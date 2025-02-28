  1. Instagram
    Your February in Photos

    This month, hands were held, lips kissed, bodies pressed close, and fingers slipped into a lover’s back pocket.

    Jackson Bowley

    FEBRUARY 28, 2025

    Aidan McClendon, USA

    What did you get up to this past month? Were you partying? Protesting? In the field with ponies? According to the global submissions we received for February 2025 in Photos, all of this and more was true.

    Amidst a significant political sea change, a common theme runs through the photographs we received this month: a sense of connectivity. Hands held, lips kissed, bodies close to each other, fingers slipped into a lover’s back pocket. Crowds gathered—both to dance to music and to protest against the gross, galvanized anti-immigrant sentiment spreading across the United States in the wake of Trump taking office. Through it all, i-D’s readers turned their lenses toward a sense of togetherness.

    Below—from Brussels to Argentina and beyond—is a broad visual encapsulation of your February 2025.

    Dominique Brion, 37, Brussels
    Cesar Andrade, 29, Spain
    Carlos Stanley Murrieta Granda, 31, Spain
    Steffie Chau, 22, Portugal
    Aziza Vasco, 43, Spain
    Joe E-Smith, 35, Taiwan
    Jasmin Wilcox, 20, Brighton
    Lucas Papin, 26, Chile
    Calli Westra, 23, USA
    Rowan Ohara, 20, USA
    George Moff, 25, South Africa
    Pablo Gonzalez, 24, USA
    Badreddine Samih, 22, Morocco
    Emma Scholes, 26, USA
    Maria Viktoriia, 22, Thailand
    Lily Leahy, 25, USA
    Austin Cieszko, USA
    Stavri Georgiou, 25, Cyprus
    Sarah Willmeroth, 27, Germany
    River Dimititri, 24, Philippines
    Nathan Valdez, 21, USA
    Danny Colon, 20, USA
    Melina, 27, Mexico
    Cesar Andrade, 21, USA
    Favina Chauhan, 23, India
    Kirtika Sharan, 23, India
    Kingdom Hudson, 22, England
    Agustina Araneda, Argentina
    Marcus Oringer, 18, USA
    Yasmeen Bawany, 19, USA
    Eve Alpert, 33, USA
    India Wilson, Romania
    Alessandro Osorio, 15, USA
    Georgiana Feidi, 29, Romania
    Mirko Ostuni, Italy

