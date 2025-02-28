Your February in Photos

Aidan McClendon, USA

What did you get up to this past month? Were you partying? Protesting? In the field with ponies? According to the global submissions we received for February 2025 in Photos, all of this and more was true.



Amidst a significant political sea change, a common theme runs through the photographs we received this month: a sense of connectivity. Hands held, lips kissed, bodies close to each other, fingers slipped into a lover’s back pocket. Crowds gathered—both to dance to music and to protest against the gross, galvanized anti-immigrant sentiment spreading across the United States in the wake of Trump taking office. Through it all, i-D’s readers turned their lenses toward a sense of togetherness.



Below—from Brussels to Argentina and beyond—is a broad visual encapsulation of your February 2025.

Dominique Brion, 37, Brussels Cesar Andrade, 29, Spain Carlos Stanley Murrieta Granda, 31, Spain Steffie Chau, 22, Portugal Dominique Brion, 37, Brussels Cesar Andrade, 29, Spain Carlos Stanley Murrieta Granda, 31, Spain Steffie Chau, 22, Portugal

Aziza Vasco, 43, Spain

Joe E-Smith, 35, Taiwan Jasmin Wilcox, 20, Brighton Lucas Papin, 26, Chile Calli Westra, 23, USA Rowan Ohara, 20, USA George Moff, 25, South Africa Pablo Gonzalez, 24, USA Badreddine Samih, 22, Morocco Joe E-Smith, 35, Taiwan Jasmin Wilcox, 20, Brighton Lucas Papin, 26, Chile Calli Westra, 23, USA Rowan Ohara, 20, USA George Moff, 25, South Africa Pablo Gonzalez, 24, USA Badreddine Samih, 22, Morocco

Emma Scholes, 26, USA

Maria Viktoriia, 22, Thailand Lily Leahy, 25, USA Austin Cieszko, USA Maria Viktoriia, 22, Thailand Lily Leahy, 25, USA Austin Cieszko, USA Maria Viktoriia, 22, Thailand Lily Leahy, 25, USA Austin Cieszko, USA Maria Viktoriia, 22, Thailand Lily Leahy, 25, USA Austin Cieszko, USA

Stavri Georgiou, 25, Cyprus

Sarah Willmeroth, 27, Germany River Dimititri, 24, Philippines Nathan Valdez, 21, USA Danny Colon, 20, USA Melina, 27, Mexico Cesar Andrade, 21, USA Sarah Willmeroth, 27, Germany River Dimititri, 24, Philippines Nathan Valdez, 21, USA Danny Colon, 20, USA Melina, 27, Mexico Cesar Andrade, 21, USA

Favina Chauhan, 23, India Kirtika Sharan, 23, India Kingdom Hudson, 22, England Agustina Araneda, Argentina Marcus Oringer, 18, USA Yasmeen Bawany, 19, USA Favina Chauhan, 23, India Kirtika Sharan, 23, India Kingdom Hudson, 22, England Agustina Araneda, Argentina Marcus Oringer, 18, USA Yasmeen Bawany, 19, USA

Eve Alpert, 33, USA

India Wilson, Romania Alessandro Osorio, 15, USA Georgiana Feidi, 29, Romania India Wilson, Romania Alessandro Osorio, 15, USA Georgiana Feidi, 29, Romania India Wilson, Romania Alessandro Osorio, 15, USA Georgiana Feidi, 29, Romania India Wilson, Romania Alessandro Osorio, 15, USA Georgiana Feidi, 29, Romania