more to Dubai than the touristy stuff. Whereʼs best to eat? My mom’s kitchen. Whereʼs best to dance?⁠ Honeycomb Hi-Fi, they recently had a nice jazz performance. Best view in the city? It’s not Dubai but I like Hatta The secret to happiness is… ⁠ Peace. Happiness is temporary, peace is long term and you can have it even when you’re sad. Song on repeat? I just found “Hang on the Wall” by Emory yesterday. I also like this new artist, Sahn, and Nine Vicious.

Moha, 33

Where are you from? I’m Iraqi-Canadian. What do you do? I run a brand called Shabab with my sister. What are you wearing? Shabab socks, Rick Owens Ramones, Raf Simmons trousers, Shabab tee, vintage Issey Miyake skyline jacket, and my dad’s company hat. What brought you to Dubai? I grew up in Libya, then was in Canada, then the Gulf. I just bought a one way ticket in 2014 and the rest is history. Misconception about Dubai? People think it’s glitz and glam, which it is, but there are a lot of creative grassroots movements happening here. You have to spend some time here to find your pocket that you enjoy.

Mona, 25

Where are you from? I’m Persian. What do you do? I’m a designer, I freelance and work in Shabab. What are you wearing? Shabab country hat, a thrifted skirt, and Nike tabis. Advice for visitors? Don’t go to expensive places. Don’t eat at touristy spots. Go to Old Dubai, that’s where the real Dubai is. Whereʼs best to eat? Kebab Ustadi in Bur Dubai, it’s a Persian kebab joint.

Mustafa, 30

Where are you from? Saudi. What do you do? I own a concept store of archive Japanese pieces from the past or recent. What are you wearing? Kiko Kostadinov green hooded t-shirt with a Uniqlo black t-shirt over, Comme des Garçons Homme blazer and pants, and Margiela tabi boots. Advice for visitors? Come in the winter, it’s the perfect time. Misconception about Dubai? No culture, no soul—hate that. If you experience anything at a surface level you won’t find anything, no matter where you go.

Mac, 44

Where are you from? The Philippines. What do you do? I’m head barista at One Life. What are you wearing head-to-toe? Timberlands, Bershka pants, and a basic tee from a local brand. What do you love about Dubai? The people, food, weather, everything! Whereʼs best to eat? Of course, One Life cafe, Reggio Emilia, Nightjar, but I want to explore more.

Fink, 22 & Oka

Where are you from? The UK. What do you do? Street artist. What are you wearing? Carhartt beanie, my own brand t-shirt, Adidas parley gilet, The North Face X Yinka Ilori pants, Reebok Club C85’s on my feet. Oka wears a polkadot bandana made by my mum! What do you love about Dubai? The opportunities that the city presents for creatives. Whereʼs best to eat? Kinoya for Ramen, Nightjar for coffee.The secret to happiness is… Moving in alignment with your true self, freedom, creativity, connections with people and nature, and spending time with the fluff ball!

Marrwan Elhussein, 36

Where are you from? Sudan. What do you do? Senior Art Director 9-5, multidisciplinary distracted creative 5-9. What are you wearing? Moonlanding sleeveless tee, One of More pants, Moonlanding socks, Nike Total 90s. What do you love about Dubai?⁠ ⁠The creative scene in Dubai is still growing, which means you often find people you know in places you never expected. It’s a nice way to quietly break a few glass ceilings. Advice for visitors? ⁠Come in the winter. Whereʼs best to eat? ⁠Cafeteria food, any Rashid Ali cafeteria adjacent. Best view in the city? Palm Crescent Road. The secret to happiness is…⁠ ⁠Keep creating childishly. Song on repeat? ⁠FKA twigs ft. Pa Salieu “Honda”. Only in Dubai… You won’t actually know what your friends do for a living, but they continue to live.

