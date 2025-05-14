Dress-Up! With Sushi Master Endo Kazutoshi

“I was born in a sushi restaurant. So, I was already a sushi chef.”



When Endo Kazutoshi opens the door to his detached West London flat, he’s wearing drop-crotch shorts, a loose T-shirt, and the kind of cool that can’t be faked. His young daughter peeks around the hallway, his wife greets us with quiet warmth, and we’re ushered into a beautifully serene ground floor space. Before long, Kazutoshi is pulling out his most treasured pieces: a white Comme des Garçons shirt that’s still pristine after 20 years of wear, a French workwear jacket from the ’40s, rare double-stitch jeans he flew to New York to collect. Every item has both purpose and soul.



But then, so does he. Kazutoshi is a third-generation sushi master who was quite literally raised in his family’s restaurant in Yokohama. After training in Tokyo, he built his craft across global kitchens before settling in London, where he’s now best known for his quietly transcendent 18-course omakase at Endo at the Rotunda—one of the city’s most exclusive reservations. The menu is £290 per person (gasp), the meal is poetry, and the waiting list is long. As of now, the restaurant is fully booked through the end of July, with no new reservations being taken—just names, patiently queued, hoping for a seat at his counter.



However, before anything—before Michelin stars, white jackets, or cult denim—Kazutoshi was a punk. He still is. “Sushi is my life and punk rock,” reads the caption on his Instagram bio, and he means it. His music taste is sprawling—hip-hop, jazz, house—but punk shaped his worldview: do it your own way, make it matter, keep it raw. That ethos runs through everything, from the energy in his kitchen to the way he gets dressed.



Here, in his own words, Kazutoshi shows us that taste doesn’t end at the table.

Alex Kessler: What kind of music do you listen to?

Endo Kazutoshi: Everything. Punk, especially—Japanese punk, Western punk—it shaped a lot of how I think. But also jazz, hip-hop, house, ambient. It depends on the mood. I make my own mixes sometimes. Today’s mix is hip-hop and jazz.

Where did you grow up and how did it shape you creatively?

Yokohama. It’s a big city, very international. There’s a big U.S. Navy base, so even as kids, we had a lot of access to American fashion—Levi’s, Converse, things like that. We’d go on base every few months and shop. So that kind of mix—Japanese tradition with American culture—was normal for us.

When did clothes become important to you?

I started skateboarding when I was ten, and that was it. Streetwear became everything. We didn’t have a lot of money, so we’d make our own looks: big Levi’s, layered shirts, DIY. It was about making something from what we had.

How would you describe your style now?

Still street, but more refined. My main influence is Comme des Garçons. When I was younger it was too expensive, but I dreamed about it. Now, I’ve been collecting for 25 years. Their philosophy is my philosophy—keep tradition, but innovate. That balance is everything.

Do you dress differently when you’re working?

Completely. When I’m working, it’s quick—I have ten minutes to get ready, so it’s all about function and comfort. But on my days off, I dress very intentionally. If I’m going to East London, I’ll plan the whole outfit. Who I’m seeing, where I’m going, the vibe. I always want to be in balance with the people and the place. It’s like plating a dish.It has to feel right.

What’s some of your favorite pieces?

This white Comme shirt—I bought it over 20 years ago. It still looks new, because I take care of it. I also have a vintage French workwear jacket from the ’40s. That’s one of my most treasured pieces. The construction, the history—it means something. Same with my glasses. These are handmade in Japan, and I’ve had them for years. It’s all about longevity.

Where do you shop?

Mostly in Japan, or Dover Street Market in London. I love vintage too—East London has great spots. I buy a lot from France, old American military pieces, or Ralph Lauren from the ’90s. Last year I went to New York for a Comme collaboration drop—only one day, only one pair of jeans. I went just for that.

What about shoes?

Mostly Vans. Always have been. But I like good leather too. It depends on the energy of the day.

Do you think your style is Japanese in spirit?

Yes, I think so. We don’t buy new things all the time. We keep, we repair, we pass things down. I’ve used the same sushi knife for 30 years. Same idea with clothes—they’re not disposable. My daughter might wear some of my pieces one day. That’s how it should be.

What’s your getting-dressed ritual?

Tuesday to Saturday—fast. I’m up, dressed, out. But Sunday and Monday…I take my time. Think about who I’m seeing, where we’re eating. If it’s Mayfair, it’s one look. If it’s East London, it’s something else. I don’t want to clash with the energy of the place. It’s very Japanese, that way of thinking. Harmony is everything.