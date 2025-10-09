Dinner and a Performance in Paris with FKA twigs

It’s not every Monday that you pile into an apartment on Paris’ Left Bank for an exclusive performance by FKA twigs. The British artist—and i-D’s issue 374 cover star—treated 30 guests to an exclusive preview of her new track “Touch A Girl” at Reference Studios’ Parisian home base. Guests including Tokischa, BRIGHT, Gigi Goode, and more friends of i-D, twigs, and Reference Studios snacked on sushi and more Japanese food from Ojii and gin cocktails from Seventy One gin, while hanging out and enjoying the late night PFW vibes.



The party went on into a listening party and rave—but here’s the only place you’ll see exclusive images from inside our event.