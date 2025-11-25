Fits of the Day at Second Life Markets by Nike

photography by BETTY OXLADE-MARTIN

Vintage markets are having a full-blown moment, and Second Life Markets—founded by Meg Charnaud and Stella Brackenridge—are at the centre of it all. One-off gems, true exclusivity, and that effortless It-girl energy? No wonder everyone’s obsessed.

Launched in Australia in 2019 and brought to London in 2023, Second Life now runs monthly and has quickly become a go-to for fashion lovers hunting for the good stuff. And just before 2025 wrapped up, the team closed out the year with a major moment: one of their busiest events yet, in collaboration with Nike—celebrating the Shox silhouette past and present, from Shox TL to the new Shox-Z. In addition to the regular lineup of vintage designer vendors, Protein Studios in Shoreditch welcomed a Nike Shox truck complete with engaging workshops led by designers Gina Corrieri and Ancuta Sarca. Inside the venue, attendees could also explore a Shox Styling Studio hosted by Nike reseller Ella Lucia.

Ella, who knows the Shox world inside out, created a small styling room tucked between the rails—a chrome backdrop, a full-length mirror, and a Polaroid at the ready for anyone wanting to test out a look. The setup reflected her passion for celebrating the Shox franchise and its connection to London.

Just outside the venue, Gina was showed how far discarded materials can go; known for working with deadstock and vintage textiles, she guided people through draping, cutting, sewing, and reshaping old garments into pieces that could change character depending on who wore them. That sense of reinvention carried through to Ancuta’s workshop, where her sportswear-meets-fashion philosophy took the form of a deconstruction workshop. Already reworking Nike shoes in her own designs, she invited visitors to pull apart a shoe and rebuild it into something new, pushing the idea of circularity into hands-on practice.Let’s be honest—if you’re braving a rainy, miserable London day just to shop vintage, you’re almost guaranteed to turn up in a great outfit. So, we headed down to check out the looks, chat to some sportswear enthusiasts, and get their thoughts on all things vintage—and all things Nike.

Sam, 32 What brought you to Second Life Markets today? Looking for some new shoes, and a new jacket. What is your first memory of Nike? I remember going on holiday to the U.S and seeing all the sports stars wearing Shox shoes. I had a pair when I was 10 or 11, and ever since then I’ve been hooked. The message of the Nike Shox is to stand against the grain, have you ever stood out? I work in a very corporate world, and I’m covered in tattoos. I stick to what I like and what I do outside of work, maybe it’s not the norm but it’s me.

Ancuța Sarca, 34 What brought you to Second Life Markets today? I’m leading an upcycling workshop with Nike London. How do you think Nike fits into today’s vintage or re-sell scene? Nike is embedded in it. Some of the most exciting pieces circulating right now — from early ACG to Y2K runners are Nike. The brand has this huge archive that resonates across generations, and people love rediscovering eras or silhouettes that feel both nostalgic and new again. It naturally fuels the resale ecosystem. Why do you think Nike Shox are so iconic in cities like London? Shox have this unapologetic energy. Cities like London thrive on attitude and self-definition, and Shox slot into that perfectly. Best lowball that was accepted? A pair of vintage Prada heels that I found in a second-hand shop in Romania. They were already discounted from £2 to £1.

Georgia, 27 What brings you to Second Life Markets today? I’m good friends with one of the founders, Stella Brackenridge and I’m just here to shop around. What is your first memory of Nike? I custom designed a pair of Air Max 1’s when I was 13 and I thought that was the sickest thing ever, I wish I still had them. What is your favourite era of Nike? The old grime era. So, silhouettes like the Air Max 95, Air Max BW, AF1s etc. Best lowball that was accepted? I bought an incredible fur coat with a leather trim for £15.

Cecil, 23 How does Nike play in your personal style? In the footwear department obviously, and accessories. If Nike came out with jewellery, I’d definitely invest in that. Top grail? This thrifted faux leather motorbike racer jacket.

Arwa, 25 What brought you to Second Life Markets today? I’m a huge Shox fan, and I’ve come for some vintage Nike. What is your first memory of Nike? I grew up in Libya, and over there Nike football shirts are hugely popular. Why do you think Nike Shox are so iconic in cities like London? Skepta. Top grail? Calf leather GANT cropped jacket – best piece in my wardrobe.

Aleks, 26 What is your first memory of Nike? My dad is obsessed, so the brand has always been a part of my life. It’s come back around now, due to the nature of my career. Why do you think Nike Shox are so iconic in cities like London? The vibe, the style and all the different varieties tie into London so well. The silhouette gives off city nightlife and functional shoes. Best lowball that was accepted? A Prada coat – the lady wanted £600, I got it down to £150.

Emily, 27 What brings you to Second Life Markets today? To rehome these vintage pieces, I feel like I’m the modern day forager, and I want to bring these pieces to the right people. What is your first memory of Nike? The trainers I wore to P.E. at school – 100%. The message of the Nike Shox is to stand against the grain, have you ever stood out? My hair, I have crazy hair and it’s always been a conversation starter. Best lowball that was accepted? I’m a bit cheeky – I got a good deal on a red and white striped Marithe Francois Girbaud jacket.

Leticia, 35 What brought you to Second Life Markets today? Selling my own second hand designer clothes. What is your first memory of Nike? I used to date someone who had a huge collection of Nike shoes, he was crazy about the brand.

Gina, 29 What brought you to Second Life Markets today? I’m running some creative experimentation workshops here with Nike. What is your first memory of Nike? I got these Nike trainers when I was 13 and they were multiple colours and then AFs when I was 16, my friends bought them for me for my birthday. Why do you think Nike Shox are so iconic in cities like London? There’s such a disruptiveness with the Shox which is reflective feel of London, everybody is chasing the same dream collectively in their own ways, across all areas of London, people connect in different ways. Top grail? Puffball shape, high waisted Issey Miyake trousers from a charity shop I got for £9. Is there anything you’ve got your eye on? White leather Celine wedge heels with a brown leather strap.

Bayo, 52 What is your first memory of Nike? When I was a youngster in 1987, my friend had a pair of Air Max 1s – forever engrained in my brain, best shoes ever. Favourite era of Nike? The ‘70s and ‘80s. So, pieces like the Nike LD 1000s. Top grail? A Hermes gilet.

Clodie, 28 Anything you’re on the hunt for today? I’m shopping for some jeans with the perfect cut. Best lowball that was accepted? It wasn’t quite a lowball, but rather a glitch in the resell matrix. I wanted a pair of pink shorts from an emerging designer – it was £200, and I found it on another platform for £20 – insane.

Alex, 33 What brought you to Second Life Markets today? My friend runs a stall, so I’m her shop boy today. What is your first memory of Nike? Being a kid growing up in London, it wasn’t a sports brand, it was an aspirational brand to own a piece from. Why do you think Nike Shox are so iconic in cities like London? The shoe responds to such an urban environment like London, but it’s also super styleable while being functional. Top grail? FW1992 runway Comme Des Garçons reversible jacket. I was also born in the fall of 1992 so, there was a spiritual and universal connection.