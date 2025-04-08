Frock Me Vintage, Straight-Up!

Between crumpled fivers, rare labels, and racks packed with nostalgia, the Frock Me! vintage fair in London draws a crowd as eclectic as the clothes. We stopped the ones who caught our eye—students, stylists, retirees, and romantic maximalists—to chat dream finds, personal flair, and the sounds that soundtrack their lives.

Calder, 21

What do you do? I study knitwear. I just like to make things in general. What are you wearing from head to toe? My mum’s Barbour jacket, a T-shirt I printed on in high school, some Loewe jeans, Brooks Pride trainers… oh, and the Snapchat sunglasses. What’s your ultimate vintage grail? There’s this jacket I own. It wasn’t expensive or anything, I just love it a lot. It has a label on the inside that lists the mill it comes from, and I really love that. What song do you have on repeat right now? This Frost Children mix—from a show they did in Milan or something. Who’s your favourite stall? Little Venice Vintage. They’ve got some insane bits. What’s your hot tip for anyone visiting a vintage fair? Don’t take photos. Write down the details you like about the garments so you can search for them in the future.

Marcus, 43 & Olga, 33

What do you do? Olga: I’m a tailor and dressmaker. Marcus: And I illustrate. What are you wearing from head to toe? Olga: A 1940s dress and coat, a 1940s scarf that my mum knitted, and a late ’30s hat—all of it really original ’40s. Marcus: Mostly original stuff—1900s hat, 1870s double-breasted topcoat, 1890s waistcoat, and glasses. What song do you have on repeat right now? Olga: “Pink Pony Club”. What’s your hot tip for anyone visiting a vintage fair? Don’t give up. And bring friends! Make it a fun experience. Bring drinks too.

Anne, 88

What do you do? I’m retired, but I’m still selling clothes and various other bits. Going back to the ’60s, I started selling on a party plan, then moved into direct selling, and eventually had my own business. What are you wearing from head to toe? Well, this is a vintage kimono, a velvet skirt, and just a grey tank top. What song do you have on repeat right now? Oh gosh, I don’t really have a favourite. I love music, but I don’t play it a lot. If I had to, I’d play a classic—like the Sinatras. No particular song, though, just a popular classic. What’s your hot tip for anyone visiting a vintage fair? To enjoy the actual atmosphere. Ask lots of questions. Everything here has a story—everything you look at, it’s been somewhere, and it comes down the line eventually. It’s been on a journey.

Shuna, 85

What do you do? I’m retired! I just sell vintage clothes and want to get rid of it all. I used to be a film designer, a fashion editor, and a fashion illustrator. Who’s your favourite stall? I don’t look at them because I know I’d want to buy things—and I’m meant to be getting rid of things. What song do you have on repeat right now? I don’t have any. I listen to classical, I guess—like Bach or Mozart—but you can never choose a single favourite with classical. What’s your hot tip for anyone visiting a vintage fair? Go round once quickly before buying anything, then take your time. You’ve got to work out exactly what you want to buy.

Fernando Lopes, 39

What do you do? I’m a designer, actually. And a fashion stylist. What are you wearing from head to toe? I’m wearing Ferragamo, Dior, these shoes are Gucci, and this bag is Delopes. Plus, a vintage cap. What song do you have on repeat right now? So, frequently I’m just listening to FKA twigs and country music. Two opposites. What’s your hot tip for anyone visiting a vintage fair? This is my first time here.

Martin McLauChlan, 54

What do you do? I’m a vintage wholesaler and have been doing it for almost twenty years now. What are you wearing from head to toe? Today, this is a late 1960s suit. I either wear late ’60s, or I love my ’70s suits as well—so I’ve got probably about 75 suits in my collection. What’s your ultimate vintage grail? Well, it’s a Lord John three-piece suit. I managed to pick it up many years ago. The story behind that one is—when I got married, I wanted that suit made by my tailor, but I told him he couldn’t take it apart and had to remake it. So I’ve got a modern-day replica of that exact suit, which I then wore on my wedding day! What song do you have on repeat right now?: Oh my gosh, there are so many different ones. If I’m out running, you can’t beat a bit of old dance—“You Don’t Even Know Me” by Armand Van Helden. That’ll get you motivated. What’s your hot tip for anyone visiting a vintage fair? Umm… be open-minded. Don’t try to focus too much on exactly what you’ve come for—adapt yourself to the style of the item!

