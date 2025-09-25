I wake up during fashion week the same way I wake up every morning: later than I said I would, a much needed iced-coffee quickly in hand, listening to NPR on my phone. On paper it’s a typical morning, but internally I’m waking up with a rising ball of anxiety in my chest (a larger one than is normal before I’ve taken my daily Wellbutrin). It’s my first fashion week and I get to do it as an editor at i-D, a childhood dream come true.

I can’t help but fear that the “I’ve never done this before” of it all might be radiating off of me. I’m hoping a couple sprays of Ralph’s Club New York, Ralph Lauren’s newest fragrance adding the perfect touch of masculine intrigue to my aura for the day, and a good pair of sunglasses, will mask the nerves. I’m feeling the need to pinch myself as I get ready, it’s as if I’m in my very own fairytale, only this time the princess is riding the subway and femme-ing it up for the day in what feels like light drag. In all honesty I have hardly any idea what to expect, they didn’t cover “how to behave at a fashion show” in my degree but, as always, I’m eager to learn. As a kid in Seattle, New York Fashion week felt like a far away land, completely out of my reach. Now, it’s my job.

My first event of the day is the Anna Sui show, which she’s holding at the iconic Chelsea Hotel. Anna is a staple of Girl World and I’m lucky enough to be attending the show wearing pieces from her Fall Winter 2025 collection (a particularly exciting moment for a newbie like me). As I’m walking up to the hotel, the cameras are flashing and I’m reminding myself in my head that I actually am supposed to be here. I do my best to contain myself as I walk through the doors to see a copy of Anna’s new book, “The Nineties,” on each seat. I make notes of the soundtrack as I’m currently in the process of curating my music for the season.

After a fabulous show, some exciting celeb spottings (hi Sofia Coppola!), and a visit with my fellow i-Diva Nicolaia, I’m headed back downtown. My friend Ryan’s brand Saturn Los Angeles is part of an Epōc studios Discovered Brand streetwear pop-up so I make a stop in the village to say hi and check out the clothes. Before I know it I’m skipping happy hour to head home to catch up on our fashion week content for socials and get ready for the Ralph’s Club event.

Tonight, Ralph Lauren Fragrances are bringing some of New York’s finest to the financial district’s Hall des Lumiéres, in the old Emigrant Savings Bank Building, to launch the Ralph’s Club New York fragrance with the face of its campaign, Usher. Being the paramount fixture of American luxury, I’m expecting Ralph Lauren to draw many of the city’s premier gentlemen. As such, I’m feeling extra pressure to put my best foot (and look) forward. The fragrance itself is juicy, bursting with blackcurrant and sandalwood providing the perfect masculine finishing touch to balance out my glam for the night.

On the train to the party, I look back on the past few years of my life with my best friend (who also happens to be my +1). We lived together for an intern spring and summer just three years ago, and now we’re both in the city full time with big girl jobs. In just a matter of months I went from an anxious student who didn’t know what was coming next, to a (still anxious) editor at my dream magazine. After years of hard work, building up my portfolio and experience at my school’s student fashion magazine, this is my life! Three months in, I’m still waiting for it to feel real.

usher speaking from the stage at the ralph's club new york event

When we get to the Ralph’s Club New York event, I’m struck by the ambiance they’ve curated for the night. The atmosphere perfectly complements the seductive fragrance. Though I’m wearing some of my favorite heels and jewelry, I feel like I’m walking into a proper gentlemen’s club, suited for any and all with exquisite taste. The venue is breathtaking, it smells like Ralph’s Club New York and champagne, there’s Stevie Wonder playing, and I’m feeling like a bona fide gent. We take a lap, say hi to friends and colleagues, and sample the fragrance on an art-deco cardstock diamond from a sleek metal tray—all handled by white-gloved attendants. A little while later, Usher arrives to greet the crowd and join the party. With a drink in one hand and a mic in the other, he stands above the party to share some words on the enchanting glamor of New York—which has been distilled into a bottle and labeled Ralph’s Club New York.

After a very long day, we make a stop for pizza on our way home to keep me from getting too hangrumpy (my personal alternative to hangry). I’m ready for some sleep and a little time to unwind and feel deeply impressed by my colleagues whose fashion month continues into Europe (I’m grateful to be opening and closing with New York for my first time around). As the week goes on, I can’t help but feel like my favorite Lebron meme: smiling through it all, can’t believe that this is my life.

Usher Talks Ralph’s Club New York

Where do you wear your Ralph’s Club NY?

Usher: Ralph’s Club New York has become a true signature for me. It’s the kind of fragrance you reach for when you want to make an authentic statement, without saying a word. It is perfect for a night out, whether that’s a quiet dinner in the city or an evening connecting with friends. It just has that magnetic quality that elevates any occasion.

What are your favorite smells?

Scent is powerful. For me, I gravitate towards things that have a dynamic opening – a real vibrant energy, like a juicy fruit. And then it needs to evolve into something smooth, warm, and sophisticated, like a rich wood or a creamy vanilla. That’s why Ralph’s Club New York truly resonates with me. It has that distinctive blackcurrant that gives you that initial bright hit, and then it settles into that perfect blend of bourbon vanilla and sandalwood, which is just pure class.

Tell me about shooting the campaign. Any fun stories from set?

Shooting the Ralph’s Club New York campaign was an incredible experience, truly a masterclass in collaboration and vision. The energy on set was palpable, and everyone – from the creative team to the crew – was focused on capturing the essence of the fragrance.

Do you remember the first time you listened to Frank Sinatra?

Absolutely. It wasn’t just a listening; it was an awakening. There was such a command in his voice, an effortless cool, and a storytelling ability that just drew you in. It was pure sophistication, a master at work. He shaped the landscape for so many artists who came after him, and his influence is still felt today.

Talk to me about adapting such a classic. What are your favorite versions?

Adapting a classic, whether it’s a song or a concept, is about paying homage to the original while finding your own truth within it. It requires deep respect for the foundation but also the courage to bring a fresh perspective. My favorite versions are always those where an artist understands the core of what made the original timeless, but then infuses it with their unique voice, allowing it to resonate with a new generation without losing its soul.

The campaign is all about experiencing a side of New York that’s both old and totally contemporary. You’ve lived in so many places, do you see yourself as a New Yorker?

New York has a spirit unlike anywhere else. It’s a city that constantly reinvents itself, yet always holds onto its incredible history and cultural depth. While I haven’t spent my entire life here, I’ve certainly experienced its transformative power. The energy, the diversity, the relentless pursuit of greatness – it’s infectious.