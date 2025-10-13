Flowerovlove Is a True Lovergirl

photography by JACKSON BOWLEY

“Excuse my appearance, I literally just woke up,” she laughs as she walks in—though you’d never guess it. Effortlessly gorgeous and more put together than the rest of us combined, Joyce Cissé embodies her self-coined “mini skirt warrior” persona in a gray corset dress with pleated skirt details, finished with Puma Speedcat ballet flats.



Cissé, along with this generation’s pop girlies like Sabrina Carpenter and Olivia Rodrigo, is known for her lovergirl-type songs. “I write my songs like I’m writing in my diary because it’s what feels truest to me,” she explains. “It’s my only space to be vulnerable.” This shift is especially evident in the evolution of pop love songs. Where they once carried an element of surprise and romantic idealism, today they often feel stripped of that mystery. Perhaps it reflects broader social changes, the rise of streaming platforms and a cultural move away from traditional role models toward more authentic, imperfect portrayals of women.



I’m curious to dive into “I’m Your First”—intrigued by how self-aware and confident a 20-year-old could be to declare herself someone’s first time and first “baddie,” as Cissé puts it. In the song, she says, “You ain’t ever had a girl like this,” and doubles down with, “I know I’m your first bad bitch.” It’s playful but makes clear she knows her value and won’t shrink for anyone.





“A lot of guys can’t handle a woman that’s elite. They’re just too insecure,” she tells me, echoing the same unapologetic energy that fuels her lyrics: “I’m hot as sh*t and it couldn’t be any clearer… I’m your crush and your crush’s crush and your crush’s fave.”



Listening to her, I can’t help but reminisce about my own past relationships, where it took me years—well past twenty—to realize my self-worth. Cissé, however, seems to have found that clarity much earlier. Curious about how that confidence translates into her perspective on Gen Z dating culture, I ask for her thoughts, and her stance is firm: “Fck hookup culture and fck situationships!” Amen to that.



It’s almost universally agreed that dating right now feels like being in the trenches. There are too many choices, too little commitment, and a collective anxiety wrapped around the word “men.” Cissé doesn’t shy away from voicing her concern: “I’m worried. I’m concerned about the current state of the Gen Z dating scene. I think it’s best to just do you, and in return you’ll find someone. I’m also saying this to give advice to myself,” she admits with a half-laugh.



Rather than chasing love, she believes “love finds me.” But for her, love so far has shown up in one particular corner of her life: The creative industry. “Surprisingly, I’ve only ever met people I’ve dated in the industry. I’d like to tap out of that and see who else is out there.” It’s a telling confession, one that hints at both the intimacy and limitations of a creative world where work and romance often blur together.



Despite writing about relationships and openly describing herself as a lovergirl, Cissé is crystal clear about where she draws the line: she refuses to settle. That conviction seems to come from the same place as her lyrical bravado—an unwavering awareness of her own worth. “Settling is just not on the cards,” she says firmly. “I don’t think anybody is worth dating me right now, and neither have I met anyone so far that I’d like to give my time to. I’m not looking for someone to complete me, but an addition to my life.” It’s the kind of statement that might sound jaded coming from someone older, worn down by experience. But in Cissé’s voice, at just 20, it feels less like cynicism and more like clarity. Wise beyond her years, she’s already doing what many spend decades unlearning: putting herself first.





And yet, for all her wisdom and grounded self-awareness, Cissé is still, at the end of the day, 20, and like anyone her age (or any age, really), she can’t help but indulge in a little daydreaming about what love could look like. She laughs as she paints me a picture of her ideal rom-com scenario, one straight out of a Nora Ephron script but tailored to her taste.



“I want to have a crazy New York rom-com romance,” she says, eyes lighting up. “Sometimes I picture it in my head, and I want it to happen on Orchard Street because it’s my favorite street in New York. Maybe I’m on a stroll, I bump into someone, and we just hit it off. Or maybe I’ll go to a party, and someone opens the door for me, we lock eye contact, and the romance naturally brews.” What a meet-cute that would be.



Her fantasy doesn’t stop there; she truly sounds like she has her dream life planned out. “I really want to move next spring and live in New York, and maybe I’ll find my New York romance. I need to date a boy with an American accent. I want to make that happen,” she grins.



It’s a charming confession, and if anyone can manifest a cinematic New York love story, it might just be her. After all, she’s already manifesting the rest of her career milestones. With a smirk, she adds, “I have a lot of incredible things planned for the rest of this year—buckle up. I’m playing Coachella next spring.”