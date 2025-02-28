Your February in Photos

What did you get up to this past month? Were you partying? Protesting? In the field with ponies? According to the global submissions we received for February 2025 in Photos, all of this and more was true.
Amidst a significant political sea change, a common theme runs through the photographs we received this month: a sense of connectivity. Hands held, lips kissed, bodies close to each other, fingers slipped into a lover’s back pocket. Crowds gathered—both to dance to music and to protest against the gross, galvanized anti-immigrant sentiment spreading across the United States in the wake of Trump taking office. Through it all, i-D’s readers turned their lenses toward a sense of togetherness.
Below—from Brussels to Argentina and beyond—is a broad visual encapsulation of your February 2025.