Natalie and Alex, 24

What do you do? Alex: I’m a student. I do conservation biology. Natalie: And I work for the NHS. I do admin, but I also do photography in my spare time. Who’s your favourite stall? Ohhh, Retrouvé Vintage in the green room. And there was another one, but I don’t know what it was called. What are you wearing from head to toe? Alex: Everything’s at least from the charity shop or Vinted. We’re matching today with our Docs. Natalie: Wearing Vinted and some of my granny’s things. What song do you have on repeat right now? “Windham” by The Watersons! It’s a crazy old folk song about the road to death. Very dramatic. Oh, and “One Note” by Lisa O’Neill.

Pandora, 59

What do you do? I just say admin. It’s easiest. What are you wearing from head to toe? Things I’ve made and things I’ve bought—so the hat, the blouse, and the skirt I made, and the cardigan is a vintage reproduction. What’s your ultimate vintage grail? My wedding dress—from a vintage shop called Cornucopia in Victoria, twenty-seven years ago now. A beautiful 1930s sequinned evening gown that I was able to repair and piece back together. And I took it to Vegas to get married in! What song do you have on repeat right now? “Deep Purple,” the 1960s version featuring April Stevens. Look it up, you’ll love it. What’s your hot tip for anyone visiting a vintage fair? Take your time, have patience. It can get busy.

Bonnie, 20

What do you do? I’m a student, but I’m currently taking a year out of uni right now. What are you wearing from head to toe? Everything’s from Vinted! What song do you have on repeat right now? Hmmm… oh no, ahah—wait, let me check my Spotify… It would have to be “Les Fleurs” by Minnie Riperton!

April, 29

What do you do? I’m a fine art student! What are you wearing from head to toe? The dress is a Chinese designer brand! What song do you have on repeat right now? “Mystery of Love” by Sufjan Stevens, from Call Me by Your Name. What’s your ultimate vintage grail? A Dior necklace from the Poison collection that I managed to find.

Luke, 43

What do you do? Footwear design, for seven years now. It’s an interesting experience. You meet people who are more down to earth, I think. What are you wearing from head to toe? Bolongaro Trevor jacket and a Smashing Pumpkins T-shirt, just H&M trousers I think, and some black shoes. What song do you have on repeat right now? I wanna say it’s “Prophecy Theme” by Brian Eno, from David Lynch’s Dune.

Athos, 20 & Lola, 21

What do you do? Athos: I do fine art and sell t-shirts at Schlobos Closet. Lola: I study fashion design. What are you wearing from head to toe? Athos: Vintage late ’70s/early ’80s Sex Pistols t-shirt, early ’70s British tropical DPM trousers, ’80s hand-studded belt, Neon Leather Garments bum bag, vintage late ’70s studded cuffs, a Danzig chain Lola got me, and the most beat-up Rick Owens shoes you’ve ever seen. Lola: My dress and blouse are Baby, the Stars Shine Bright. My bag is Angelic Pretty, same with my socks. Oh, my bonnet is Baby, the Stars Shine Bright too. My shoes are from AliExpress. What’s your ultimate vintage grail? Lola: I’d say a light floral ’70s calico Gunne Sax dress in a size that would fit me is my dream to find. Please! What song do you have on repeat right now? Lola: “What a Diff’rence a Day Made” by Dinah Washington. Athos: “I’m Trying” by I’m Sorry Emil. What’s your hot tip for anyone visiting a vintage fair? Bring cash, because you can always haggle. And take your time. Have fun!

Reda, 27 & Emma, 24

What do you do? Emma: I’m doing a doctorate right now in physics. Reda: And I’m a screenwriter. What are you wearing from head to toe? Emma: These are Nike sneakers I thrifted in New York for 20 dollars, this is a Roxy dress, and then a vintage Ralph Lauren sweater. And a farmer’s market tote. Reda: An Ann Demeulemeester top, Paradox Paris, belt from AllSaints, vintage Puma shoes, and a purse from IKKS. What’s your ultimate vintage grail? Reda: I have one of Vivienne Westwood’s blazers. A lot of cigarette burns inside. Emma: I got a vintage Dior slip dress at a Value Village in Canada for 10 dollars—and it was real! What song do you have on repeat right now? Emma: “Forever” by Noah Kahan. Reda: “9mm” by Brutalismus 3000.

Oliver, 26

What do you do? I’m a management consultant. Who’s your favourite stall? Good question—I’m mostly here as a guest of my lovely girlfriend, but the most exciting one for me so far has been… I don’t know the name. It was one of the ones with the big green—Pigsty, I think it was called. What are you wearing from head to toe? The hat is Herbert Johnson, the suit is Gieves & Hawkes, the shoes I think are Crockett & Jones, the tie is Drake’s, and the shirt is Charles Tyrwhitt. And almost all of it is from eBay. I tend to shop secondhand. What song do you have on repeat right now? That’s a good question. Slightly embarrassing, but it’s “Gimme! Gimme! Gimme!” by ABBA. What’s your hot tip for anyone visiting a vintage fair? Um… do a loop after you find something you like, to avoid impulse purchases.