Char Godrick, 22

Where are you from? Samoa. What do you do? I am an artist (painter), a model, creative director, and I run a collective named P.E. CLASS with my best friends. What are you wearing? I thrifted the top in London! Shorts from this amazing brand in Nairobi called Metamorphisized. Comfy uggs gifted from my mumma haha! What do you love about Dubai? The home that I’ve found thanks to my friends and family. Whereʼs best to eat? Rosa Thai is my go to! Whereʼs best to dance? Wherever my friends are… in our corner together. ⁠The secret to happiness is… Surrounding yourself with people who have the same energy, motivation, and ambitions as you. That’s my happiness, my people.

Sultan Musaed

Where are you from? I’m Emirati. How old are you? Old enough to know better, young enough to still do it. What do you do? I’m a student and a lifestyle influencer. What are you wearing head-to-toe? Our traditional Emirati thobe or kandoora, a ghutra, and naal. What do you love about Dubai? It values ambition and stays grounded in our heritage. Whereʼs best to eat? Gerbou, it’s an Emirati restaurant that approaches food as a cultural responsibility. Best view in the city? Honestly DIFC gate village. The secret to happiness is… Family, of course. Also knowing your priorities and protecting them. Song on repeat? ميحد حمد ياوليف الروح

Karim Al-Farekh, 22

Where are you from? Palestine. What do you do? Art director. What do you love about Dubai? The diversity of culture and perspective. Growing up in such a multicultural city blesses us with a learnt skill of connection with little translation needed. Your horizons get broadened every day barely leaving your doorstep. Advice for visitors? Stay out of the malls, there’s way more to see. Whereʼs best to eat? Mom’s house. Also Quraishi Bakery in Al-Manara, get an Afghani bread with Chips Oman and cheese. Whereʼs best to dance? The monthly events held by Secta Collective keep the alternative and techno scene alive.Best view in the city? You can see the whole downtown skyline from Meydan. The secret to happiness is… Never stop thanking God, never stop making things, tell your mom you love her. Song on repeat? “Nasheed” by Shabjdeed and Al Nather.

Zeid Jaouni, 25

Where are you from? Palestine. What do you do? I’m the founder and creative director of Extra Time Magazine and Extra Time Studios.What are you wearing? Extra Time Magazine cap, Adidas Originals Franz Beckenbauer jacket, Uniqlo trousers, Adidas Originals City Series sneakers. What do you love about Dubai? How family oriented it is, and how everything is always accessible. Whereʼs best to eat? Al Mallah, the local spot for years. Gerard Cafe for their frozen cappuccino. Whereʼs best to dance? The football pitch.The secret to happiness is… Everything happens for a reason, look forward to your next opportunity. Only in Dubai… everyone’s from somewhere else, but somehow it still feels like home.

Oumayma, 30

Where are you from? Born and raised in Holland, but originally I’m Moroccan. What do you do? I’m a creative director. What do you love about Dubai? Diversity. For kids that grew up outside our origin countries, we never felt part of the places where we grew up. In Dubai, everyone comes from a different background, it doesn’t matter where you’re from. Whereʼs best to eat? I love to go to Deira and Bur Dubai to explore. I love the authenticity of going to a restaurant that you discovered yourself.Whereʼs best to dance? There’s a party every Saturday in Monkey Bar with a nice mix of Amapiano, techno, hip-hop, and R&B. The secret to happiness is… I don’t want to sound cliché, wallah, but recently, I did my second Umrah. For me, to be connected to god removed all the negative energy out of my life. Surround yourself with people who are there for you, that’s the secret. Song on repeat? “My Lolita” by Alizee. When I listen to her I feel like I’m living the life I dreamed of living 15 years ago.

Rabab Tantawy, 54

Where are you from? Cairo. What do you do? Artist. What are you wearing? Free people top, American Eagle jeans, and Bad Bunny Adidas shoes. What do you love about Dubai? Safety. Close to home and it is home. Whereʼs best to eat? 3fils. ⁠⁠The secret to happiness is… To be content and to trust that all is well.Only in Dubai… Can you walk anywhere at any time and feel safe. Craziest thing you’ve done in Dubai? I painted a 500sqm mural in the heart of Dubai in the middle of July in the heat and humidity.

