Where Fashion Checks In

At EDITION, design is not decoration. It is a language spoken through space, rhythm, and gathering. From the way a lobby directs movement to the way a dinner convenes creative communities, the brand has built its identity where luxury and contemporary culture meet. Supporting fashion designers is not a layer added onto the experience but a core expression of how EDITION understands hospitality itself.



“EDITION has always defined itself as more than a hotel brand—we operate at the intersection of luxury, culture, and creativity,” says George Fleck, senior vice president and global brand leader of EDITION. “Supporting designers is not a marketing initiative for us; it’s a natural extension of who we are.” The brand’s hotels function as cultural platforms, conceived to host ideas as much as guests. Designers, artists, and cultural leaders are not visitors passing through but collaborators shaping the atmosphere and energy of each property.

That philosophy explains why EDITION’s fashion relationships feel organic rather than opportunistic. Fleck emphasizes that authenticity is non-negotiable. Collaborations with designers such as Collina Strada, Christopher Kane, and Jackson Wiederhoeft, among others, are rooted in shared values rather than surface aesthetics. “What unites collaborators isn’t just their distinct aesthetics—it’s the clarity of the ideas behind their work,” he explains, pointing to sustainability, nonconformity, and subversive cultural commentary as qualities that resonate with Edition’s purpose-driven ethos.



Unlike transactional brand partnerships, EDITION approaches collaboration as a long game. “At EDITION, collaboration is never conceived as a one-off moment,” Fleck says. Designers evolve alongside the brand, with relationships that span multiple seasons, cities, and creative expressions. From post-show dinners and runway afterparties to immersive installations and book launches, these collaborations grow into ongoing dialogues that deepen the brand’s cultural relevance over time.



Creative risk is essential to that dialogue. Built on the idea of doing things differently, EDITION offers designers flexible, expressive spaces where experimentation is encouraged. “Our properties act as living platforms for experimentation,” Fleck notes, allowing bold ideas to unfold in ways that feel both intimate and expansive. Guests may encounter these collaborations visibly through events or installations, or more subtly through the mood, rhythm, and social energy of a space where fashion feels naturally embedded.

Local context plays a critical role. Each EDITION hotel is in conversation with its city, guided by Directors of Culture & Entertainment who are deeply embedded in local creative scenes. The result is collaboration that reflects the cultural pulse of a neighborhood rather than a standardized global template.



Ultimately, EDITION’s support of designers is about offering something rare in a fast-moving industry: time, trust, and a meaningful platform. As the brand expands into new cultural capitals, Fleck envisions Edition as “a global network of culturally attuned spaces where designers can share their work, their ideas, and their communities.” In doing so, Edition does not simply reflect culture. It helps carry it forward.