François Arnaud Wants to Get Freaky

François Arnaud is more comfortable on skis than skates. When Jacob Tierney approached him about a project involving hockey, his initial response was, “Can you make this a ski show? I’m really good at skiing!” A year later, he’s charming audiences around the world as Heated Rivalry’s stoic yet sensitive gay hockey pioneer Scott Hunter, and I’m awaiting my breakfast date with a concoction of excitement and nerves I’m not known to have for a man.

Contrary to the success it’s seen, the show wasn’t a guarantee for Arnaud. When he was first approached, members of his team actually encouraged him not to take the job. But Arnaud has always believed in the show’s ability to resonate with audiences. Knowing traditionally Tierney’s been more the Charles Dickens type than a Colleen Hoover, he trusted Tierney’s taste and tells me he “knew he would take it seriously and not look down on it.” So, he dropped the naysayers and hit the ice.



Since then, the Canadian Prince Charming has watched the show get bigger and bigger, reaching boyband levels of popularity in a matter of weeks. Empty as we found Midtown Manhattan’s Ginger restaurant and juice bar, the lone other party at 9:30am makes sure to get in a quick “François we love you!” as we make our way towards the door. Though he has the looks of a leading man, he speaks with a bashfulness and eloquence of someone who has spent years nurturing a love of the game. Now he’s won his first Stanley Cup and is ready for more.

Flora Medina: Was there a specific moment you started to really notice that something bigger was happening with Heated Rivalry?



François Arnaud: At the first screening in Montreal in late November, a week before it aired, there were masses of teenage girls, fans of the books, who had traveled from all over the world to see it. Like a thousand of them. I’ve worked with my publicist for a long time, but she wasn’t even on the payroll at that point. The day after the first episodes aired, and I saw the reaction, I was like “I think I’m gonna need you.”



Why do you think it resonated with much wider audiences than expected?



I think it’s just about seeing men be vulnerable. In the past few years we’ve talked a lot about toxic masculinity, but I think we often forget that men are the first victims of it. Obviously not the only victims, but the kind of pressure that people put on themselves to fit that ideal affects us all. Masculinity is a really fragile currency that we’re expected to uphold. In the show we see characters that are victims of other people’s expectations, but also of their own. I think what’s ultimately so joyous about the show itself. Even seeing the positive reaction to the show may help convince people that they can be themselves, that people are ready for that, they’re craving it and wanting more.



Did you have any artists or albums you were turning to as you were preparing for scenes?



I listened to a lot of old folk, actually. I discovered Sandy Denny, she has a song that I listened to before the shot where I’m looking at Kip inside the bar. It would just break my heart. It was almost too much because I know Scott wouldn’t break down like that, he’s still so contained. Jacob is really good with that, he doesn’t want to make emotional porn. What’s really compelling to watch is people fighting their tears.

Did you grow up watching hockey?



Jacob hired three people who had never played hockey. I don’t think Connor had ever seen ice before—he’s from Texas. Hudson is Canadian, but also completely useless on skates, or was when he started. It’s weird the things you can do when you’re paid to do it. I think it would have taken me ten times longer to learn to skate this well if it wasn’t for a job. I did slightly slice my hand off shooting the scene with the cup, but it’s healing really well.



Did you always want to act?



It took me a while to admit to myself that it was something I really wanted to do, probably because of the fear of failure. It kind of saved my life; it was an outlet to become somebody else to become more of yourself in a way. I never acted professionally until I went to drama school because I wanted to hone my craft before I got out there. Some people don’t need to, I certainly did. I’m reserved and shy in so many ways, there’s a want to be seen but a fear of being seen at the same time.



Do you have a dream book or story to adapt for a screen?



I almost bought the rights to write and hopefully direct an adaptation of Cassandra at the Wedding, but I let it go at the very end. Then Neon bought it, but they haven’t done anything with it in the last four years. Neon, if you’re listening, hire me! One of my favorite books in recent years is Song of Achilles. I listened to a bit of the audiobook and it wasn’t my thing, it wasn’t how I heard it. I want to record myself doing a chapter and send it to Madeline Miller and ask to do my own take on the audiobook. My favorite book of all time is John Steinbeck’s East of Eden, which they’re making into a miniseries. I wasn’t available for the project so I didn’t audition. That breaks my heart, and I’m never going to watch it now.

What does 2026 have in store for you?



There’s going to be more of Heated Rivalry later on in the year, but we still don’t know what that looks like, if it’ll be a little side thing for Scott, I’m reading a lot of scripts and trying to find the right thing. I’m interested in something a bit more chaotic. Scott is great, but also kind of frustrating to play because he’s so wholesome and together. Hopefully something a little wilder is in the cards.



On the note of something wilder, can we talk about Fucktoys?



With great pleasure. Annapurna [Sriram] and I did a short film together about five years ago. She handed me her script and her lookbook, which was a handmade collage. I was like, “This person is insane, but incredible.” I’ve never seen anything like it. It’s sort of unbelievable to me that it hasn’t gotten major distribution yet. Anna’s really adamant that it needs a theatrical release. Anyone who’s seen it in a theater would agree—it feels like watching The Rocky Horror Picture Show, people are throwing popcorn at the screen, and it’s just a breath of fresh air. I haven’t seen anything like it lately. I kind of feel like the toxic masculinity fuckboy final boss at the end of the video game. It’s probably my favorite thing I’ve ever done.



What’s your real-life smoothie order?



Weird and healthy. I don’t love a smoothie so I get all the greens and the protein, then I go and have a burger.



If they were making a movie about your life, what would the logline be?



Kind of like Scott’s pitch to Kip in the morning. It’s a lot, it’s intense, I feel things deeply, but I’m grateful for it.



Do you have any good luck charms or rituals of your own?



I guess just petting my dog on the head.



What’s your dream date?



Just good food and wine. Maybe a stroll to a movie theater.