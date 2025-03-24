Fashion Month came and went in a blur of spectacle, street style, and runway theatrics. But what about the collections that thrived outside the main schedule? While big names dominated grand stages, some of the season’s most exciting designers proved creativity doesn’t need a catwalk—or a six-figure budget. From intimate presentations to cinematic lookbooks, these are the collections that deserve your attention.



Wales Bonner

Grace Wales Bonner remains the master of effortless elegance. This season, she fuses workwear with poetic precision: indigo-dyed denim, studded leather, and a Selah cropped tee featuring photography by Moneta Sleet Jr.

Photo: Jackson Bowley

Chopova Lowena

Picture a skydiver, a fighter pilot, and a rave queen thrown into a blender—that’s Chopova Lowena’s latest collection. A madcap fusion of 1910s aviation romance and ’80s warehouse energy, this lineup is designed for women who fear absolutely nothing.





Photo: Mark Kean

Ponte

Harry Pontefract lives where surrealism meets wardrobe essentials. This season? Dresses and halters draped with Dionysian grapes (because, of course), hand-felted fleece gowns that look like clouds, and suiting that’s seriously chic—just the right amount of unhinged.





Photo: Annie Powers

Colleen Allen

If you’re after sultry, sculptural, and slightly mischievous clothes, Colleen Allen’s your girl. Cocktail-ready looks that give a cheeky peek at the derrière—but with the kind of polish that keeps things just demure enough.

Photo: Joyce Ng

Feben

Feben’s new collection leans into sculptural shapes and rich textures, with velvet, twisted tailoring, and jewel tones setting the mood. There’s a touch of Grey Gardens eccentricity in the mix—elegant yet totally self-possessed.

Photo: Rosie Marks

Horti

Horti’s An Ode to Feeling Blue isn’t just about melancholy—it’s about memory. Inspired by ’60s cinema and the elegance of her late great-aunt June, designer Holly Simpson weaves soft hues and rich textures into pieces meant to be treasured forever.

Photo: Verity Smiley-Jones

KNWLS

KNWLS’ Baby collection reimagines early-2000s silhouettes with sculpted panelling, luxe fabric treatments, and structured leather. The result? A collection that’s daring but never try-hard, striking without feeling overworked. Oh, and Iris Law is the campaign star.

Photo: Justin French



Theophilio

Edvin Thompson takes us from Jamaica to NYC in a collection that blends island vibrancy with city grit. Standout pieces include zebra and tiger-patterned pony hair tailoring, grommeted leather separates, and knit dresses that scream sexy and structured.

Photo: Phil Engelhardt

SuperYaya

SuperYaya’s latest lineup is like a really good meal—unexpected flavor combos that just work. Rugby tops with spliced accents, paneled skirts, and trenches in juicy hues—it’s a feast for the sartorially insatiable.



Photo: Emily Lipson

SC103

Handcraft meets intuition in SC103’s latest. Designers Sophie Andes-Gascon and Claire McKinney channel their move to a historic Red Hook warehouse into patchworked denim, airy knits, and silhouettes that feel both deeply personal and effortlessly cool.



Courtesy of Jenny Fax



Jenny Fax

JennyFax dares to ask: What if a silicone corset molded from the designer’s own body was more than just a garment? Alongside lingerie-docking dresses and an eerie, dreamlike aesthetic, this collection transforms the ordinary into something entirely unexpected.

Photo: Mauro Maglione





Paula Cánovas del Vas

Paula Cánovas del Vas threw a fashion party at the Spanish embassy in Paris, and the guest of honor was sculptural shapes, lush textures, and fearless color. Expect the unexpected—and a lot of people trying to get on the guest list.



Photo: Jules Moskovtchenko



Edward Cuming

Edward Cuming reimagines the familiar—rich jacquards, nostalgic knitwear, and raw denim—through strategic slashing, fraying, and deconstruction. Basically, heirloom pieces for people who don’t do boring.

Photo: Alice Neale

Fidan Novruzova

Fidan Novruzova’s new collection draws from the visual excess of the 1920s and ’30s, filtered through a contemporary Parisian lens. Androgynous, offbeat, and a little decadent—think drop waists, reworked polo shirts, and draped looks that blur the line between dressing up and dressing down.



Photo: Roshan Whittaker



Adam Jones

If a Welsh pub in the ’90s and a retro living room had a love child, it’d be this collection. Adam Jones turns vintage tea towels, blankets, and bar paraphernalia into clothes with a faded-glamour-meets-football-hooligan edge.



Photo: Ana Margarita Flores

Karoline Vitto

Sculpted silhouettes, strategic cutouts, and metal hardware: Karoline Vitto keeps celebrating curves with confidence. This collection balances draping and structure in a way that feels like a love letter to the body.



Photo: Joana Wzorek



Renaissance Renaissance

Romantic yet sharp, ethereal yet structured—Renaissance Renaissance’s new collection is all about contradictions that work. Think corsetry-inspired details, fluid tailoring, and textures delicate enough to whisper but audacious enough to demand attention.



Photo: Sharna Osborne



All-In

At All-In, refined essentials take center stage with an effervescent, hyper-feminine touch. This season, expect trench coats, tailored blazers, and cashmere staples designed to move effortlessly from desk to cocktail bar. Bonus points for a killer denim and leather jacket lineup.

Photo: Arthur Comely

Steve O Smith

Illustrator-turned-designer George Stavrinos inspires Steve O Smith’s latest, a precise blend of structured tailoring and fluid drapery. Translation: Menswear and womenswear that feels like wearable art, minus the museum ropes.



Photo: Rashidi Noah



Tolu Coker

Tolu Coker’s immersive installation at London Fashion Week explores migration, heritage, and reinvention. Expect archival prints, layered textures, and silhouettes that breathe new life into tradition.

Photo: Matthew Tammaro

Johanna Parv

Athleticism meets urban polish in Johanna Parv’s collection. For women always in motion, her streamlined silhouettes prove practicality and style can coexist.



Photo: Sonny Round



Masha Popova

Inspired by Sophie Calle’s The Hotel, Masha Popova’s Do Not Disturb collection feels like slipping into a lived-in dream. Distressed denim, slouchy coats, and perfectly imperfect boots evoke an undone, effortless aesthetic.