Maya Tesfai, 21

Where are you from? I’m Egyptian and Eritrean but born and raised in Dubai. What do you do? I’m a student at Tufts studying IR and Middle-Eastern studies. Sometimes I make and sell jewelry. What are you wearing? Danish hotdog T-shirt that I got from a souvenir shop in Copenhagen, jeans from Urban outfitters but I sewed on the keffiyeh patches from Satwa. What do you love about Dubai? The energy, it’s the perfect balance of chaotic and peaceful. Whereʼs best to eat? Mama’esh, it’s a Palestinian restaurant. The secret to happiness is… I don’t know yet, but having really good friends that I live with and close to has made me happiest in recent years. What’s the craziest thing you’ve seen in Dubai? Nothing really surprises me anymore, but the Burj Khalifa’s height has been catching me off guard recently. Only in Dubai… I was at one of those cafe’s where you can drive by, honk, and someone will come up and take your order and bring it to your car. I saw a policeman getting matcha and thought it was funny.

Sagar Pallath, 35

Where are you from? Kerala, India. What do you do? Director and photographer, mostly on film.What are you wearing? Comfy loose tee and trousers from Zara, Casio watch, my Bolex camera and Nike shoes. What do you love about Dubai? Easiest place to find your favorite artists. Whereʼs best to eat? Kadavathur restaurant. I like to give shoutouts to my roots, it’s an Indian restaurant.The secret to happiness is… Being true, being kind. Only in Dubai… You feel super safe.

Junaynah El-Guthmy, 27

Where are you from? I’m Kenyan-Yemeni. What do you do? Creative strategist. What are you wearing? It’s all local. Coat was a custom piece from a friend, sneakers are Shabab, bag is Amiée Moreau. Where’s best to eat? Pilli pilli. Where’s best to dance? Any of Ben Palace’s events. The secret to happiness is… Learning how to control your perspective. Only in Dubai… Can someone come and truly live whatever life they want.

Benjamin “Palace” Kitiki, 25

Where are you from? Belgium. What do you do? DJ, art director, designer, Congolese (we have this joke in Congo that being Congolese is a full time job). What are you wearing? Thrifted beanie, SN3 Studio jacket, Jorts and Timbs like I’m from New York my heart, the Coach love letter backpack, and grillz co-designed by myself. What do you love about Dubai? It’s fresh and new, so there’s space to dream and create. Where’s best to eat? One Life in D3 for breakfast. Where’s best to dance? Definitely one of my DJ sets.The secret to happiness is… When you finally become who you think you are. I don’t know if I’m there yet. Only in Dubai… Can you do a full grocery shop on a Sunday at 3am.

Kourosh Nouri, 50+

Where are you from? Austro-Iranian, born in Tehran. What do you do? I am a gallerist. What are you wearing? Jacques Marie Mage sunglasses, shirt made in Vienna by Gino Venturini, Sacai “Scort,” and YSL combat boots. What do you love about Dubai? It’s so international. So free. Whereʼs best to eat? Home. The secret to happiness is… A healthy mind in a healthy body, and a heart full of love. Only in Dubai… Can you see so many friendly people.

Painting by Safwan Dahoul @safwan_dahoul

Zeyaanah El-Guthmy, 22

Where are you from? I’m Kenyan-Yemeni. What do you do? Currently a style/fashion editor. What are you wearing? Pleated tops, Jacquemus jeans, Asics sneakers, and Moonlanding’s Sleepy Stars! What do you love about Dubai? Things change so fast here, so much can be done in such a short amount of time. Where’s best to dance? Wherever my DJ friends play! The secret to happiness is… Understanding you can have it right now if you believe that you have everything you need already, it’s gratitude. Only in Dubai… Can you find convenience in every corner!