Feng Chen Wang Finds Power in Balance

For Fall 2026, Feng Chen Wang steps away from literal storytelling and into something more expansive: A philosophy of balance. The collection builds on themes introduced last season, but shifts them into a deeper, more reflective space. “It started from Chinese mythology,” Wang explains. “Phoenix, dragon, these imagined animals have always been part of the stories. But this time, I wanted to move away from the story itself and think more about philosophy.”



That philosophy is rooted in the idea of two forces existing together not in conflict, but in motion. “In the past, stories talk about good and bad, fire and water, fighting each other,” she says. “But today, life isn’t black and white. There’s no perfection or imperfection. Everything is about balance.”





That sense of duality runs through the entire collection. Structured tailoring appears alongside relaxed nylon. Architectural coats sit next to crushed, treated denim. “It’s not just menswear as a traditional suit,” Wang says. “It’s mixing different identities together.”



Fabric became one of her clearest tools for expressing contrast. Soft silks and knits are paired with tougher, more tactile materials. “Sometimes materials don’t look like they belong together,” she notes. “But actually, they work very well. It’s like people. You can have very different personalities, but still connect.”



She sees fabric almost as an element rather than something that simply sits on the body. “As people, we always have two sides,” she says. “Maybe you’re very positive outside, but when you go home, your mood changes. We’re not just one character anymore. We’re very layered.”



Color plays a quieter but intentional role. The palette centers on black, gray, brown, and deep night tones, with flashes of white and green. “Green is actually my lucky color,” Wang smiles. “I’ve been using it for a few seasons, but always a different green. I’m trying to find the best one for the brand, especially as we move into our next decade.”





Silhouettes evolve without becoming extreme. Using her background in 3D cutting, Wang introduced wider shoulders, shorter jackets, and modular elements. Some pieces can be worn inside out, others feature detachable collars or panels. “It’s about inside and outside,” she says, “but also about function. It’s new, but still wearable.”



One of her favorite looks centers on denim, a material she’s pushed further this season. A hero piece combines sustainable fur layered over heavily treated denim, created using multiple dye techniques. “I used tea dye, chemical dye, and wax together,” she explains. “It’s not 100 percent natural and not 100 percent chemical. It’s the contrast that makes it interesting.”



Perhaps the most touching moment of the show came when models walked alongside their dogs. “It’s about humans and animals living together in balance,” Wang says. “Reason and instinct, together.” The casting reflected the same ethos, embracing different heights and body types. “Models don’t all need to be the same,” she adds. “Diversity is part of balance too.”



Ultimately, Wang hopes the collection leaves people feeling steady rather than resolved. “I wish people would feel happy and balanced,” she says. “Good and bad will always exist. As a designer, I’m always thinking about what I did well and what I didn’t. That tension keeps you moving forward.”



Balance, for Wang, isn’t an end point. It’s the motion itself.