K, 29

What do you do? I’m a vintage buyer! What song do you have on repeat right now? “On Melancholy Hill” by Gorillaz is my favourite right now. Who’s your favourite stall? The one right at the entrance—I found these Katharine Hamnett pink trousers I love. I can’t remember the name of the stall now, though.

Peter, 63

What do you do? Uh well this is my—I’m a seller here today, and I sort of have a job, but I’m freelance. June, my partner, she’s a costume designer for TV, and I do wardrobe sometimes. But we haven’t worked for ages because that business is terrible at the moment. What are you wearing from head to toe? This is a Ralph Lauren top, these trousers haven’t been designed, just Lee jeans, which I’ve worn out, and June has been repairing—just repairs everywhere. And then Clarks desert boots, classic. What’s your ultimate vintage grail? I don’t know. I’ve kind of stopped, because I buy to sell. I’ve stopped wearing it, because I think I might as well sell it. I haven’t got that long left now. What song do you have on repeat right now? I don’t know whether you’ve heard of it—“Shipman Memorial” by my favourite lyric writer of all time, Cathal Coughlan. What’s your hot tip for anyone visiting a vintage fair? I think if you find something that you like, because it’s vintage and you like it and it fits you—just buy it. Don’t go “oh, I’ll leave it and come back,” because then you come back and it’s gone. Who’s your favourite stall? Always our own! But everyone here today is great, honestly.

Isabella, 65

What do you do? I’m retired, but I’ve always worked in fashion. I worked for MTV in the wardrobe department, made and sold fashion at Portobello, and I used to work as a shop girl at Issey Miyake in the ’80s. What are you wearing from head to toe? A late ’70s glam-era suit—Jacques Vert, I think. Disco-era 1920s silk jersey, tap shoes (with the taps taken off), some stockings, and a ’70s disco-era sequinned pillbox hat. What’s your ultimate vintage grail? I long to find a proper 1890s Victorian corset. Doesn’t even have to fit—I’d just love to study how it’s made. What song do you have on repeat right now? I don’t know… um, “Girls Girls Girls” by Sailor. What’s your hot tip for anyone visiting a vintage fair? Come with a budget because you might be overwhelmed. Try and buy a dream piece—there’s so much here, so get something you’re going to wear a lot. Oh, and wear good underwear so you can just strip off wherever you are and try something on!

Georgia, 21

What do you do? I’m a ceramic design student, and I help run workshops outside of uni. What are you wearing from head to toe? Some ballerina pump Skechers with little socks from Tokyo, a skirt from a charity shop, and an Arc’teryx shirt I stole from my girlfriend. Underneath, a T-shirt I stole from my sister, and jewellery from my mum and dad. Who’s your favourite stall? I’ve gotta say this one… F Troop! What’s your ultimate vintage grail? I have a Hermès scarf from my granny that I really like. I never really wear it, and I never know how to wear it. But it hangs on the side of the chair by my bed, and I really like that. What song do you have on repeat right now? I’ve been listening to a lot of Laura Marling. What’s your hot tip for anyone visiting a vintage fair? Come early, bring cash—you’ll always be able to get a lower price. Be polite, and ask before trying things on!

Adam, 20 & Luci, 23

What do you do? Adam: I’m studying law right now. Luci: I’m a recent Forensic Medical Science grad. What are you wearing from head to toe? Adam: A hat gifted from a friend, a 1970s Pierre Cardin trench coat, a Lacoste shirt, a secondhand jacket, silk tie also secondhand, trousers by Edwin, and shoes by Ben Sherman. Luci: A Japanese-style dress I got from an aunt in Italy, and underneath a bodysuit with lace pieces, sports shorts, and black tights! What’s your ultimate vintage grail? Adam: I have a white tie tailcoat from the Malmö State Theatre in Sweden. Luci: Mine would be these white gloves I got today at this fair! What song do you have on repeat right now? Luci: “Maybe Baby” by Buddy Holly. Adam: “Idiot Wind” by Bob Dylan. What’s your hot tip for anyone visiting a vintage fair? Adam: Considering this is my first real vintage fair—I don’t know! What I would say is: know what you like, and don’t be swayed by a good seller.